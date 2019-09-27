Bosnians Protest Croatian Plans For Nuclear Waste Site

Hundreds of people have protested in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina against plans by neighboring Croatia to build a nuclear waste disposal site near the two countries’ shared borders.

Holding banners reading slogans such as "I want a healthy future," the protesters gathered in the Bosnian town of Novi Grad on September 27 and marched towards a bridge over the Una River which forms the natural border between Bosnia and Croatia.

The participants urged the Croatian authorities to abandon plans for a storage site at a former army barracks in Trgovska Gora, less than 1 kilometer from the River Una.

The planned site would hold waste from the Krsko nuclear power plant in Slovenia. The facility is jointly owned by EU members Croatia and Slovenia.

The two countries are expected to decide on September 30 on a new site for the disposal of waste from the plant -- and one possible option is Trgovska Gora.

Critics of the plan say the disposal of the nuclear waste there would endanger the Una River and the lives of the 250,000 people living in the area.

The Krsko plant began full operation in 1984. It was built by Croatia and Slovenia when they were both part of then-Yugoslavia alongside Bosnia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, and Serbia.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and Balkan Insight