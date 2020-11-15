Bosnians Electing Mayors, Local Councils In Delayed Vote

Voters in Bosnia-Herzegovina went to the polls on November 15 in Sarajevo and elsewhere to choose mayors and members of local councils. These are the first polls that the Western Balkan country has held during the coronavirus pandemic, with tightened hygiene measures in place. In addition, residents of the neutral Brcko District are also electing a new district council. The elections were originally scheduled for October 4, but the government’s delay in adopting a national budget, including funding for the elections, led to the postponement.