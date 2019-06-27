Bosnian Arrested In Germany Over 2015 Paris Attacks

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks has been arrested in Germany, federal police and prosecutors in the eastern city of Dresden said in a joint statement on June 27.



The November 2015 attacks by Islamic extremists killed 130 people, including 90 at the Bataclan theater.



The 39-year-old suspect, whom German authorities did not identify, was wanted on a European arrest warrant by Belgium, where many of the Paris attackers came from.



"There is a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities against the accused on suspicion of abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," the statement said, without giving further details.



The man, who was put before a German judge last week on the basis of the European arrest warrant, was ordered held in custody pending possible extradition by a court in the eastern town of Merseburg.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.



IS also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in Brussels in March 2016.



The same Brussels cell is alleged to have carried out both attacks.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and AP