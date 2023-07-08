News
Victims' Families, Others March To Remember 1995 Srebrenica Genocide
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Thousands of people in Bosnia-Herzegovina marched on July 8 to remember the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide that led to the deaths of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the hands of Bosnian Serb forces.
Relatives of the victims and others meet annually for the 100-kilometer march that retraces a route taken by the doomed victims.
Srebrenica fell to Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995. Its Muslim population fled the town, which had been declared a UN "safe haven" for civilians and rushed to the UN compound seeking protection.
When forces led by Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic arrived at the UN compound, the Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. The Bosnian Serb forces then separated out men and boys for execution and sent the women and girls elsewhere in territory under their control.
Thousands of men and boys were executed in less than two weeks, and those who tried to flee through the woods were hunted down and killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The bodies of the victims were tossed into mass graves.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide, and convicted Mladic and his political mentor Radovan Karadzic of genocide and other war crimes in Srebrenica.
The Netherlands later apologized for the Dutch forces' failure to prevent the genocide in the town during the 1992-95 war.
Many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”
In July 2021, the international high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina at the time, Valentin Inzko, imposed a law criminalizing the denial of genocide.
More News
NATO Flexes Muscle To Protect Vilnius Summit Near Russian, Belarusian Borders
NATO has turned Vilnius into a fortress defended by advanced weaponry to protect U.S. President Joe Biden and other alliance leaders meeting next week only 32 kilometers from Lithuania's razor-wire topped border fence with Russian ally Belarus. Lithuania also borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Sixteen NATO allies have sent a total of about 1,000 troops to safeguard the July 11-12 summit. Many are also providing advanced air defense systems that the Baltic states lack. "It would be more than irresponsible to have our sky unprotected as Biden and leaders of 40 countries are arriving," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Hangs Two Afghan Citizens For Shrine Attack Amid Outcry From Rights Group
Iran hanged two men in public on July 8 in front of the site of a shooting attack they were convicted of carrying out at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz in October 2022, Iran state media reported. The attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. The Iran Human Rights group said that "the sentences issued for these two defendants are not legally valid" and are based on "forced confessions." The two, identified as Afghan citizens Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali, were among 26 people arrested following the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Wagner Fighters Preparing To Move To Belarus, Commander Quoted As Saying
Mercenary fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner group are preparing to move to Belarus under the terms of a deal that defused their mutiny against Russia's military leadership, a senior commander of the group was quoted as saying. Anton Yelizarov, whose nom de guerre is "Lotus," was quoted on July 8 by a channel on the Telegram messaging app as saying that the fighters were now taking vacation until early August, on Prigozhin's orders, before moving to Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Seeks UN Security Council Meeting On Nord Stream Blasts
Russia has requested a new meeting of the UN Security Council for July 11 to discuss last September's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a senior Russian diplomat at the United Nations said on July 8. Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts, which severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Seven Killed In Pakistan Vehicle Blast Caused By Gas Leak
At least seven people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger van caught fire in central Pakistan when its liquefied petroleum gas cylinder exploded due to a leak, police said on July 8. “The dead include three children and two women,” said Rizwan Hasan, a spokesman for the rescue department. The accident took place in the Sargodha district of Punjab. Hasan said another 10 people with burn injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.
Four Militants Attack Police Station And Kill Two Security Officers In Southeast Iran, State TV Reports
Two officers and all four attackers were killed in an assault on a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, state media reported on July 8. Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan Province, has been the epicenter of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Shown Inspecting Troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen the training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said on July 8. The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month's aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when the inspection took place. To read the original report by Reuters, click here.
Eight Ukrainians Killed In Latest Russian Attack As War Enters 500th Day
At least eight civilians were killed in Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, local officials said on July 8, as the conflict entered its 500th day.
Five others were wounded in the shelling that hit a residential area at around 10 a.m. local time, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," Kyrylenko added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled assault attempts by Russian forces near Lyman, a key railway junction in the Donetsk region.
Russian forces also targeted the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih in an overnight drone attack, wounding at least one person and damaging several buildings and vehicles, local officials said early on July 8.
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized “with moderate injuries,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defense Council, wrote on Telegram.
“The destruction [caused by the attack] is significant,” Vilkul said, adding that the strikes caused a fire that “was promptly extinguished by rescuers.”
Drones hit an agricultural enterprise, “destroying one of its buildings and badly damaging another one,” Vilkul said. Seven trucks were also damaged in the attack, the official said.
Vilkul said that the situation was “under control” in Kryviy Rih, one of the largest cities of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Province.
“All important infrastructure, public transport, and social and medical institutions are operating normally,” Vilkul said.
The latest Russian strikes come as Ukraine seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
The United States is expected to provide its next military aid package to Ukraine, including cluster munitions, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement.
"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," Sullivan said. "This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could."
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
WATCH: When Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, they found the area covered in land mines left by retreating Russian forces. Heavily entrenched enemy positions have been slowing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.
The new military aid package provides Ukraine with "additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.
The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd provided to Ukraine drawing from U.S. stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems, 155-millimeter howitzers, other ammunition, and more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
The planned delivery of cluster munitions does not come without controversy, as many close U.S. allies said they oppose the transfer of such weapons.
"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children," Canada’s government said.
Germany, Britain, the United Nations, and others also expressed opposition to Washington’s plan.
The production, stockpiling, and use of cluster bombs were banned in 2008 under the Convention On Cluster Munitions, although the United States, Russia, and Ukraine have not signed on to the convention.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 8 that the bombs would only be used to help Kyiv’s forces de-occupy Ukrainian territory and that they would not be used inside Russia.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for greater global efforts to honor the international treaty banning cluster munitions and condemned Russia for "repeatedly" using such munitions in its war against Ukraine.
Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. It has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the United States will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the "timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package," which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.
A video clip released on July 8, showed Zelenskiy visiting a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the war.
"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," Zelenskiy said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.
"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelenskiy said.
Snake Island was captured by the Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its brutal invasion on February 24, 2022, but ended up withdrawing from the area months later in late June 2022.
Zelenskiy traveled to Turkey on July 7 for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a four-nation tour ahead of next week's NATO summit in Vilnius. He said security guarantees and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Turkey helped broker last year were on the agenda.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Kyiv deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.
Erdogan also said Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler next month, he said.
Zelenskiy has been touring the last two days to drum up support for his country's bid for an invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance's summit next week.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Hurriyet, and Reuters
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Confirms Decision To Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
The United States will include cluster munitions in its next military aid package to Ukraine to fulfill Kyiv's request to obtain the widely prohibited weapons, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement providing details on the package.
Sullivan told reporters at the White House that President Joe Biden decided that sending thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine is the "right thing to do" as Kyiv seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Biden made the decision upon a unanimous recommendation from his advisers, Sullivan said.
"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," Sullivan said. "This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could."
Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The new military aid package provides Ukraine with "additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM)," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions./
The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd provided to Ukraine drawing from U.S. stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems, 155-millimeter howitzers, other ammunition, and more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles, Blinken said.
Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the "timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package," which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. It has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the additional aid package "is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures." Cluster munitions in particular would have "an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralized Russian occupation groups," he said.
Laying out the case in favor of sending the weapons, Sullivan said the need to help Ukraine counter Russian forces outweighs the risk.
There is "a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery," Sullivan told journalists.
Germany said earlier on July 7 that it opposes sending the weapons to Ukraine. Germany, one of the states that has signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, said that while it won’t provide the bombs to Ukraine, it understands the American position.
“We’re certain that our U.S. friends didn’t take the decision about supplying such ammunition lightly,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin. “We need to remember once again that Russia has already used cluster ammunition at a large scale in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Germany is one of the more than 100 countries that signed the international treaty, which prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The United States, Ukraine, and Russia are not party to it.
With reporting by AP, CNN, and Reuters
Dodik Signs Controversial Law Blocking Publication Of Decisions By International Envoy To Bosnia
Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed into law controversial changes approved by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that effectively allow it to disregard decisions made by the country's international envoy.
The move on July 7 by Dodik, who has led an increasingly inflammatory campaign for years to encourage support for his secessionist hopes, comes six days after Bosnia's international envoy, Christian Schmidt, canceled several controversial rulings that defy a peace deal which ended the country's civil war.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Ethnic Serbs of RS have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by the Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court.
The change in the law signed by Dodik removes the OHR from the list of authorities whose acts are published by the official gazette, which publishes the decisions passed by the highest authorities, including the high representative.
"The recent decisions taken by the Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct violation of the constitutional order of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and also of the Dayton peace agreement," Schmidt told journalists in Sarajevo on July 1.
Serbs in Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serbian entity of Bosnia, say they do not recognize Schmidt, who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the council, but other nations said it was not required.
The British Embassy has said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations in Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
UN Confirms 9,177 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine Since Start Of Russia's Invasion
The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of 9,177 civilians in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on July 7 that 535 children are among the dead. The office has also confirmed 15,993 injuries, including 1,095 children, it said in a news release. The deaths and injuries were recorded in 1,504 settlements in Ukraine between the start of the invasion in February 2022 and June 30, 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Court In Azerbaijan Sentences Two Armenians To Prison Over Border Crossing
A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced two Armenian soldiers to lengthy prison sentences for trespassing when they crossed into the country for allegedly attempting to supply a group of "saboteurs," a charge that has exacerbated already heightened tensions between the two countries.
On July 7, the Sumgait Court for Grave Crimes sentenced both Harutyun Hovakimian and Karen Ghazarian on July 7 to 11 years and six months in prison for the offenses, which prosecutors said included conspiracy to smuggle firearms and ammunition and "armed terrorism conspiracy."
Armenian officials say the men were "kidnapped" in May after delivering water and food to Armenian Army units guarding the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region, ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Since then, officials have failed to reach a peace deal despite holding several rounds of talks.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing a road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Yerevan says should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Baku in April erected a checkpoint along the route, saying it was necessary to control the supply of arms being sent to the region and to end illegal mining operations. It said the road remained open to humanitarian aid, claims Armenia disputes.
Both sides blamed each other for fresh outbursts of violence in recent months.
Muslims Across Pakistan Hold Anti-Sweden Rallies To Denounce Burning Of Koran
Muslims in Pakistan were holding rallies on July 7 to observe a Day of the Sanctity of the Koran after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a call for anti-Sweden protests over last week’s burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm. A man identified in Swedish media as a Christian from Iraq burned a Koran outside a mosque. The biggest anti-Sweden rallies were expected in the eastern city of Lahore and in Karachi, the largest city in the country. In the capital, Islamabad, lawyers holding copies of the Koran protested in front of the Supreme Court, while worshippers outside mosques held small rallies, demanding the severing of diplomatic ties with Sweden. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Six People Killed In Blast At Russian Explosives Factory
Six people were killed in a blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara, TASS reported, citing emergency services. Two people were injured in the explosion at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk, Russian news agencies reported. They said the blast happened during the dismantling of a piece of pipe during repair work. Established in 1997, Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Germany Opposes Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
Germany opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, its foreign minister said on July 7, a day after U.S. officials said Washington was planning to provide Kyiv with the weapons, widely denounced for killing and maiming civilians. Human rights organizations oppose such a move, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany, as one of 111 states party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), did. as well. The United States is not a party to the convention. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Japarov's Office Confirms Relative Of Kyrgyz President Detained On Suspicion Of Corruption
A spokesman for Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has confirmed that one of the president's relatives has been detained on suspicion of corruption. Yerbol Sultanbayev said in a Facebook post on July 7 that Ulan Japarov was taken into custody on suspicion of "involvement in corruption related to customs issues." Another official from the presidential press service said 32-year-old Ulan Japarov is the son of the president's cousin. The president has ordered all legal measures be taken against suspects in the case, the official added. Japarov says his government is battling corruption, though some critics say his actions have fallen short of his words. To read the original story by RFE/Rl's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
EU Takes Major Step Toward Boosting Ammunition Production To Help Ukraine
The European Union took a major step early on July 7 in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc, to both defend itself and quickly help Ukraine in trying to push back the invasion by Russia. The EU presidency announced early on July 7 that the member states and the EU Parliament had reached a deal “to urgently mobilize” half a billion euros from its budget for an Act in Support of Ammunition Production. The deal follows up a decision by EU leaders in March to boost urgently needed ammunition deliveries to Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
UN Nuclear Agency Seeks More Access To Rooftops At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine
Experts with the UN’s nuclear watchdog are pushing for more access to the rooftops of two reactors at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the Ukrainian military says Russian forces have planted explosives.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on July 7 said that while its experts have gained some additional access to areas of the ZNPP, they still need more, including to the rooftops of reactor units three and four and parts of the turbine halls.
“Following our requests, our experts have gained some additional access at the site. So far, they have not seen any mines or explosives,” Rafael Grossi said in a statement, adding that he remains hopeful that the access will be granted soon.
Speaking in Japan, where Grossi was wrapping up a four-day visit on July 7, the director-general said he has been pushing for as much access as possible.
“I'm optimistic that we are going to be able to go up and see" the rooftops of the reactors, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week reiterated warnings that Russia is planning provocations at the Russian-occupied facility, and the Ukrainian military said on July 4 that explosive devices had been placed on the roof of the third and fourth power units.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called on July 7 for the IAEA to be granted "full access to inspect the plant and ensure nuclear safety and security."
Russia must not further endanger the safety of the ZNPP, Cleverly said on Twitter.
Grossi said the IAEA experts on site at the Russian-occupied plant -- the largest in Europe -- in recent days had inspected parts of the facility and continued to conduct regular walking inspections across the site. They were able on July 6 to check a wider section of the perimeter of the ZNPP’s large cooling pond than previously possible, he said.
This included a visit to the isolation gate separating the cooling pond from what remains of the Kakhovka reservoir after the destruction of the dam a month ago. The gate has been reinforced with counterweights and sand and there appeared to be no leakage of water from the pond, Grossi said.
Grossi, who has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the potential that shelling near the plant could cause damage, has stressed the importance of the IAEA team checking all parts of the ZNPP to monitor full compliance with principles for protecting it and preventing a nuclear accident.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Erdogan Tells Zelenskiy Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership But Should Enter Peace Talks With Moscow
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on July 7 that Kyiv deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.
"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint news conference with Zelenskiy in Istanbul, but added that "both sides should go back to peace talks."
He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin next month will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler, he said.
Zelenskiy traveled to Turkey for talks with Erdogan at the end of a four-nation tour will cover next week's NATO summit in Vilnius, security guarantees, and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Turkey helped broker last year were on the agenda.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenkiy has been touring the last two days to drum up support for his country's bid for an invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance's summit next week.
His first stop was Bulgaria, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.
The Ukrainian president then traveled to Prague, where he met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who said that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union and NATO while pledging further support -- including military helicopters -- for Kyiv as it battles to repel Russian troops who launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
"Ukraine is also fighting for us, for the security of the whole of Europe," Fiala said.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Fiala, Zelenskiy appealed for long-range weapons, saying that without them "it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation."
On a stop in Slovakia, Zelenskiy also met with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Ludovit Odor to discuss the situation on the front line of Ukraine's war and Kyiv's aspirations for the NATO summit.
Another weapon Ukraine has requested, cluster munitions, will be sent in an upcoming package from the United States, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on July 7. Sullivan told reporters that Washington will provide the controversial weapons, telling reporters that it is "the right thing to do."
Kyiv has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. will send a version that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.
Sullivan also commented on Ukraine's membership aspirations, saying that Ukraine's pathway to NATO will be discussed but not decided at the summit.
Kyiv "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership" and "will not be joining" at the current time, Sullivan said.
While many Western allies including the United States and NATO have been quick to pledge their full support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to win the battle against Russia, some division has been voiced on the speed at which Ukraine can be taken into the EU and NATO since it would move them even closer to the precipice of war with Russia.
In addition to next week’s NATO summit, Zelenskiy's talks in Istanbul covered the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal to ship grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports that will expire on July 17.
Russia has so far not agreed to the renewal of the deal under which Ukraine has been able to ship grain to global markets despite the war. Moscow has said it sees no grounds to renew the agreement beyond July 17 because of obstacles to its own exports of grain and fertilizers.
Turkey, which brokered the deal last year, has called for its extension. After his talks with Zelenskiy, Erdogan said he hoped a deal will continue.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Hurriyet, and Reuters
West Clashes With Russia And Iran At UN Over Uranium Enrichment, Drones
The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the UN Security Council on July 6 over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges came at the council's semiannual meeting on implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States left in 2018. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood accused both Iran and Russia of participating in the transfer of drones used in Ukraine without prior Security Council approval in violation of the 2015 resolution. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Summons U.K. Envoy To Protest New Sanctions
Iran on July 6 summoned Britain's envoy in Tehran to protest what it called "destructive and interventionist actions" after London announced new sanctions, Iranian state media said. In response to the continued actions and statements, Britain's charge d'affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, IRNA reported. The Foreign Ministry said Iran considered the statements and the recent sanctions “an illegal and interventionist action.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier announced the expansion of sanctions over alleged human rights violations and hostile actions against Iran's opponents on U.K. soil. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show
Belarus appears to be dismantling tent camps on Belarusian territory used to train Russian soldiers, raising questions about whether Moscow is in need of more troops at the front to halt Ukraine's large-scale counteroffensive.
New satellite imagery obtained by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service show the sudden disappearance of dozens of tents at three location that have recently been used as training grounds for mobilized Russian fighters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The images were published amid speculation that Belarus might be constructing a new base for Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.
After Russia’s Defense Ministry announced in September the mobilization of up to 300,000 troops, Moscow began sending some recruits to Belarus to train due to a lack of available training grounds at home.
Since October, thousands of Russian troops have undergone military exercises with heavy equipment at the three locations before being deployed to fight in Ukraine.
At Abuz-Lyasnouski in western Belarus where ground forces train, only about 15 tents remained as of July 4, down from 150 a month earlier, images from Planet Labs shows. The camp at that time could house about 3,000 troops.
The liquidation of the camp at Abuz-Lyasnouski, located about 160 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, began no earlier than June 30, satellite images indicate.
Meanwhile, at the training grounds in Lepel in northern Belarus, only a few tents remained on July 4. Days earlier, there were 75 tents that could hold about 1,500 troops.
There was nothing left at the third camp in Repishcha in central Belarus, where artillery forces exercised. There had been 30 tents on that training ground on July 3.
The images indicate that the three largest training grounds in Belarus for Russia had been largely liquidated in a matter of days. At the same time, a new camp larger than those three combined has been going up in the village of Tsel, not far from Repishcha.
In Tsel, located 80 kilometers southeast of the capital, Minsk, Belarus has built 303 tents capable of holding up to 15,000 soldiers.
The satellite images indicate that work on the camp in Tsel began in earnest days after Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka allegedly agreed to allow Wagner mercenaries to settle inside the country following a failed mutiny.
However, Lukashenka said on July 5 that neither Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, nor his fighters are currently in Belarus.
Mikhailo Samus, director of the New Geopolitics Research Network, said it was too early to tell whether the closure of the camps indicated an end to the training of Russian mobilized men in Belarus.
He said that Moscow may have been able to expand its training capacity inside Russia and no longer needs the grounds in Belarus. However, Samus did not exclude that Russia may simply need all its available troops at the front now to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
"Everything now depends on the situation at the front. If the Ukrainian Army continues its successful counteroffensive actions, then Russia may simply not have enough resources to transfer new military personnel to Belarus. They will throw all reserves to prevent a breakthrough of the front,” he told RFE/RL.
However, should the Ukrainian Army get bogged down, then Russia could potentially move men back into Belarus and launch an invasion of Ukraine from the north, Samus said.
Russia used Belarus as a launchpad for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Many of the 30,000 Russian troops stationed in Belarus poured over the border into Ukraine, only to be beaten back.
When Russian troops reappeared en masse in Belarus in October 2022 following mobilization, it raised concerns that Moscow might again be preparing to invade from the north.
However, experts said at the time that Russia would need no less than 30,000 troops to attack again from Belarus. At its peak, the number of mobilized Russian soldiers in Belarus reached about 11,000.
Some experts speculated that Russia may have moved troops to Belarus to train in order to distract Ukraine from its successful autumn counteroffensive in which it regained some territory in the northeast and south.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 5 held a meeting to discuss strengthening the nation’s defense in the north, including along the border with Belarus.
Ukrainian officials said that the number of Russian troops inside Belarus has increased over the past month to between 3,000 and 5,000 from as low as 1,000. This could be tied to joint exercises expected to be held later this year.
Russia and Belarus said they plan to hold five military exercises in Belarus in the autumn within the framework of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which also includes Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party Members Arrested In Alleged 'Coup' Attempt
Kyrgyzstan on July 6 announced the arrest of 10 members of the country’s main opposition party, accusing its leaders of secretly preparing a coup. "Members of the Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party were secretly preparing riots and large-scale unrest in the country to carry out a coup," the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) alleged. Butun Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov called the arrests political persecution, saying the current administration is “intimidating all active Kyrgyz citizens who have their own views.” Mudumarov is under investigation over his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009. To read the original story from the RFE/RL Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russians Reportedly Listed As Syrian Athletes At Arab Games
Russian athletes have reportedly appeared under false names in the list of competitors for Syria at the Arab Games in Algeria, but according to Russia's Sports Ministry there is no foul play. A Russian reporter, Sergei Lissin, said five female athletes were part of the Syrian team, although their international federations list them as Russian citizens. Lissin said two were competing in cycling and one each in athletics, badminton, and swimming. The Sports Ministry said some athletes were no longer part of Russian teams and that data on the Arab Games website was incorrect. Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from most international sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Forces Seize Russian Trenches -- And Their Dead -- Near Bakhmut2
'It's Not A Chess Game, It's Pure Madness': Residents Near Russian-Controlled Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Fear Catastrophe3
A Russian Volunteer Soldier Was Forced To Return To The Front. He Hanged Himself Instead.4
Ukrainian Military Reports Heavy Fighting In East As Russia Accuses Kyiv Of Attacking Border Region5
Lancet: The Russian Kamikaze Drone Blunting Ukraine's Counteroffensive6
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show7
Interview: Ex-Envoy McFaul On Putin After The Mutiny, And 'Retiring' The Argument That NATO Membership For Ukraine Is A 'Provocation'8
Deaths Of Father, Son Show How Russia's Poorest Regions Bear The Burden Of Putin's Wars9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Six People Killed In Blast At Russian Explosives Factory
Subscribe