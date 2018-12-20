Order! Order! Brawl Breaks Out During Ukrainian Parliament Session

KYIV – A fight broke out in Ukraine’s parliament as deputies from the Opposition Bloc removed a poster calling for the prosecution of a Ukrainian politician who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, announced a break on December 20 after members of the People’s Front party and the Opposition Bloc exchanged blows.

The brawl started after Nestor Shufrych of the Opposition Bloc removed a poster from the podium saying that “Putin's agent [Viktor] Medvedchuk must face trial!"

After that, deputies of the People’s Front assaulted Shufrych and his supporters, and the poster was reattached to the podium.

Medvedchuk heads Ukrainian Choice, an organization that many in Ukraine consider to be pro-Kremlin.

He has played a behind-the-scenes role in exchanges of captives between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.