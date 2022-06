Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the education of nearly 7.5 million children. According to Ukraine's Education Ministry, 1,900 educational institutions have been bombed or shelled, with 184 completely destroyed. RFE/RL photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko captured images of a student exploring the wreckage of his school that was destroyed by Russian shelling on June 8 in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.