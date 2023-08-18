News
Republika Srpska President Signs Decree Criminalizing Defamation
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on August 18 signed into law amendments that criminalize defamation in the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and they make the offense punishable with fines. The National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed the amendments on July 20. They were adopted despite criticism that they represent an attack on freedom of opinion and a step toward the introduction of censorship. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo condemned the criminalization of defamation as "a direct attack on the freedom of the press and expression." To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here and here.
Ukrainian Military Says Its Troops Continue Push To Sever Russia's Land Bridge To Crimea
The Ukrainian military says its forces continue to advance in the areas near the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk after making gains on the southeastern front in their attempt to drive toward the Sea of Azov and cut off Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The push toward Melitopol comes amid a U.S. intelligence report that Ukrainian forces do not appear likely to reach and retake the Russian-occupied strategic city of Melitopol during the ongoing counteroffensive.
An unnamed official who commented to Reuters on August 18 said that, despite the report and limited progress toward Melitopol, Washington believed it was still possible to change the gloomy outlook.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was commenting on an intelligence report that The Washington Post quoted the day before.
The newspaper reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach Melitopol, preventing Kyiv from meeting its objective of severing Russia's land bridge to the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The prediction is largely in line with Washington's view that the counteroffensive is going slower than expected.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment, according to Reuters, but he said there had been a number of analyses about the war in Ukraine and many of them had changed as events unfolded.
Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, most of the Luhansk region, and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening assessment that there had been 30 combat clashes along the front line during the day.
It said Russian forces carried out one missile and 31 air strikes and 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
The Ukrainian forces that are conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions are entrenched at the boundaries reached thus far and are carrying out countermeasures, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian air defense forces "carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons. and military equipment are concentrated," the General Staff said.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing forward from the village of Urozhayne, which they claimed to have liberated on August 16, the General Staff said.
As Ukraine moves ahead with its counteroffensive, a report in The New York Times on August 18 showed just how costly the war has been to the armed forces of both sides. The newspaper cited unidentified U.S. officials saying the number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded is nearing 500,000.
On the Russian side, military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths, the report said. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with as many as 120,000 wounded, it added.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said only the General Staff could disclose such figures.
"We have adopted a model that only the General Staff has the right to voice the figures on the wounded, the disabled, people who lost limbs, and the missing, and, of course, the number of people who died in this war," he said in a broadcast on YouTube.
Moscow has not officially released data on its war dead since early in the war.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Russia Puts International Criminal Court Prosecutor On Entry Ban List
Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and journalists from the BBC and other media outlets in response to U.K. sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the Foreign Ministry said on August 18. The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of a war crime over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Biden Administration Sharply Expands Temporary Status For Ukrainians Already In U.S.
The Biden administration on August 18 announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia's invasion. The move is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status, up from about 26,000, the Homeland Security Department said. The war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis “requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada Imposes Sanctions On Russian Individuals, Entities Over Human Rights Violations
Canada is imposing sanctions on 15 Russian individuals and three entities in what Ottawa said was a response to rising levels of human rights violations and violence faced by political opponents and critics in Russia, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on August 18. The individuals and entities affected are senior officials of the Russian government, judiciary, and investigative committee, as well as federally funded courts, the ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pro-Kremlin Ideologue Urges Tajik Migrants to Embrace Orthodoxy
Pro-Kremlin political analyst Aleksandr Dugin, often seen as a spiritual influencer of President Vladimir Putin, has suggested that Tajik migrants consider embracing the Russian language and Orthodox faith. Known for his radical right-wing viewpoints, Dugin on August 16 also urged Tajik migrants to contribute to Russia's defense efforts. Tajik officials have not responded to Dugin’s suggestion, which came after Dushanbe said it would send inspectors to five Russian cities to check on the living conditions of migrant laborers following reports that Tajiks had been rounded up or beaten by Russian police. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Ukraine, Romania To Ease Border Red Tape After Russia's Withdrawal From Black Sea Grain Deal
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv wants to ease passage for goods to Romania. Speaking on August 18 during a visit to Bucharest, Shmyhal hailed "important and constructive" talks with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and said the countries had signed an agreement "ensuring the reliable transit of Ukrainian goods." Romania has become a key transit point for Ukrainian grain exports since Moscow scrapped a deal allowing safe passage for vessels on the Black Sea.
Russia Limits Powers Of Interpol Claiming Its Actions Have Been 'Unfriendly'
Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry says it has limited the authority of Interpol, the world's leading international law enforcement organization. The decision was implemented in March but disclosed only on August 17. Under the move, Interpol will only be allowed to carry out operations in Russia that are approved by the ministry. Lawmakers in February called Interpol's actions "unfriendly" and raised concerns over what they alleged was espionage through their access to Russian databases. Interpol, operates in 195 countries, focuses on tackling global crime, terrorism, organized and financial crime. Russia joined Interpol in 1990. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Election Monitor's Co-Leader Ordered Into Pretrial Detention
The Basmansky district court of Moscow said on August 18 that the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, has been ordered into pretrial detention until October 17 on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other nations since the early 2000s. Last year, Golos and its 20 regional coordinators were designated as "foreign agents." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russia Bans Entry To 20 Moldovan Officials After Chisinau Expels 45 Russian Diplomats
Russia has banned entry to 20 Moldovan officials following Moldova's "unfriendly" decision to expel 45 Russian diplomats and employees of the Russian Embassy.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the move on August 18 in a statement but did not identify the Moldovan officials affected by the ban. RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service reported that the ban applied to 20 officials, including 18 lawmakers from President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).
The other two are the deputy director of the border police, Oleg Bucataru, and the director of the Independent Press Association, Petru Macovei, RFE/RL said, citing sources.
The Moldovan ambassador to Russia was summoned on August 18 to the Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest over what Moscow calls "Chisinau's unjustified decision to radically reduce the number of employees" of the Russian Embassy.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement claimed that limiting the number of Russian diplomats in Moldova is an “unfriendly step” that leads to the further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, “which are already in a deep crisis.”
Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu on July 26 ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce its staff to 25 from some 70 by August 15. The 45 Russians and their families left Moldova earlier this week just ahead of the deadline.
Popescu said the move will result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country."
Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and last year gained an invitation for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership. She has also accused Moscow of trying to destabilize Moldova and has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A senior Moldovan official on August 18 said Russia's move was regrettable.
"This is not the first time the Russian authorities have resorted to such measures," Igor Zakharov, a communications adviser to the Moldovan foreign minister, was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The Republic of Moldova is determined to resist destabilizing actions," he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Professor Who Supported Protests Says He's Been Expelled
Mahdi Khoei, a renowned Iranian sociology professor at Tehran’s Allameh University, says he has been expelled from the university after he supported nationwide protests that swept across the country following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
In an Instagram post on August 17, Khoei said he was dismayed at the move after teaching at the school for seven years.
"I am Mahdi Khoei, a sociology teacher at Allameh University. I've never bowed to any pressure, remained committed only to my students and the wider public. Now, after seven years, I've been handed a termination letter," he wrote.
Many Iranian university professors have faced expulsion for their support of the nationwide protests, while others have already been pushed from their jobs, including several professors at the University of Art in Tehran who were ousted earlier this month.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Women, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In the wake of his social media post, a group of students from the university's Social Sciences department released a statement protesting the expulsion, saying the university should be seen as the "beating heart of resistance against oppression."
The students said their support for Professor Khoei was "unwavering" and warned of a class boycott should unwarranted intervention in academic freedoms continue.
Their message also contained a sharp rebuke of Ardeshir Entezari, the head of the Social Sciences department at the university, whom they criticized as being a "passive figure" in the matter, and warned that if there wasn't more clarity over faculty dismissals, they may demand Entezari's resignation.
"The university is our home, not a playground for arbitrary state bullying. To take it from us, you must face its real custodians," they said in the statement.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk To Play Champions League Home Games In Germany
Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club will play its Champions League home games in Germany this season at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Unable to host European games in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, Shakhtar's home games were held in the Polish capital, Warsaw, last season. The Ukrainian soccer champion said on August 18 that UEFA has agreed that the team can play in Hamburg, where it's likely to attract the support of Ukrainians who have been displaced during the war and are living in Germany and other countries. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Arrests and Road Closures As Pashtun Protesters Try To Reach Islamabad
The head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) says several members of the Pakistani human rights group have been detained as they attempted to reach the Supreme Court in Islamabad to demand that the state protects their rights and ensure their security.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said police detained PTM members en route to a protest at Islamabad's Supreme Court on August 18, using road closures and obstacles to try and stop large conveys of protesters headed to the capital.
Despite challenges created by authorities, Pashteen said the PTM activists are continuing their journey and still plan to protest outside of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.
"Road closures, roadblocks, police violence, and attempted arrests. In the midst of all this, PTM youths are resisting and moving forward," Pashteen said noting that some protesters have reached Tarnool, about 18 kilometers from Islamabad.
Pakistan's Pashtun population, the second-largest ethnic group in the country of some 231 million people, has been bolstered by an influx of refugees from neighboring Afghanistan.
The PTM campaigns for the rights of Pakistan’s estimated 35 million Pashtuns, many of whom live along the border with Afghanistan where the military has conducted campaigns against the Pakistani Taliban..
The PTM has accused Pakistani authorities of systematic discrimination against Pashtuns and say that the ethnic group is discriminated against under the country's constitution.
The PTM has been calling for the removal of military checkpoints in tribal areas and an end to "enforced disappearances," in which suspects are detained by Pakistani security forces without due process.
Thousands of Pakistani Pashtuns have been killed and millions displaced by the Pakistani Army's campaigns since 2003.
Mass protests erupted in 2020 after Sardar Arif Wazir, one of the leaders of the PTM, was assassinated when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car. Many claimed he was killed by state-backed militants in the South Waziristan tribal district.
Moscow Court Shuts Rights Center That Honors Nobel Peace Laureate Andrei Sakharov
The Moscow City Court has shut the Sakharov Center, a prominent human rights organization dedicated to upholding civil liberties in Russia, saying it illegally hosted events outside of the capital, released videos lacking a foreign agent label, and committed other administrative discrepancies. Established in 1996, the center honors Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov's legacy and advocates for human rights. Labeled a "foreign agent" in 2014, it was designated as an undesirable organization in January for its rights-defending initiatives and was removed from its headquarters in Moscow as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on civil society. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Four Arrested After Soviet Army Monument Defaced In Sofia
A Soviet Army monument in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, was defaced by a group of soccer fans late on August 17. Four people were arrested on charges of vandalism, while the Russian Embassy voiced concerns about the act. City officials announced earlier in the day that a detailed plan to dismantle and move the monument, which has been vandalized before, had been submitted. Soviet monuments in several parts of Eastern Europe have been attacked or dismantled since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Young Children Interrogated By FSB Over Mother's Alleged Defamation Of Military
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has interrogated two children -- a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy -- while investigating a criminal case related to their mother's alleged defamation of the Russian military.
The Russian online journal Kholod reported on August 17 that the two children were summoned for questioning as part of the investigation into their mother, Lidia Prudovskaya, who has been charged with repeatedly "discrediting" the country's armed forces on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The children were interrogated separately on July 31 in the presence of a psychologist and a social services representative for 15 minutes each. Prudovskaya was not permitted to be in attendance while her children were questioned, according to Kholod.
The charges against Prudovskaya, an attorney from the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, are related to 11 posts she allegedly made on VK, a Russian networking site that resembles Facebook. Prudovskaya's VK posts were reportedly only accessible to friends and included the text of criticisms of Russia's war in Ukraine made during a concert by the Russian popstar Zemfira.
Zemfira was quoted as saying that "Russia is destroying Ukraine and itself" and calling the war "absolutely senseless and cruel." She also said in her comments, believed to have been made during a concert in London in November 2022, that "right now, my country is destroying Ukraine and itself."
According to Prudovskaya's case file, philologist Natalia Khokhlova described Zemfira's comments as “distinguished by cruelty, heartlessness, and ruthlessness" and made without "reasonable grounds.”
Prudovskaya is also accused of posting comments made by Russian politician Leonid Gozman about Russian attacks on Kyiv. Gozman left Russia in September after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
Prudovskaya faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the charges. Under Russian law, having children under the age of 14 can be considered grounds for delaying prison sentences.
Kyrgyz Government Signs Agreement With Controversial Chinese Investor
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov signed agreements on August 16 during a visit to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with the Chinese company Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA) for the construction of hydropower plants along the Sary-Jaz River and high-voltage powerlines in the country's northern regions. TBEA was involved in the modernization of the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant in 2014-17. A massive accident at the plant in January 2018 left Bishkek without heating for several days. Dozens of high-profile politicians were subsequently arrested for corruption in connection with the plant. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By dpa
First Ship To Use Ukraine's Black Sea Corridor Arrives In Istanbul
The first ship to use a temporary corridor to and from Ukraine's seaports entered Turkey's Bosporus Strait early on August 18, the state news agency Anadolu has reported. The Hong Kong-flagged container ship operated by a German firm left the Ukrainian part of the Black Sea on the evening of August 16, several hours after leaving the southern port of Odesa. The ship had been stuck there since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago. Kyiv set up the corridor after Russia last month terminated a UN-brokered deal to move grain exports out of blockaded Ukrainian ports. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Pakistani Police Arrest Two Christians Accused Of Blasphemy
Police have arrested two Christians accused of blasphemy in eastern Pakistan, a spokesperson said on August 18, two days after a Muslim mob burned churches and houses in a Christian settlement, accusing the two men of desecrating the Koran. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Although no one has ever been executed, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged mobs. The police said they have so far rounded up 128 people involved in the attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala in the industrial district of the city of Faisalabad on August 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Closes Two Border Crossings With Belarus
Lithuania on August 18 closed two of its six border checkpoints with Belarus in a move it announced earlier this month citing the security risk posed by Russia's Wagner mercenary group. "Both Sumsko and Tvereciaus border checkpoints were shut at midnight," the spokeswoman of the border guard service, Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene, told AFP. Officers laid road spikes at the closed checkpoints and will proceed to erect fences with barbed wire in the area on August 18, she added. Lithuania, a member of NATO's eastern flank, responded to escalating tensions between the neighbors, with Vilnius warning of provocations by Minsk. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Saudi Crown Prince Meets Iran's Foreign Minister As Relations Thaw
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah in the highest level talks since the countries reconciled after years of bitter rivalry that destabilized the region. The unscheduled meeting on August 18 comes a day after Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared that ties between the countries were "on the right track" following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Bin Salman is the kingdom's de facto ruler and has pushed to reorient Saudi foreign policy in recent years amid questions over its historically close relationship with the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Approves Sending F-16s To Ukraine From Denmark, Netherlands
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on August 17. Ukraine has actively sought the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority. "We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Denmark also said providing Ukraine with the jets would now be discussed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Yerevan Says Airport Fired On From Azerbaijan Hours After Prime Minister's Visit
Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has said that an airport near the southeastern border with Azerbaijan was fired upon from Azerbaijani territory hours after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian visited the facility.
The NSS said the incident took place in the early morning of August 18 at the Syunik airport in the town of Kapan. Pashinian had flown to the airport on August 17 from Yerevan.
According to the NSS, an unidentified individual fired three shots at the airport from across the border, striking windows and the roof of a building at the airport.
“We call on the authorities of Azerbaijan to conduct a proper investigation of the incident and to take measures to exclude the repetition of such incidents,” the NSS said in a statement.
“The Border Guard troops of the Republic of Armenia NSS are ready for a joint investigation and/or a transfer of relevant videos to the Azerbaijani side,” it added.
Azerbaijan did not immediately comment on the incident.
Syunik airport was recently renovated and is expected to begin regular passenger flights to and from Yerevan next week.
Pashinian was accompanied by Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Gnel Sanosian during his tour of the facility, which last had regular routes to and from Yerevan in the 1990s. The airport's runway is situated less than 100 meters from the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Afghan Warlord Dostum Vows From Exile To Fight Taliban
Abdul Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek warlord and former politician in Afghanistan who is a member of the Supreme Council of National Resistance coalition, has said that his fighters are prepared to act against the Taliban whenever the world comes to the conclusion that it cannot deal with the hard-line extremist group in control in Kabul.
Dostum made the comments during an online meeting of the council on August 17 that was held in connection with the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power on August 15, 2021.
Dostum said that the Taliban was unwilling to accept any proposals from the international community, which has expressed concerns over its treatment of women and religious minorities as Afghanistan suffers from a humanitarian crises brought about by drought, economic instability, and difficulties in distributing aid.
Dostum said that the Afghan people are fed up with the rule of the Taliban, which is considered illegitimate by the international community, and called for political support from the United States and other countries in his effort to oust it from power.
The Taliban has not commented on Dostum's remarks, which were made from Ankara, where he resides in exile.
In 2019, while serving as a first vice president in the former Afghan government, Dostum narrowly survived an assassination attempt claimed by the Taliban and was identified as a key target by the extremist group.
In 2018, Dostum survived a suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport after a year of self-imposed exile in Turkey after being accused of torturing and abusing a political rival in northern Afghanistan.
Members of the Supreme Council of National Resistance operate from outside Afghanistan.
Dostum led troops against the Taliban two decades ago before spending various stints in senior government defense positions and other posts, including vice president, after the former Taliban government was toppled in 2001.
Ukrainian Drone Strike Temporarily Shuts Down Civilian Airports In Moscow
Flights from civilian airports in Moscow were temporarily restricted in the early morning on August 18 after authorities said that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building in the Russian capital.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"At about 4 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The drone crashed into the Expo Center complex in a nonresidential district a few kilometers west of the city center. The drone, which the Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down, reportedly caused a powerful explosion and sent emergency workers scrambling to the scene.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the situation and no injuries were reported.
Air traffic at four major civilian airports in and around Moscow was suspended briefly following the incident, but flights were reportedly operating normally within an hour.
Moscow has been targeted regularly by drone strikes in recent months as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain Ukrainian territory lost to Russian forces in the course of the 18-month-long war.
A drone was destroyed over the Kremlin and civilian areas of Moscow were hit in separate incidents in May. Earlier this month, a Moscow business district was targeted twice.
On the battlefront, Russia military officials on August 17 claimed success in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region and said two Russian warships had repelled a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, announced they had liberated the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening summary on August 17 that Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to retake the village. If Ukraine holds Urozhayne, it would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that an attack by a Ukrainian sea drone had occurred just before 11 p.m. local time on the Black Sea about 240 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, but was thwarted. The attack reportedly attempted to hit two Black Sea fleet warships tasked with overseeing navigation in the southwestern section of the Black Sea. The unmanned surface drone was destroyed by fire from the two ships, the ministry was reported as saying.
Ukraine’s Western backers have trained and supplied as many as nine new brigades in hopes that Ukrainian forces could successfully retake territory occupied by Russian forces, but two months into Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kyiv's forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
On August 17, The Washington Post reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach the southeastern city of Melitopol, preventing Kyiv from meeting its objective of severing Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
