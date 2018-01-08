Bosnian Serb War Crimes Suspect Arrested In Germany

Prosecutors in Bosnia-Herzegovina say German authorities have arrested a former member of the Bosnian Serb forces who is suspected of war crimes during the country's war that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The prosecutor's office said on January 8 that Milorad Obradovic was arrested in the Munich region on an international warrant from Sarajevo.

German authorities have launched procedures for the 51-year-old's extradition to Bosnia, a statement said.

Obradovic is accused of participating in the detention of some 120 Bosnian Muslim civilians near the northwestern city of Prijedor in July 1992

The civilians were later executed, three of them by the accused personally, according to the indictment.

Another suspect in the same case, Slobodan Knezevic, was arrested in Montenegro in December, the prosecutor's office said.

Bosnia's 1992-95 war resulted in the death of an estimated 100,000 people and the displacement of some 2.6 million more.

As part of the 1995 Dayton accords that mostly ended the violence, Bosnia was broken into two constituent states: a Muslim-Croat federation and the Republika Srpska.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa