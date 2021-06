Mejra Djogaz's two sons, Omer and Munib, were murdered in the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 during the Bosnian War. She also lost a third son and her husband during the conflict. Ahead of the final appeal verdict of Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the Srebrenica genocide, Djogaz said he should never walk free.