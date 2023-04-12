News
Controversial Memorial Ceremony Marking 'Day of Russian Volunteers' Held In Visegrad
A controversial memorial service marking the “Day of Russian Volunteers” was held on April 12 in the small town of Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, honoring Russians who died fighting on the side of Bosnian Serbs in the 1992-1995 Bosnian War. According to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Visegrad was subjected to "one of the most extensive and ruthless campaigns of ethnic cleansing" during the Bosnian conflict. The State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the event commemorating Russian volunteers in 2021, but the case did not move forward. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian National Sofia Sapega, Who Was Jailed In Belarus After Forced Landing Of Jet, Agrees Extradition To Russia
MINSK -- Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to civil disturbances that followed a disputed 2020 presidential election, has agreed to be extradited to Russia.
A spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Aleksei Maskalyov, said on April 12 that Sapega had expressed her intention to a Russian diplomat who visited her in prison.
According to Maskalyov, Russian and Belarusian officials will work on the 24-year-old Sapega's extradition papers.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced in May 2022.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram, which extensively covered a violent crackdown on unprecedented protests in Belarus following an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and Western governments say was stolen by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994.
Pratasevich is currently on trial. His two co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, are being tried in absentia.
The three are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass unrest, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. They also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were either jailed or forced to flee the country, fearing for their safety.
Kazakh Police Detain Two Opposition Figures Over Rallies Challenging Election Results
Police in Kazakhstan have detained opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan in the country’s largest city, Almaty, and journalist Luqpan Akhmedyarov in the western city of Oral over their participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of parliamentary elections last month.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov said on social media that police detained them on April 12 on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. If found guilty, the men face up to several weeks in jail or hefty fines.
Taizhan and Akhmedyarov took part in unsanctioned rallies in their respective cities on April 9, demanding that new parliamentary elections be held.
Both unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists said were rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Days before the parliamentary elections, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a law strengthening the punishment for individuals calling for mass unrest -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
The amended law raised the maximum prison sentence for the offense to seven years from a previous three years, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded.
Opposition activists have complained for years that they have been not allowed to register political parties at the Justice Ministry.
U.K. Sanctions 'Financial Fixers' For Russian Oligarchs Abramovich And Usmanov
The United Kingdom has sanctioned individuals and companies whom it accused of acting as "financial fixers" for Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov. The U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement on April 12 that the new measures targeted those helping the two prominent businessmen to avoid the full cost of sanctions that were imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We are closing the net on the Russian elite and those who try to help them hide their money for war," Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in the statement. "We will keep cutting them off from assets they thought were successfully hidden.” The government said sanctions were imposed on Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades, two Cypriots it described as "professional enablers" who had helped to create offshore structures and trusts. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarus Extradites Father Of Russian Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Aleksei Moskalyov, who was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison by Russia and deprived of his parental rights after anti-war drawings by his 13-year-old daughter drew attention to his online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, has been extradited to Russia, the rights group OVD-Info cited a Belarusian lawyer as saying on April 12. Moskalyov, 54, was detained last week in the Belarusian city of Zhodzina. His daughter was briefly held in a Russian orphanage before being handed over to her mother, who had long been separated from Moskalyov. Rights groups had urged Belarus not to extradite Moskalyov. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Ukraine Launches Probe As Zelenskiy Blasts Russian 'Beasts' Over Video Of Apparent POW Beheading
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has launched an investigation into the online appearance of a video on social media purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
The SBU announced the probe on April 12 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted Russian forces as "beasts" over the video of the alleged decapitation. It has not been independently verified.
The Kremlin called the video "horrible," but added that its authenticity needed to be studied as "we live in a world of fakes."
"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill...we won't forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers" Zelensky said in a video message posted on Twitter on April 12.
The SBU said the investigation would try to determine whether there had been a violation of the rules of war that say “prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated.”
"We will find these inhumane...they will definitely be punished for what they did," the head of the country’s Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, was quoted as saying.
Earlier, Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said on Telegram that there “will be an accountability for everything.”
According to CNN, a video posted on social media on April 8 appeared to show the beheading of corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying next to a destroyed military vehicle. The video was purportedly filmed by members of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner.
Reports on Russian social media claimed the video was shot near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has been devastated by weeks of heavy fighting.
Another video posted on social media on April 11 appeared to show Russian forces torturing a Ukrainian prisoner and cutting off his head. RFE/RL could not independently verify the footage.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "this is terrible footage, and first you need to check the authenticity.
"If it is confirmed, then we need to find where and by whom," the action was committed, he said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "absurd" that Russia currently holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council while "Russian terrorists" have invaded Ukraine.
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it was "appalled" by the “particularly gruesome videos.”
For its part, the EU said it remains committed to holding war criminals accountable.
“We don't have more information on the veracity of the video. Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression," EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.
Since its troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been accused of committing various war crimes, accusations it denies.
Last month, the United Nations expressed deep concern over what it says were summary executions of prisoners of war (POWs) by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
Earlier in April, the United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes in Ukraine.
The Geneva Convention, the international law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war, says “any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention.”
With reporting by AFP
Kazakh Police General Kudebaev Flees Country To Evade Trial
ASTANA -- The former chief of police of Kazakhstan's southern region of Almaty, General Serik Kudebaev, has fled the country to evade a trial on charges of abusing his office in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the nation in January last year.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Zhandos Omiraliev said on April 12 that Kudebaev, who had been ordered not to leave the country, failed to show up at his trial last week.
According to Omiraliev, authorities in neighboring Kyrgyzstan are investigating Kudebaev's alleged illegal border crossing.
Almaty regional police said earlier that Kudebaev might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey from the international airport in Bishkek.
Omiraliev said a special note had been sent to Turkish authorities regarding Kudebaev, who was added to the wanted list.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrests to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or have resigned.
Earlier this year, Toqaev sign a law that abolished Nazarbaev's elbasy title.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Prepare For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 12 to prepare for the reopening of Tehran's embassy there, Iran's Foreign Ministry said, under a deal to reestablish ties. Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats in more than seven years after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the leading regional powers. "The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Politician Altaev Jailed Over Support For Protesting Oil Workers
ASTANA -- A court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, has sentenced opposition politician Nurzhan Altaev to 15 days in jail over his support for protesting oil workers from the Central Asian nation's volatile town of Zhanaozen.
An RFE/RL correspondent reported from Astana that a court sentenced Altaev on April 12 after finding him guilty of violating regulations on holding public gatherings.
Altaev was detained after he called on Astana residents to stage a rally near a police station in the city where dozens of oil workers from Zhanaozen were kept after they were detained a day earlier.
More than 80 former workers from the BerAli Manghystau Company were detained on April 11 in Astana after they spent a night in front of the Energy Ministry building demanding jobs at OzenMunaiGaz, a subsidiary of the oil-rich nation's energy giant KazMunaiGaz.
The workers said they lost their jobs after their company recently failed to win a tender for oil work in the energy-rich western region of Manghystau.
The workers were released late in the night and the majority of them were forced to leave Astana for Zhanaozen by train early in the morning on April 12. Less than a dozen of the workers remain in the capital.
Zhanaozen, located in Kazakhstan's southwest, was the scene of mass anti-government rallies in 2011 staged by oil workers that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people when police opened fire on unarmed protesters.
In early January last year, other protests in the volatile town over abrupt energy price hikes quickly spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev then moved to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime post atop the Kazakh Security Council, taking the position himself.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at weakening Nazarbaev, his relatives, and close allies.
Russia's Novatek To Acquire Shell's Stake In Sakhalin-2 For $1.16 Billion
Russia's government has approved the sale of Shell's former 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-2 energy project to Russian energy firm Novatek for 94.8 billion rubles ($1.16 billion), a government order showed on April 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his consent for the transfer of the required funds to Shell, the Russian daily Kommersant reported last week. Following Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Shell said it would quit the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas development on Sakhalin Island. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Volcano Eruption Continues For Second Day On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
A massive volcanic eruption continued for a second day on April 12 on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas with ash. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early on April 11, spewing dust over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years. The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued on April 12, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometers into the sky. (AP)
To read the original story by AP, click here.
https://apnews.com/article/russia-volcano-eruption-kamchatka-shiveluch-b87264c21393591a95827197041b7662
Ukraine Adds Wife Of Pro-Russian Politician Medvedchuk To Its Wanted List
Ukraine's Interior Ministry has added Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, to its wanted list the same day that she was hit with sanctions from the British government.
According to a statement by the ministry on April 12, Marchenko is suspected of financing actions to forcibly disrupt Ukraine's constitutional order, seize power, and change the state borders of Ukraine.
Last month, a court in Kyiv froze Marchenko's assets, estimated at 440 million hryvnyas ($11.9 million), in relation to a 6.8 percent stake she holds in the Dniprospetstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.
Earlier in February, another court ruling froze and impounded assets and property in Ukraine held by Marchenko with an estimated value of 5.6 billion hryvnyas ($152.5 million). The court said Marchenko used some of her companies and businesses under her names "to carry out sabotage against Ukraine."
Marchenko is currently outside of Ukraine.
Marchenko's husband, Viktor Medvedchuk, is a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was one of Ukraine’s wealthiest individuals with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars, including energy assets in Russia.
Ukraine sanctioned Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took three television stations it said belonged to him off the air for promoting Russian propaganda.
He was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
The United Kingdom announced on April 12 that it had added Marchenko to its sanctions list for being "associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Viktor Medvedchuk."
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In June, a court in Ukraine banned the Medvedchuk-led pro-Russia Opposition Platform -- For Life (OPZZh) political party.
In September, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has since stripped Medvedchuk and three other pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians off their Ukrainian citizenship.
Canada Sanctions Belarusian National Bank, Eight Others Over Minsk's Support Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Canada has imposed sanctions on the National Bank of Belarus and the country's eight other major banks over Minsk's support of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Although Belarus has not sent troops to Ukraine, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has let his country’s territory be used by Moscow's armed forces to launch attacks against Russia's western neighbor. Last month, Moscow said it agreed with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
EU 'Strongly' Condemns Russia's Decision To Label EU-Russia Civil Society Forum 'Undesirable'
The European Union has “strongly” condemned a decision by Russia to declare the activities of the EU-Russia Civil Society Forum as “undesirable.” In a statement issued on April 12, the EU said the decision further intensifies the crackdown on independent civil society and media in Russia amid the country’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. The bloc renewed its call on Russian authorities to repeal the current legislation on so-called “undesirable organizations” and “foreign agents,” which severely restrict the freedoms of association and opinion, in order to bring Russian legislation in line with the country’s international obligations.
Reuters: Leaked U.S. Intel Document Claims Serbia Agreed To Arm Ukraine
Serbia, the only country in Europe that has refused to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already, according to a classified Pentagon document. The document, a summary of European governments' responses to Ukraine's requests for military training and "lethal aid" or weapons, was among dozens of classified documents posted online in recent weeks in what could be the most serious leak of U.S. secrets in years. A chart in the documents, Reuters said in an exclusive report on April 12, showed that Serbia declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Says It Repelled More Than 70 Russian Attacks As Intense Fighting Continues Around Bakhmut
Ukraine says its forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian forces in the east as intense fighting continued around the devastated city of Bakhmut.
"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on April 12.
Ukrainian forces repelled 72 attacks over the past day, the statement added.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut was under control, adding that Kyiv would not allow its troops to be encircled. The monthslong battle for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has turned into one of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.
"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin told reporters.
The documents, which include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry, appeared online last week.
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns called the leaks "deeply unfortunate” without offering details on what he said were "quite intense" investigations by the Pentagon and the Justice Department.
In another development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and reaffirmed the United States’ “enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence.”
“We’re committed to standing with Ukraine as long as it takes, and to supporting a successful counteroffensive,” Blinken said on Twitter on April 12.
For his part, Kuleba said “the U.S. remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace.”
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Will 'Turn Over Every Rock' To Find Source Of Leak, Says Pentagon Chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on April 11 that the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found. Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details about the military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries. Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity. "We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House's Sullivan And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Yemen, Iran
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 11 and discussed Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said. The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing last week after agreeing to end their diplomatic rift following years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Edges Closer To Updated Free Trade Agreement With Canada, Shmyhal Says On Visit To Toronto
Canada and Ukraine will update their free trade agreement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 11 after meeting in Toronto with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced new sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged fresh military support for Kyiv.
Shmyhal announced that he and Trudeau signed a joint declaration ending negotiations on an updated Free Trade Agreement.
“Based on its content, this is an exceptional agreement that will activate our trade with Canada and create unique opportunities for Ukrainian business," he said.
The new agreement is to provide for "the most modern regime of liberalization” of markets and investments, Shmyhal said.
“We are moving to the working principle of 'everything that is not prohibited is allowed'” in the move to open markets, Shmyhal said. “All prohibitions and exceptions are carefully defined and regulated by the articles of the agreement."
The new agreement is also expected to update the chapter on digital trade and facilitate the export of Ukrainian goods to Canada.
Ukrainian businesses will be able to export products to Canada without tariffs even if the components of these products originate in the European Union, Britain, Israel or within the European Free Trade Association.
“This approach encourages foreign businesses to create production facilities in Ukraine and includes us in global production chains," Shmyhal explained.
The original Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada entered into force on August 1, 2017. There was no information on when the updated agreement would be signed.
Trudeau announced that Canada will send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and impose sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to the Wagner mercenary group.
"We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary," Trudeau said after his meeting with Shmyhal.
Canada has committed more than 8 billion Canadian dollars ($5.9 billion) to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian, and other assistance since January 2022, a month before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia's "enablers in Belarus," Trudeau said.
Trudeau also pointed the finger toward Russia for an outage of some Canadian government websites on April 11, saying cyberattacks were an "unsurprising" act by Russian hackers.
"It's not uncommon for Russian hackers to target countries as they are showing their steadfast support for Ukraine," Trudeau said, adding that Canada was not going to be dissuaded by such attacks.
With reporting by Reuters
Gershkovich Family Encouraged By 'Wrongfully Detained' Designation As Biden Calls Russia's Action 'Totally Illegal'
The family of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich say they are encouraged that the State Department formally announced that he is being "wrongfully detained" and say they appreciated a call from U.S. President Joe Biden, who they said assured them the United States is doing everything it can to win his release.
The family released a statement on April 11 describing the “hole in our hearts” over the detention of Gershkovich, 31, by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). They said it “won’t be filled until we are reunited.”
Biden telephoned Gershkovich's family from Air Force One en route to Northern Ireland, the White House said.
"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic," Biden told reporters just before departing on the trip.
The president told Gershkovich’s family that he is focused on securing the release of both Gershkovich and another detainee held in Russia, Paul Whelan, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The family’s statement said they are "grateful for the outpouring of support from his colleagues, friends and everyone standing with Evan and advocating for his immediate release.”
Gershkovich was detained on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg by the FSB and charged last week with espionage. The WSJ has adamantly denied the allegations and demanded his release.
The designation "wrongfully detained" means responsibility for the case will be transferred to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising the political profile of Gershkovich's detention and allowing the Biden administration to allocate more resources to securing his release.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 11 that U.S. consular officials had not had access to the journalist since his detention.
Blinken told a news conference that Moscow's actions would "do even more damage to Russia's standing around the world." He added that it sends a “very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained."
Whelan's brother David said Paul was able to speak with his parents on April 10 for the first time in 12 days.
Whelan, a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped up charges, has not been included in previous prisoner swaps, including one that resulted in the release of women's professional basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December.
"Paul's fear of being left behind a third time was apparently palpable in his conversation with our parents yesterday," David Whelan said in a statement. "It would be an unconscionable betrayal."
David Whelan said his brother is aware of Gershkovich’s case.
With reporting by CNN, Reuters, and AP
Navalny Back In Solitary After Team Releases Investigation Into Prison System's Cabbage Purchases
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been moved back into "extremely hellish" solitary confinement just three days after finishing his latest 15-day sentence in the punishment cell.
Navalny said he was sentenced to another 15 days in the SHIZO, a Russian abbreviation for punishment cell on April 11, the day after his supporters released an investigation into the Russian penitentiary service’s purchase of cabbage, suggesting that corrupt prison authorities pay exorbitant prices and keep a cut of the money for themselves.
“The wholesale price of cabbage in the summer was 6 rubles per kilo. Meanwhile, the Federal Penitentiary Service buys it in unthinkable quantities for 27.50 rubles per kilo,” Navalny said on Twitter, adding that there are 400,000 convicts in the country, and cabbage is their main ration.
“Everyone gets their cut here: from the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Gostev, who meticulously ignores the insane prices, to the management of the [prison] colonies,” he said, referring to Arkady Gostev, whom President Vladimir Putin appointed to head the Federal Penitentiary Service in November 2021.
“Putin's entire system only exists in order to steal money on cabbage,” Navalny said, adding that the same practices apply to other government purchases. “The system will steal at all levels, because that is its whole point.”
Navalny, 46, is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated in August 2020 from Siberia in a coma after suffering the near-fatal poisoning that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest.
The prison sentence is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021 and in March was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
The anti-corruption campaigner’s team said last month shortly after a documentary film about Navalny won an Academy Award that he had spent more than 100 days of the previous six months in the punishment cell.
Navalny said on Twitter that he lost 8 kilos during the most recent 15-day stretch in solitary confinement, and his supporters say his health has worsened.
An ambulance was called to the colony on April 7 after Navalny's condition deteriorated as the result of a stomach ailment, said Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers.
Navalny also said prison authorities set up a “personal sewing room” where he can work in the adjoining cell and implied that it is just as small as the SHIZO. But he claimed prison officials have made up “completely unlawful rules” that forbid him from buying food with the money he earns.
The Russian Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Envoy Urges Firmer Action To Counter Russian, Chinese Disinformation In Western Balkans
Western Balkan countries are vulnerable to Russian and Chinese disinformation, “a big chunk" of which comes out of Serbia, a U.S. diplomat whose job involves exposing and countering foreign propaganda said on April 11 in an interview with RFE/RL.
James Rubin, coordinator for the U.S. State Department's Global Engagement Center, said the distribution of the disinformation and propaganda out of Serbia is a major problem that needs to be dealt with.
Asked about RT Balkan, an online Serbian-language project launched in November by the Russian state-controlled media operation formerly known as Russia Today, Rubin said, "We would not like to see Russia Today or Russian media outlets anywhere in the world. We'd like them shut down.”
Rubin said the West has been slow to realize the dangers of disinformation and information manipulation not only from Russia but from China as well.
“They've been spending billions and billions of dollars on [projects] in the information domain for many, many years. And I think we need to step up our game,” he said.
The European Union banned broadcasts by RT and Sputnik, another Russian state media outlet, in March 2022 just days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Around the same time Google Europe said it was blocking YouTube channels associated with RT and Sputnik.
Rubin said it’s no secret that there are outlets in the Western Balkans that repeat Russian lies and disinformation. He cited an example of reports about biological weapons in Ukraine, saying this has been rejected by the Biological Weapon Convention in Geneva.
“All these flat-out disinformation lies, unfortunately, in the Western Balkans are too prominent and too pervasive,” said Rubin, speaking to RFE/RL in Pristina. “I've come here to talk to the governments that can do something about it.”
Rubin, who visited Montenegro on April 10 and traveled to North Macedonia on April 11, said he recognizes that it is a difficult problem and said the United States is “not perfect” in its own approach, but Washington would like to see governments in the Western Balkans do more.
“We'd like to see them set up government entities that can begin to examine and analyze this problem so that we can try to put a stop to it,” Rubin said.
The steps they can take include labeling foreign government accounts as such and ensuring that foreign ownership of media properties is transparent, he said.
“People shouldn't think this is just your average Chinese person saying something….They should know it's a government account,” Rubin said.
In addition, governments should ensure -- to the extent that their regulations allow -- that if an outlet is simply duplicating a Russian lie that it can't claim to be produced by journalists.
Rubin said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken selected him for the job of coordinator for the Global Engagement Center because he wants the United States to increase its efforts against propaganda and disinformation.
“Secretary Blinken believes that this is a real and significant threat to the world and has pointed out that this happens every day all over the world,” he said.
With reporting by Amra Zejneli
Brittney Griner Working On Memoir About Captivity In Russia
U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner says she is working on a memoir in which she will share the story of her “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia. “Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world," Griner said in a statement on April 11. Griner was arrested last year at a Moscow airport on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the United States. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Seven Deaths Reported In Fresh Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Skirmish
The defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan reported a total of seven deaths among members of their armed forces in renewed fighting at one of the sections of the restive border between the two South Caucasus nations.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said on April 11 that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded "as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation from the Armenian side," while the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported three Azerbaijani soldiers died.
As of 8:30 p.m. local time, the situation on the front line was relatively stable, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in its statement.
Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking the latest skirmish on April 11.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in an earlier statement that Azerbaijani soldiers deployed in the fields near the Armenian village of Tegh, inside Armenian sovereign territory that they seized two weeks earlier, opened fire at Armenian soldiers conducting engineering work there.
It said the fighting in the southern Syunik province began at around 4:00 p.m. local time and lasted at least through 5:30 p.m., with Azerbaijan reportedly firing mortar rounds at Armenian positions.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in its previous statement accused Armenian forces of carrying out a “provocation" as a result of which a number of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were killed and injured.
"Currently, adequate countermeasures are being taken by the units of our armed forces," Baku's statement said.
It was not possible to immediately verify either side's version of events.
The renewed fighting follows an incident on April 10 in which Armenian security forces said they had detained one Azerbaijani man and were hunting for another, who is also thought to have crossed into Armenia for unclear reasons.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in two-day border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September last year, which proved to be the deadliest Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since a 2020 war in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
As a result of that war, Baku regained control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic-Armenian control for three decades.
Police In Astana Detain Dozens Of Protesting Oil Workers From Volatile Zhanaozen
ASTANA -- Police in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, have detained dozens of oil workers from the Central Asian nation's southwestern town of Zhanaozen, who were demanding jobs after their company lost a tender in recent weeks that would have provided work.
Artur Alkhasov of the Kazakh Bureau of Human Rights and Rule of Law told RFE/RL that more than 80 former workers of the BerAli Manghystau Company were detained on April 11 after they spent a night in front of the Energy Ministry's building, demanding jobs at the OzenMunaiGaz company, a subsidiary of the oil-rich nation's KazMunaiGaz energy giant.
The workers said they lost their jobs after their company had lost a tender for oil work in the energy-rich western region of Manghystau recently.
Last week, dozens of women in Zhanaozen staged a protest demanding permanent jobs for their sons and husbands, while hundreds of former oil-industry employees gathered in front of the offices of OzenMunaiGaz demanding jobs.
Zhanaozen was the scene of mass anti-government rallies in 2011 staged by oil workers that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people when police opened fire on unarmed protesters.
In early January last year, other protests in the volatile town over abrupt energy price hikes quickly spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev then moved to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime post atop the Kazakh Security Council, taking the post himself.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at weakening Nazarbaev, his relatives and close allies.
With reporting by Vlast.kz
