Bosnia's tripartite presidency has broken a 13-month deadlock with the nomination of Zoran Tegeltija as the prime minister-designate.
Tegeltija was tapped on November 19 as the new head of the Council of Ministers, Bosnia's de facto government.
His nomination must be confirmed by the country's parliament.
Bosnian Presidency Breaks Deadlock With Nomination Of PM Designate
Bosnia's tripartite presidency has broken a 13-month deadlock with the nomination of Zoran Tegeltija as the prime minister-designate.