Bosnian Extradited From Germany To Belgium Over 2015 Paris Attacks

German authorities say they've extradited a Bosnian man to Belgium in connection with the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.



The synchronized attacks by Islamic extremists on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France's national stadium, and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.



The 39-year-old suspect, whom German authorities did not identify, was wanted on a European arrest warrant issued by Belgium, where many of the Paris attackers came from.



Federal police and prosecutors in Germany's eastern city of Dresden announced the arrest of the Bosnian suspect on June 27.



They said the Bosnian man was accused of abetting a terrorist organization linked to the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris.



They didn't detail the nature of his suspected involvement.



The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.



IS also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in Brussels in March 2016.



The same Brussels cell is alleged to have carried out both attacks.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa