Commission Declares Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Winner After Vote Recount
The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has declared Milorad Dodik as the winner of an election for the presidency of the country's Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, after a recount of ballots cast in the October 2 vote.
The commission said on October 27 that its members had voted 6-1 to approve the results of the recount launched because of questions about the integrity of the electoral process amid suspicions of electoral fraud that in some cases are backed by video evidence.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have placed sanctions on him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
The recount "confirmed that the candidate Milorad Dodik representing the Serb people and who was in the lead...remained so with the greatest number of votes," said Suad Arnautovic, chairman of Bosnia's central election commission.
State prosecutors and police officers oversaw the recount, which took place in Sarajevo despite the objections of Dodik, who said the electoral process should be returned to Republika Srpska and that ballots should never again be counted in Sarajevo.
The main opposition parties -- the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and List For Justice and Order -- believe their candidate, Jelena Trivic, won. She declared victory on election night, but so did Dodik.
Unofficial results released hours after polls closed showed Dodik held an advantage of around 30,000 ballots over his opponent.
The commission did not give new vote totals after the recount.
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown On Civil Society
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said on October 27 that Judge Alena Ananich sentenced the journalist after finding him guilty of creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities.
BAZh demanded Belarusian authorities immediately release Lyubyanchuk, saying his incarceration is "retaliation for his journalistic activities."
Lyubyanchuk, who cooperated with various media outlets including Poland's Belsat news agency, actively covered nationwide mass protests sparked by an August 2020 presidential poll that Lukashenka claimed he won but the opposition said was rigged.
He was arrested several times over his coverage of the protests at the time and subsequently stopped his journalistic activities. However, in late May, Lyubyanchuk was arrested.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center has recognized him as a political prisoner.
The sentence comes a day after the court sentenced noted investigative journalist Syarhey Satsuk to eight years in prison on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office.
Satsuk, who also has been recognized by Belarusian human rights organizations as a political prisoner, rejected all the charges, calling them groundless.
Currently, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, many of whom have been jailed since the August 2020 presidential election.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In Astana, EU Council President Charles Michel Calls For Closer Ties With Central Asia
ASTANA -- European Council President Charles Michel has called for closer cooperation between EU and Central Asia during a visit to the region seen as part of Moscow's sphere of influence.
In his first official visit to Kazakhstan, Michel said after talks with President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on October 27 that the largest and wealthiest Central Asian nation was "a crucial partner" of the European Union and "an important player on the international stage and in the region."
"Central Asia and Europe are coming closer together and becoming more and more connected," Michel said, adding he is looking forward to the EU-Central Asian Substantial Connectivity conference scheduled to be held in neighboring Uzbekistan next month.
He also said the EU "underlines the importance of a full, fair, and transparent investigation" into unprecedented antigovernment protests -- sparked by a fuel price hike that morphed into anger over corruption and nepotism -- in January that left at least 238 people dead.
"The EU supports the efforts aimed to bolster democracy, the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms as essential elements of cooperation," Michel said.
Russia's influence in the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan has been showing signs of weakening amid Moscow's unprovoked war with Ukraine.
Now in its ninth month, the conflict has made some in the region jittery over seeing another ex-Soviet state invaded by Moscow.
Michel noted the tensions, stressing his visit "takes place at a difficult time for Europe and the wider region."
"Russia continues to grossly violate international law and the UN Charter, and the EU stands firmly in support of the principles of territorial integrity. We have strongly condemned Russia's war of aggression, and we are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel stated.
As Michel spoke about democratic freedoms, a police officer entered RFE/RL's office in Astana on October 27 and demanded the deletion of a video taken by an RFE/RL cameraman of a convoy of vehicles leaving the president's office during a visit by European Council President Charles Michel.
When RFE/RL journalists at the office refused to delete the video, saying they are accredited reporters and have the right to film events in the country, the officer spoke by phone with his supervisors and warned as he was leaving that a group of officers would return. No further police showed up.
Qasym Amanzhol, RFE/RL's Astana bureau chief, said the police visit appeared to be an attempt to "psychologically pressure" his team of journalists.
While in Astana, Michel met with leaders of other Central Asian nations -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, who all gathered in the Kazakh capital.
Michel called the first EU-Central Asia summit in Astana "much more than just a policy dialogue between two regions."
Earlier this month, Astana hosted several summits attended by the region's former dominion -- Russia, as well as leaders of China, and Turkey, who have been seeking to strengthen their influence in Central Asia.
Kosovo Serbs Warn They Will Again Block Roads If License-Plate Deal Not Extended
The head of the main Serb political party in Kosovo has warned that members of the Serb minority will again block roads if Kosovar authorities do not agree to again delay the implementation of a rule under which ethnic Serbs must switch their car license plates to local ones.
In July, Kosovo's government declared Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
The move has been met with strong and sometimes violent resistance by ethnic Serbs who live in the northern part of the country.
The government in Pristina agreed to extend until the end of October the deadline for the change of license plates after Serb protesters put up roadblocks and fired their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers during the July standoff. No one was injured.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti earlier this week announced the deadline will still expire at the end of the month despite calls by Kosovo's main backers, the United States and the European Union, to delay the rule for 10 months and avoid ethnic tensions.
"We already delayed the deadline.... The last date is October 31 when all Kosovo citizens who have old automobile plates, which are a legacy of the Milosevic era, will be able to convert them into legitimate ones," Kurti told reporters in Pristina on October 25, referring to late Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.
The announcement prompted Goran Rakic, leader of the Serbian List party, to announce on October 27 that Kosovar Serbs will again block roads in northern Kosovo if authorities in Pristina decide to confiscate vehicles with Serbian license plates.
Rakic was speaking after talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"If Pristina starts enforcing the confiscation of vehicles, we will block all crossings and entrances from the north to central Kosovo," Rakic told a news conference in Belgrade.
Rakic said he assured Vucic there will be no violence as ethnic Serbs will "use all democratic and peaceful means" to resist the move.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in 1998-1999, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Serbia -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers, Press Activists Condemn Government Move To Block RFE/RL Websites
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz lawmakers, media outlets, and rights activists have called for the government to repeal its decision to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, saying it has cast a shadow over the country.
At a session of parliament on October 27, lawmaker Tazabek Ikramov said the move to block access to Radio Azattyk, taken a day earlier, appears to violate Article 10 of the country's constitution, which says "censorship is illegal in Kyrgyzstan and media outlets are free to carry out their activities."
The Kyrgyz government blocked the website for two months after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The ministry claimed the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the accusation, saying the broadcaster "takes [its] commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
Ikramov's comments to lawmakers came as dozens of activists and media representatives signed a petition demanding the government immediately unblock the websites and stop putting pressure on RFE/RL and other media outlets in the country.
Akmat Alagushev, a lawyer of the Media Policy Institute, a Bishkek-based NGO monitoring the development of independent media in the Central Asian country, called the ministry’s decision illegal.
"What we have here is a situation when a ministry files a lawsuit and asks itself to look into it. But that is absolutely illegal because the law says there must be a person or a company that files a complaint," Alagushev said.
The chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Independent Union of Journalists, Azamat Kasybekov, noted that with the blocking of the website, "citizens who want to get truthful information will suffer from the ministry's move."
Earlier this month threats were made against RFE/RL journalists during a demonstration in Bishkek at the office of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.
Most of the participants of the action covered their faces, avoided the camera, and refused to answer questions about their demands, though Ilimbek Israilov, the organizer of the demonstration, threatened to spray gasoline on RFE/RL reporters and use force against them.
Israilov is known for his involvement in the organization of numerous rallies to support the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Moscow-Appointed Authorities Say 70,000 People Have Left Kherson
The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the region's capital, the strategic city of Kherson, as heavy fighting between Russian forces and advancing Ukrainian troops continue.
Saldo's deputy, Kirill Stremousov, said members of the Moscow-installed regional administration were included in the evacuation.
Saldo also said the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church, have also been moved along with his monument.
Heavy fighting has been under way around Kherson, where Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s advanced position west of the Dnieper River, which bisects the country, as well as in parts of the eastern Donetsk region, while Russian has maintained attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.
Based on reporting by AP and Ukraiynska Pravda
Russian Lawmakers Approve First Reading Of Amendments To Tighten 'Gay Propaganda' Law
Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of a series of amendments to the country's controversial "gay propaganda" law, an expansion of the legislation that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence.
The bill, sponsored by some 400 lawmakers, was unanimously approved in the first of three readings on October 27.
The amendments to the 2013 law, if approved as expected, ban the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships" entirely and authorize the blocking of Internet resources that cover LGBT topics and ban films that the government interprets as containing such propaganda.
Under the draft law, information about "nontraditional lifestyles" or "the rejection of family values" would be legally on a par with pornography, promoting violence, or encouraging racial, ethnic, or religious enmity.
Russian authorities have said that the "gay propaganda" law and the amendments are needed to help defend morality in the face of what they argue are un-Russian liberal values promoted by the West. Human rights activists say the legislation is being used to intimidate Russia's LGBT community.
Homosexuality was a criminal offence in Russia until 1993 and classed as a mental illness until 1999.
In 2020, Russia adopted a new constitution that included wording defining marriage solely as the union of a man and a woman.
Georgian Lawmaker Of Ruling Party Found Dead At Home
TBILISI -- A Georgian lawmaker from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Khakhubia, has been found dead in his house in Tbilisi with a firearm next to him.
Foul play has not been completely ruled out, but the Interior Ministry told RFE/RL on October 27 that a probe has been launched into Khakhubia's death, with suicide considered as the likely cause.
Media reports say the 51-year-old lawmaker had health problems after he lost his 21-year-old son Beka Khakhubia, who died in a traffic accident while trying to escape from police in 2017.
In 2019, two police officers were found guilty of abuse of power that led to the death of Beka Khakhubia and were sentenced to 2 1/2 and 1 1/2 years in prison.
Russian Official Says Western Commercial Satellites Could Become 'Legitimate' Targets
A senior official from Russia's Foreign Ministry has warned that Western commercial satellites could become "legitimate" targets for Moscow if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.
Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for non-proliferation and arms control, told the United Nations on October 26 that the use of Western satellites to aid the Ukrainian war effort was "an extremely dangerous trend."
"Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Vorontsov told the United Nations First Committee, adding that the West's use of such satellites to support Ukraine was "provocative."
"We are talking about the involvement of components of civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflicts," Vorontsov was quoted as telling the committee, without naming any specific satellite firms.
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said earlier this month that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink Internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds."
Musk activated Starlink, a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground, in late February after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The UN First Committee is one of six main committees at the UN General Assembly and deals with disarmament and international security matters. The First Committee meets every year in October for a 4–5 week session.
Russia has a significant offensive space capability, and so do the United States and China.
Russia last year launched an anti-satellite missile to destroy one of its own decommissioned satellites.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Fifteen Dead In Islamic State Attack On Shi'ite Shrine In Iran
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, state media said, with the Islamic State (IS) militant group claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz also wounded at least 19 people.
Iranian officials said they had arrested the gunman.
Earlier reports said 13 people were killed and 40 wounded, and that three assailants were involved.
Local judiciary chief Kazem Musavi told state television that "only one terrorist" was involved in this attack.
The assailant "fired indiscriminately on worshipers" gathered at the shrine, local Governor Mohammad-Hadi Imanieh told state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed "a severe response" while Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran will take action against "terrorists and foreign meddlers."
"This crime made the sinister intentions of the promoters of terror and violence in Iran completely clear. There is reliable information that the enemies have drawn up a multilayered project to make Iran insecure," Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement carried by state media.
IS has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The attack came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the wave of protests, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
On October 26, hundreds of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saghez, Amini's hometown in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services, which blocked traffic at the entrance into the city, forcing people to walk to the cemetery.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people gathered at the cemetery. It also said that the Internet had been cut off in Saghez amid clashes between security forces and mourners.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, also said that security forces teargassed and fired on protesters who massed in the city.
"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, Saghez city," Hengaw tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country also joined in nationwide protests on October 26.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Strikes Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya As Ukrainian Advance Prompts Massive Kherson Evacuations
Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of the Donbas and the Moscow-installed administration left Kherson.
A Russian drone attack early on October 27 hit an energy facility in the capital, causing a fire, said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.
"The Russians are using drones and missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy system ahead of the winter and terrorize civilians," Kuleba said in televised remarks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly thanked the country's power workers for maintaining the electricity supply.
"I thank all the workers in the energy sector: our rescuers, repair crews, officials from local government, and private companies who work diligently to maintain our energy system despite all the threats," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on October 26.
In Zaporizhzhya, the Russians used Smerch rockets to strike the city overnight, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote on Telegram.
"At night, the enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, these were three projectiles of the Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems. There are no casualties," he wrote.
Starukh said infrastructure was destroyed and a fire broke out but it was extinguished by emergency services.
Part of the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya is under Russian occupation, but the homonymous regional capital remains in Ukrainian hands.
Zaporizhzhya is one of four regions partially occupied by Russia that Moscow claims to have annexed last month following illegal referendums rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as sham votes.
Ukraine's General Staff said on October 27 that Kyiv had boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border.
Belarus is Moscow's main ally in the war against Ukraine and has allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a launching pad for the invasion.
"At the current time the creation of a strike force (in Belarus) is not observable. (But) there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction," Oleksiy Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, told a regular briefing.
In the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian troops are holding out against attacks near the towns of Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, where fierce battles were under way, Zelenskiy said on October 26.
Zelenskiy accused Russian commanders of "craziness" in their efforts to capture the cities.
"This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes," he said in his nightly address.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that on one single day Russian forces launched eight separate attacks on Bakhmut before noon and had been pushed back on each occasion.
British intelligence has said Moscow may see the capture of Bakhmut as a prerequisite for advancing to the two cities -- the most significant Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region.
Russian-installed authorities in Shakhtarsk, east of the city of Donetsk, said Ukrainian shelling had set ablaze fuel tanks at the town's railway station.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Zelenskiy did not provide an update on the situation in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, where heavy fighting continues as Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s advanced position west of the Dnieper River, which bisects the country.
"Generally, we are strengthening our positions all over the front line, reducing the invaders' capabilities, destroying their logistics, and preparing good news for Ukraine," he said.
The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on October 27 that more than 70,000 people have left the region's capital, the strategic city of Kherson.
Saldo's deputy, Kirill Stremousov, said members of the Moscow-installed regional administration were included in the evacuation.
Saldo also said the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church, have also been moved along with his monument.
With reporting by AFP, BBC, Reuters, and guardian.co.uk
Moldovan President Hails U.S. Move To Sanction Moldovans, Russians Over Political Interference In Her Country
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has welcomed a move by the United States to impose sanctions on several Moldovans and Russians over "systemic corruption" and their efforts to influence elections in Moldova.
The U.S. Treasury Department targeted nine individuals and 12 entities for sanctions on October 26, including two Moldovan oligarchs who are already widely recognized for corrupting Moldova’s political and economic institutions.
The sanctions also target individuals and entities who acted as "instruments of Russia’s global influence campaign," which the Treasury Department said in a news release seeks to manipulate the United States and its allies and partners, including Moldova and Ukraine.
Those designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) include oligarch and former lawmaker Vladimir Plahotniuc, who the United States says exerted control over and manipulated key sectors of Moldova’s government.
Plahotniuc, a fugitive one-time leader of the Democratic Party who has been linked to the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks in 2014, maintained control over the country’s law enforcement apparatus to target political and business rivals, according to the Treasury Department.
Plahotniuc, who fled the country in 2019, also used Moldovan government functionaries as intermediaries to bribe law enforcement officials, used his control of the judicial system to manipulate the June 2018 mayoral election in Chisinau, and maintained control of key media outlets, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has already banned Plahotniuc and his family from obtaining visas to enter the United States.
Another individual sanctioned is wealthy populist leader Ilan Shor, who the Treasury Department said worked with Russians before the 2021 Moldovan parliamentary elections to create a political alliance aimed at controlling Moldova's assembly and supporting legislation favorable to Russia.
Shor's supporters marched through the former Soviet republic's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday this week to denounce Moldova's pro-Western leaders. Shor was also convicted of fraud in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of the $1 billion. He lives in Israel.
"Large-scale corruption and the illegal financing of political parties in Moldova can be sanctioned after all! The United States have sanctioned 21 individuals and entities involved in acts of corruption that seriously prejudiced Moldova and its citizens," Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.
The Treasury department said that, as of June 2022, Shor had received Russian support and the Shor Party was coordinating with representatives of other oligarchs to create political unrest in Moldova. Shor also worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's bid to join the European Union, according to the department.
Shor was designated for election interference on behalf of Russia. The Shor Party was designated for its ties to Shor. Shor’s wife, Russian pop singer Sara Lvovna Shor, was also designated.
Treasury also designated Igor Chayka, who it said worked with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to develop detailed plans to undermine Moldovan President Maia Sandu with the goal of returning Moldova to Russia’s sphere of influence.
Chayka is the son of Yury Chayka, a member of Russia’s Security Council who was designated by the United States for sanctions in April.
Igor Chayka brokered an alliance between supporters of Shor and the Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM), represented by Igor Dodon, the former president of Moldova, who was recently indicted for corruption by Moldovan authorities.
Russia used Chayka’s companies as a front to funnel money to collaborating political parties in Moldova. Some of these illicit campaign funds were earmarked for bribes and electoral fraud, the Treasury said.
Among the remaining individuals designated for sanctions are Ivan Zavorotny, Yury Gudilin, Olga Grak, and Leonid Gonin.
Zavorotny serves on the board of many of Chayka’s companies. Gudilin, a political technologist and former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, coordinated efforts in 2020 and 2021 to influence the outcome of Moldova’s elections, the Treasury said. Gudilin worked closely with Grak and Gonin on these efforts.
Although the efforts to influence Moldova’s 2020 and 2021 elections failed, the Kremlin continues to organize efforts to return a pro-Russian government to power, the Treasury said.
“The sanctions imposed today expose not only Russia’s covert strategy in Moldova, but also demonstrate how corruption undermines the rule of law,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions designation freezes any assets or property interests owned by the officials in the United States and bars U.S. nationals from transactions involving them without special permission from the OFAC.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Automaker Ford Completes Exit From Russia
U.S. automaker Ford has completed its withdrawal from the Russian market with the sale of its 49 percent stake in the Russian-based Sollers Ford joint venture.
Ford said on October 26 that it had finalized the deal to sell its stake in Sollers Ford for a "nominal" undisclosed price.
Ford secured an option to buy back the shares within a five-year period "should the global situation" change in the coming years, the company said. The joint venture with Russian company Sollers was established in 2011.
Ford suspended its business operations in Russia in March citing deep concerns about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. At the time, Ford took a $122 million write-down in connected with the suspension while stressing that it had already greatly reduced its presence in Russia.
A slew of foreign automakers have halted operations in Russia or exited entirely.
Earlier on October 26, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said it would exit Russia by selling shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Imposes More Sanctions On Iranian Government Officials Over Crackdown On Protests
The United States has designated 10 Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, for sanctions over Internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.
The sanctions, including financial blocks and other penalties, were imposed on October 26 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and they target Iranian leaders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Among those designated is Hedayat Farzadi, who the Treasury Department says is warden of Evin prison, which holds political prisoners and is where Washington says many protesters have been sent.
The new sanctions come 40 days after Amini's death and are part of a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disruption of Internet access.
“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of Internet access,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in the Treasury Department. He said the sanctions are "part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”
Amini, 22, was taken into custody last month for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. The government said the cause of her death was "underlying diseases" but eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in custody.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States "will continue to find ways to support the people of Iran as they peacefully protest in defense of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and in doing so, will continue to impose costs on individuals and entities in Iran who engage in the brutal repression of the Iranian people."
In addition to the sanctions on Farzadi, the Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on the commander of the IRGC’s intelligence organization, as well as provincial and Iranian prison officials and people and entities tied to Internet censorship.
The Treasury Department accused Farzadi of having overseen the torture and mistreatment of prisoners before becoming warden of Evin.
Farzadi was known to organize public amputations of criminals convicted of petty crimes, and as director of the Greater Tehran Penitentiary, also known as Fashafouyeh Prison, Farzadi oversaw the torture and maltreatment of numerous prisoners, including political prisoners and members of religious minority groups, the department said, adding that several prisoners under his responsibility have died from lack of medical treatment.
Seyyed Heshmatollah Hayat Al-Ghaib, the director-general of Tehran Province Prisons, was also designated on October 26 along with the wardens of several other prisons in Iran.
Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where the Treasury said some of the worst violence in the latest round of protests has taken place, was also targeted.
Also named were two members of Iran's intelligence and security ministry, as well as the Ravin Academy founded by them, which the Treasury Department said trains people in cybersecurity and hacking.
The Iranian company Samane Gostar Sahab Pardaz Private, which the department said provides censorship, surveillance, and espionage tools to the Tehran government, was also designated.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to those named and generally bars Americans from carrying out any transactions involving their property or accounts.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the crackdown has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children. The authorities have yet to announce a death toll, but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Iranian leaders have without presenting any evidence accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Authorities Prevent Burial Of Exiled RFE/RL Iranian Journalist By Abducting Body
Iranian security agents have abducted the body of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Reza Haghighatnejad, preventing his funeral after his death last week from cancer.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
However, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked since 2019, that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) intercepted the body and have taken it to an unknown location.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that Haghighatnejad’s family is being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said the Iranian regime’s manipulation of Haghighatnejad’s family was "disgraceful and disgusting" and they deserve to be allowed to bury him without regime harassment.
Fly described Haghighatnejad as a "brilliant journalist," adding in a statement that he was "passionate about freedom and justice for his fellow Iranians, and a champion of the voiceless until the end."
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Daily protests have spread across the country -- including the south where much of the country's oil industry is located -- with thousands arrested and human rights groups reporting more than 200 deaths, including more than two dozen children.
Haghighatnejad started working as a journalist at the beginning of the 2000s and worked at local media outlets in Iran until 2012.
He left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Haghighatnejad worked as an editor at Radio Farda from 2019 until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Targets Moldovans, Russians For Sanctions Over Alleged Political Interference In Moldova
The United States has targeted nine individuals and 12 entities for sanctions over what the U.S. Treasury Department said was "systemic corruption" in Moldova and their efforts to influence elections in the country.
The individuals and entities designated for sanctions include two Moldovan oligarchs who are already widely recognized for corrupting Moldova’s political and economic institutions, the Treasury Department said in a news release on October 26.
The sanctions also target individuals and entities who acted as "instruments of Russia’s global influence campaign," which the department said seeks to manipulate the United States and its allies and partners, including Moldova and Ukraine.
“The sanctions imposed today expose not only Russia’s covert strategy in Moldova, but also demonstrate how corruption undermines the rule of law,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Those designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) include the oligarch and former lawmaker Vladimir Plahotniuc, who the U.S. says exerted control over and manipulated key sectors of Moldova’s government.
Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan deputy who has been linked to the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks in 2014, maintained control over the country’s law enforcement apparatus to target political and business rivals, according to the Treasury Department.
Plahotniuc, who fled the country in 2019, also used Moldovan government officials as intermediaries to bribe law enforcement officials, used his control of the judicial system to manipulate the June 2018 mayoral election in Chisinau, and maintained control of key media outlets, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has already banned Plahotniuc and his family from obtaining visas to enter the United States.
Another individual sanctioned is wealthy populist leader Ilan Shor, who the Treasury Department said worked with Russians before the 2021 Moldovan elections to create a political alliance aimed at controlling Moldova's parliament and supporting legislation favorable to Russia.
Shor's supporters marched through the former Soviet republic's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday this week to denounce Moldova's pro-Western leaders. Shor was also convicted of fraud in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of the $1 billion. He lives in Israel.
The department said that, as of June 2022, Shor had received Russian support and the Shor Party was coordinating with representatives of other oligarchs to create political unrest in Moldova. Shor also worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's bid to join the European Union, according to the department.
Shor was designated for election interference on behalf of Russia. The Shor Party was designated for its ties to Shor. Shor’s wife, Russian pop singer Sara Lvovna Shor, was also designated.
The Treasury also designated Igor Chayka, who it said worked with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to develop detailed plans to undermine Moldovan President Maia Sandu with the goal of returning Moldova to Russia’s sphere of influence.
Chayka is the son of Yury Chayka, a member of Russia’s Security Council who was designated by the United States for sanctions in April.
Igor Chayka brokered an alliance between supporters of Shor and the Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM), represented by Igor Dodon, the former president of Moldova, who was recently indicted for corruption by Moldovan authorities.
Russia used Chayka’s companies as a front to funnel money to collaborating political parties in Moldova. Some of these illicit campaign funds were earmarked for bribes and electoral fraud, the Treasury said.
Among the remaining individuals designated for sanctions are Ivan Zavorotny, Yury Gudilin, Olga Grak, and Leonid Gonin.
Zavorotny serves on the board of many of Chayka’s companies. Gudilin, a political technologist and former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, coordinated efforts in 2020 and 2021 to influence the outcome of Moldova’s elections, the Treasury said. Gudilin worked closely with Grak and Gonin on these efforts.
Although the efforts to influence Moldova’s 2020 and 2021 elections failed, the Kremlin continues to organize efforts to return a pro-Russian government to power, the Treasury said.
The sanctions designation freezes any assets or property interests owned by the officials in the United States and bars U.S. nationals from transactions involving them without special permission from the OFAC.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Professor Resigns In Support Of Protests, Says University Was Pressured By Officials
An Iranian university professor says she has resigned in support of her students after hearing their chants about blood-soaked streets and silent teachers, while at the same time coming under pressure from authorities.
Encieh Erfani said she resigned from her post as an assistant professor in physics at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences, located in the northwestern city of Zanjan, while outside the country.
“Student protesters were chanting 'the streets are soaked with blood, our professors are silent...So I submitted my resignation,’” she told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
School campuses across the country have become some of the focal points for protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Amini's death, which the government said was caused by "underlying diseases" but eyewitnesses and her family say was the result of being beaten while in custody, has tapped into students’ “accumulated anger” toward Iran’s clerical establishment, which has stifled free speech and severely limited Internet freedoms, Erfani said.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
In response, some students have refused to attend class, while others -- including female students that removed and burned their hijabs -- have gathered at protests chanting “woman, life, freedom” and “death to the dictator!”
Several schools saw male and female students meet to eat lunch together flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria even as security agents moved in and beat people.
Lily Galehdaran, a member of the academic faculty of the Shiraz Art University and one of the first Iranian university professors to resign in support of the protesters said she tried to continue teaching, but in the end could no longer sit by idly and watch what was happening.
“I was interrogated many times in the Intelligence Department of Shiraz and Tehran, but I continued to teach because of the love of my students. But today I am resigning from my job because of the love I have for them,” Galehdaran wrote in her resignation letter.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Sentences Former Navalny Associate To 30 Months In Prison
ARKHANGELSK, Russia -- A court in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk has sentenced a former associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to 30 months in prison on a charge of rehabilitating Nazism.
The court convicted and sentenced the former photographer for Navalny's team in Arkhangelsk, Ruslan Akhmetshin, on October 26.
The charge against Akhmetshin stemmed from his online post about the 1939 agreement between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on dividing Poland between the two countries that led to the beginning of the World War II.
Akhmetshin was arrested in May at a Moscow airport as he was planning to leave Russia.
The Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Akhmetshin as a political prisoner.
Kyrgyz Blogger Accused Of Making Public Call For Disorder Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz blogger Yryskeldi Jekshenaliev, who was arrested in August on charges of making public calls for mass disorder and violence, has been transferred to house arrest.
Jekshenaliev's lawyer, Kantemir Turdaliev, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek City Court pronounced the decision on October 26.
The 19-year-old blogger was arrested and sent to pretrial detention in mid-August after he posted online materials questioning the legality of the government's plans to develop iron-ore mining in the Central Asian nation's Jetim-Too mountain region.
The charges against Jekshenaliev stem from his post on a Facebook account called Polit Uznik (Political Prisoner).
His arrest came just hours after President Sadyr Japarov condemned unspecified "defenders" of the environment in the region, calling them "false patriots and liars."
Japarov, who initiated the project to develop iron-ore mining in Jetim-Too, called on law enforcement "to work" with such people. He did not elaborate.
Human rights groups have urged Kyrgyz authorities to release Jekshenaliev and drop all charges against him.
Jekshenaliev has insisted the case against him is politically motivated.
Russian Journalist Ksenia Sobchak Reportedly Leaves Country To Avoid Possible Arrest
Russian journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak has reportedly left Russia to avoid possible arrest.
Russian media reports quoted unnamed sources close to law enforcement on October 26 as saying that Sobchak left Russia overnight for Lithuania via Belarus hours before investigators planned to detain her on unspecified charges.
Other reports earlier in the day said that police searched Sobchak's house in the upscale town of Gorki-8 near the Russian capital as part of an extortion probe launched against her associate Kirill Sukhanov, who was detained a day earlier.
Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's "Ostorozhno.Media" holding.
Sobchak herself is not a person of interest in the investigation, the officials said.
Sobchak called Sukhanov's arrest "another instance of pressure against the media" in Russia.
The 40-year-old Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, President Vladimir Putin's political mentor, has positioned herself as an opposition figure for years.
She ran against Putin in 2018 but many in Russia considered her as a person close to the Russian president and his government.
With reporting by TASS, Baza, RIA Novosti, and Interfax
About 200,000 Foreigners Apply For Kazakh ID Numbers Amid Influx Of Russian Nationals
NUR-SULTAN -- Some 200,000 foreigners have applied for Kazakh individual identification numbers to be eligible to work and have bank accounts in the Central Asian nation since Russian citizens came in droves to neighboring Kazakhstan after Moscow announced a partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine in September.
Kazakh Deputy Minister of Digital Development Aset Turysov, who gave the information to journalists on October 26, did not elaborate on how many of the applicants were Russian citizens, but Kazakh officials said earlier that almost 300,000 Russian citizens had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, and half of them stayed on.
On October 26, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Social Protection said that, since September 21, in addition to Russian citizens who applied for permanent residence, almost 600 Russian citizens of Kazakh origin took advantage of Kazakhstan’s law on the relocation of ethnic Kazakhs from abroad and received resident status and work rights in the country.
Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have left the country mostly for Kazakhstan, Georgia, Mongolia, and Turkey since the beginning of the partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine.
Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
- By Current Time
Four Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia's Far East Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Another four Jehovah’s Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges in Russia amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in Russia since 2017.
The Jehovah's Witnesses said on October 25 that a court in the Amur region in Russia's Far East sentenced Vladimir Bukin, Valery Slashchev, and Sergei Yuferov to 6 1/2 years in prison each, and Mikhail Burkov to six years and two months in prison.
WATCH: Since being outlawed by Russia as "extremist" in 2017, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia and the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea. Here's what you need to know about the challenges facing the denomination, which has about 8 million followers worldwide.
The Tynda district court found the four men guilty of organizing activities of an extremist group. Bukin, Slashchev, and Yuferov were also convicted of recruiting members of an extremist organization.
All four defendants pleaded not guilty, adding that they were being prosecuted for their belief in God.
Since the faith was outlawed, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have had cases launched against them, with many sentenced to prison in Russia and the Russia-annexed Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
Minsk Court Sentences Noted Investigative Journalist To Eights Years In Prison
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced noted investigative journalist Syarhey Satsuk to eight years in prison on charges that many consider unfounded and politically motivated as a crackdown on independent media and civil society continues under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that Judge Svyatlana Bandarenka pronounced the sentence on October 26. Last week, prosecutors asked the judge to convict Satsuk, the editor in chief of the Yezhednevnik (Daily News) website, on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office and sentence him to eight years in prison.
Satsuk, who went on trial on September 23 and whom Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized as a political prisoner, was arrested in December 2021 after police searched his home.
Satsuk is one of 32 Belarusian journalists who are currently in custody, many of whom have been jailed since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
NOTE: This article has been amended to correct the number of Belarusian journalists who are currently in custody.
Kyrgyz Authorities Block RFE/RL's Website Over Video On Tajik Border Situation
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz government has suspended access to the website of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after RFE/RL refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Information said in a statement on October 26 that Radio Azattyk's website is being blocked for two months.
"The measure was undertaken as a response to unreliable materials that appeared in the nation's information space which contradict the national interests of the Kyrgyz Republic (inaccurate information about the events of September 14-17, 2022)," the ministry said.
The ministry earlier this week said in a letter to RFE/RL that government monitoring of articles by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz-language service "has revealed that it [the video] has been biased in its coverage of the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, predominantly taking the position of the Tajik side."
The video in question was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
While Kyrgyzstan is known for having a vibrant and pluralistic media environment compared to its Central Asian neighbors, human rights groups have warned that the climate for free expression has deteriorated since President Sadyr Japarov first came to power in October 2020.
In response, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said that the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
"We will not succumb to pressure to remove balanced reporting from our sites, be it from the Kremlin or the Kyrgyz government,” Fly said in a statement.
“Threatening journalists and trying to silence independent media are authoritarian tactics that only serve to undermine Kyrgyz democracy," he added. "We will be appealing this decision."
A protest outside RFE/RL’s Bishkek bureau earlier this month called on authorities to close the service and other independent local outlets.
"These actions are the latest in a series emblematic of a deteriorating media climate in the country," the RFE/RL statement said.
Dozens died on both sides in the latest clashes at a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in mid-September. The two former Soviet republics have blamed each other for the escalation of tension that led to the loss of life.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.
For the last decade or more, violent outbursts between ethnic Kyrgyz and Tajik communities in the area close to Tajikistan's Vorukh exclave have become common, with interventions by gun-wielding border troops a notable trend in the last few years.
Other areas of the border have also raised concerns, with a recent backlash erupting in the country over a demarcation deal with Uzbekistan. According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, covering 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Some 20 politicians and activists were detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement and subsequently sent by a court to pretrial detention for two months for allegedly planning riots over the deal.
On October 24, hundreds rallied in Bishkek demanding the detained activists and politicians be released and urging the government to revise the border demarcation deal. Similar protests were held in the country’s second-largest city, Osh.
Attack At Holy Site In Iran Kills At Least 13 As Iranians Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini's Death
Gunmen attacked a major Shi’ite holy site in the Iranian city of Shiraz on October 26, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens, the IRNA state news agency said.
The attack took place as security forces clashed elsewhere in the country with protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
The attackers shot at pilgrims and staff at the entrance to the Shah Cheragh mosque, IRNA quoted witnesses as saying.
IRNA described the attackers as "takfiri terrorists," a label used by officials in predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Iran to describe to hard-line Sunni Islamist groups. Police arrested two attackers and were looking for the third.
But the local police chief later said a lone gunman had carried out the attack and had been captured.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said many people had been injured and the death toll could rise further. He blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for such "terrorist attacks."
President Ebrahim Raisi said the attack "will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack."
The attack took place as thousands of Iranians descended on the cemetery where Amini is buried in defiance of the authorities' warnings as nationwide protests and strikes continued despite a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.
October 26 marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the protest wave, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
On October 26, hundreds of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saghez, Amini's home town in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services, which blocked traffic at the entrance into the city, forcing people to walk to the cemetery.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people gathered at the cemetery. It also said that the Internet had been cut off in Saghez amid clashes between security forces and mourners.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, also said that security forces teargassed and fired on protesters who massed in the city.
"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, Saghez city," Hengaw tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Videos shared earlier online purportedly showed the participants chanting, "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country also joined in nationwide protests on October 26.
"The cities of Sanandaj, Saghez, Divandarreh, Marivan, and Kamyaran are on widespread strike" in Kurdistan Province, Hengaw said on Twitter. The claim could not be independently verified.
The 1500tasvir social media channel said that there were strikes in a couple of cities, including Tehran, Rasht, Isfahan and Kerman but added that it was difficult to see evidence of them online as "the Internet connection is too slow."
1500tasvir said later on Twitter that a "brutal crackdown" had taken place against protesters in multiple locations in Tehran, including a gathering at the Tehran Medical Association.
"Armed regime forces, outnumbered by barehanded protesters, retreat while still shooting!" it said in a tweet accompanied by a video showing protesters and armed security forces in the streets.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda with reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
