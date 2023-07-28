News
Brazil Rejects U.S. Request To Extradite Alleged Russian Spy Sergei Cherkasov
Brazilian authorities said they have rejected a request by the United States to extradite Sergei Cherkasov, who Washington alleges collected information on the war in Ukraine while posing as a graduate school student.
According to Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Ministry, Washington's request is without grounds as Brazil’s Supreme Court had already approved Cherkasov's extradition to Russia, which had been paused as Cherkasov is currently under investigation on espionage charges in Brazil.
In addition, Cherkasov is currently serving a prison term in Brazil he was handed for document forgery, the statement said.
In June 2022, authorities in the Netherlands said they had prevented a Russian spy, identified as Cherkasov, from infiltrating the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it investigates war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops during Moscow's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) said at the time that the suspect came to the country in April 2022 using an elaborate deep cover story that he had built up over the previous 12 years.
According to AIVD, Cherkasov is an agent with Russia's military intelligence (GRU) and used a fake identity to portray himself as a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira.
The statement also said that Cherkasov was immediately deported to Brazil upon his arrival, where he was arrested on a charge of identity fraud.
Brazilian police said then that Cherkasov initially arrived in the country in 2010, positioning himself as a Brazilian national. He then resided for several years in Ireland and the United States before he returned to Brazil and started preparations to move to the Netherlands.
In April this year, the United States officially requested Brazil to extradite Cherkasov, saying the Russian man had conducted espionage activities in Washington in 2018, posing as an international student.
However, Russia was first to request Cherkasov's extradition, saying the man is suspected of international drug trafficking.
Bellingcat and The Insider investigative groups suggested then that Russia's move was to secure Cherkasov's safe return to Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal has named Cherkasov as a possible candidate for exchange for its correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained while on a reporting trip in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in late March.
Russian, Belarusian Players Denied Entry To Prague Women's Tennis Event
Czech police stopped an unnamed Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Prague Open, organizers said, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors. The Prague Open was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals. But the government approved a resolution in June banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in events on Czech territory. The WTA had no immediate comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Prolongs Detention Of Two Russian Anti-War Activists
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on July 27 that the detention of Russian activists Alyona Krylova and Lev Skoryakin, who face extradition, has been extended until September 4 and September 9, respectively. Kyrgyz authorities arrested the two activists, who had openly condemned Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in early June. Skoryakin applied for asylum in Kyrgyzstan, with a decision on the issue pending. Last month, Kyrgyzstan extradited another Russian anti-war activist, Aleksei Rozhkov, who was wanted in Russia for an alleged arson attack on a military conscription center. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Jailed Iranian Activist Warns About 'Unbearable' Situation Of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist and political prisoner in Iran's Evin Prison, has voiced concerns over the health of Zohreh Sayadi, a fellow prisoner of conscience who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer.
"Since her imprisonment, Zohreh has been transferred back to prison twice, just 24 hours after undergoing chemotherapy. Even the prison doctors believe that enduring this situation is unbearable," Mohammadi said in a post on her Instagram account on July 27.
Sayadi has been active in the field of children's rights, working with orphaned and undocumented children, and providing literacy education to women and orphaned children.
Sayadi, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, has been arrested "10 times during 10 years of uninterrupted activity," according to Mohammadi, who is currently serving a one-year sentence in Evin Prison.
"Zohreh is a patient, resilient, and determined woman. I can never describe the weakness of her body and the pain running through her veins after chemotherapy," Mohammadi said.
"Let me just say that Zohreh undergoes each chemotherapy session under an intensely painful ice cap, so that we won't get upset seeing her hair fall out and her face change when she is in the ward with us...There is fundamentally no talk of a court, a trial, and the precious gem of justice in the judicial system of the Islamic republic,” Mohammadi added.
According to Mohammadi, forensic medicine "does not dare to write on a piece of paper that Zohreh cannot tolerate imprisonment, knowing the threat to a person's life from the heartbreaking pain caused by cancer."
Activists say the persistent neglect of the state of health of prisoners and detainees by judicial and security officials has led on multiple occasions to fatalities or irreparable physical harm.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Approves Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service
Russian parliament's Federation Council on July 28 approved a bill raising the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmakers have said the legislation was intended as a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." After the bill is signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. Originally the changes were supposed to raise the minimum age as well, but that plan was dropped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Taxi Driver Gets 18 Years In Prison For Setting National Guard's Headquarters On Fire
A Russian court sentenced a taxi driver to 18 years in prison on July 28 for setting the entrance of the National Guard's headquarters in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on fire in June last year. The court described Vladimir Zolotaryov's actions as "preparation for a terrorist act and the assault of a law enforcement officer." Zolotaryov pleaded not guilty, saying his actions were a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of arson attacks on military conscription centers and other entities linked to the war have been reported across Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Belarusian Ex-Journalist Not Released After Serving Jail Term
Former Belarusian journalist Ihar Karney was not released from jail after he served his 10-day term on July 27. The former journalist's daughter, Palina Karney, said on Facebook that her father had been transferred to a pretrial detention center in Minsk instead. She did not provide any other details. Placement in a pretrial detention center usually means the person is under investigation as a suspect in a criminal case. Karney was arrested on July 17 after police searched his home. He was then handed the 10-day jail term on unknown charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Won't Be Transferred To Almaty Despite Protests
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, who has been on a hunger strike since July 5, will not be transferred from a pretrial detention center in Taldyqorghan to Almaty despite ongoing protests by his supporters.
The deputy chief of the Almaty regional police department, Rustem Abdirakhmanov, met with dozens of Mukhammedkarim's supporters in the town of Qonaev on July 28, saying that the journalist cannot be transferred to Almaty as "all detention centers in Almaty are full."
About a dozen of Mukhammedkarim’s supporters spent a night in front of the prosecutor's office in Qonaev demanding that the journalist, known for his criticism of the government, be transferred either to house arrest or to a detention center in Almaty closer to his aging parents. Taldyqorghan lies more than 250 kilometers north of Almaty. In the morning of July 28, dozens more supporters joined the group.
"Mukhammedkarim will not be transferred to house arrest either, because doctors concluded that his health state is good enough to allow him to stay in custody," Abdirakhmanov said to the protesters
Mukhammedkarim’s lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, said earlier this week that his client lost more than 20 kilos and is suffering from low blood pressure as he has been on hunger strike for three weeks.
"He was barely able to come to the visitation room. He started the hunger strike on July 5, just drinking water only. Duman says he will not stop his hunger strike until all charges against him are dropped," Nurpeisov told RFE/RL on July 25, adding that his client's weight was more than 80 kilograms before he embarked on the hunger strike.
Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention last month on charges of financing an extremist group and participation in a banned group's activities.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.
Rights watchdogs have criticized the authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for persecuting dissent, but Astana has shrugged off the criticism, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Support Group For Russian Soldiers Stops Activities Under Government Pressure
Olga Tsukanova, a leader of the Council of Mothers and Wives of Russian soldiers, said on July 28 that the group had stopped its activities after the Justice Ministry added the council and its leaders to the list of "foreign agents." Tsukanova said in a video statement that the decision was made because it is "humiliating" to mark the group's materials with a sign of "a foreign agent." Tsukanova added that she personally had been labeled as "a foreign agent" because she openly talked about problems faced by Russian men mobilized to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Court Cancels Transfer Of Anti-Putin Shaman To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has canceled a lower court decision to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL that on July 28 that the Primorye regional court in Vladivostok handed down its decision two days earlier.
"I am confident that there were no reasons, either legal or procedural, for the court's July 26 decision," Pryanishnikov said.
Exactly one month before the Primorye regional court's decision was pronounced, a court in the city of Ussuriisk ruled that Gabyshev should be transferred to "a psychiatric clinic of a general type."
The decision was appealed by prosecutors and now the case has been sent back to the Ussuriisk district court for reconsideration, Pryanishnikov said.
Pryanishnikov said earlier that, while in a restrictive psychiatric clinic, his client had been forcibly treated with haloperidol -- an antipsychotic medication used in the treatment of schizophrenia and related illnesses. Gabyshev had never previously been diagnosed with any psychiatric disorder.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president from power.
He then walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with Russians along the way.
As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.
In July that year, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a rally in front of hundreds of people under the slogan "Russia without Putin."
At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon, and has ordered me to drive him out."
His march was first halted when he was subsequently detained in the region of Buryatia and initially placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Cruise Ship With Russian Tourists Leaves Georgian Port Amid Public Protests
The Astoria Grande cruise ship, carrying some 800 passengers including Russians, was forced to leave the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi on July 27 upon arriving there the same day from the Russia port of Sochi, after groups of Georgians protested its presence there. The protests in Batumi and in the capital, Tbilisi, broke out after some Russian tourists on the ship told Georgian media that they supported Russia's 2008 war against Georgia and that Moscow had "liberated" Abkhazia, the breakaway region Georgia lost control of during the conflict. Protesters burned the Russian flag and unfurled banners with anti-Russian slogans. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
On Ukraine Statehood Day, Zelenskiy Vows Victory Against Russia As Heavy Fighting Continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Statehood Day by defiantly reiterating the country's sovereignty.
"Even after we expel the occupiers from all our lands, we do not believe that Russia will not want to return with aggression," Zelenskiy said in a speech on July 28 in Kyiv's St. Michael Square in front of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.
"But the victory of Ukraine can and should be such that any attempts of the enemy to return do not go beyond the sick fantasy of the madmen who harbor such plans.... Our statehood is our answer to the need for security and peace for Ukraine. Statehood, which is difficult to defend, but more difficult to return if lost," said Zelenskiy, who instituted the Statehood Day holiday two years ago.
Earlier on July 28, an air raid was declared for Kyiv as well as its northern, central, and eastern regions. The alert was subsequently called off and there were no immediate reports of air attacks.
Meanwhile, the number of civilian victims caused by Russian shelling continued to grow, as local authorities said that in the southern Mykolayiv region, a 48-year-old villager was killed when he stepped on an unexploded cluster bomblet left in a field.
Russian forces have been regularly shelling Mykolayiv with different types of munitions, including cluster bombs, which have been prohibited by most countries, but not by Russia and Ukraine.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and three others were wounded in Avdiyivka by Russian shelling over the past day, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 28 on Telegram.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in heavy fighting in several areas of the front as Kyiv's counteroffensive appears to be ramping up in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya after months of slow progress, military officials said.
Ukrainian soldiers fought more than 30 close-combat battles over the past 24 hours, managing to block the attempted advance of Russian forces in the Lyman area of Donetsk, where Moscow has been throwing in additional troops over the past weeks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the morning of July 28.
Ukrainian forces repelled more Russian attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas, the military said, adding that it was continuing its offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy has acknowledged progress in the counteroffensive has been slower than desired, though Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, confirmed on July 27 that Ukrainian troops achieved success in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region on the southern front, and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also reported that Staromayorske had been liberated.
The Ukrainian military has given limited information about the state of its counteroffensive in the Russia-occupied southeast, but two U.S. officials told CNN on July 27 that Ukraine was sending more troops and firepower to the area, suggesting that Kyiv has spotted a potential weak spot in Russia's defense there.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 27 admitted that the fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region of southeastern Ukraine has “intensified significantly,” but claimed that Ukraine's thrust had been unsuccessful.
On the diplomatic front, Japan on July 28 announced that it was expanding its sanctions against Russia to also include a ban on exports of electric vehicles among other categories of goods.
The new punitive measures were approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on July 28 and will go into force on August 9.
Japan has already banned many categories of exports to Russia.
Russian, Chinese Officials Join Kim Jong Un At North Korea Military Parade
Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim Jong Un as they reviewed North Korea's latest nuclear-capable missiles and new attack drones at a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korean state media showed on July 28. The parade commemorated the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day." Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit was the first by Moscow's top defense official since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. China's visitors were the country's first such delegation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Vows To Keep Aid Truck Convoy At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For As Long As Necessary
Armenia has vowed not to turn back a convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh that has been blocked at an Azerbaijani checkpoint for the past two days as Baku refused to allow it access through the Lachin Corridor -- the only road linking Armenia with the breakaway Azerbaijani region.
The corridor has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian said on July 28 that although "there are no positive developments at the moment," the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it will try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
"We will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor through all the political means available to us. The trucks will continue to stay here at the moment," Kostanian told the media in front of the convoy.
He was accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia.
Armenian officials expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
But Vardan Sargsyan, a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, told the media late on July 27 that no progress has been made and that the Russian side has not yet responded to the request.
In a statement on July 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a “provocation” and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing," Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
"The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh [are] exclusively for humanitarian purposes."
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Russia Says It Repelled Drone Attack On Moscow Region
Russia's Defense Ministry said on July 28 that it had thwarted an attack by a drone "on objectives in the Moscow region" overnight. The ministry said in a statement that the drone was destroyed by its air-defense forces. It did not say where the drone had been shot down or what its alleged targets were. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that an attempted attack on Moscow occurred overnight and there were no casualties or damages. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran Files Case Against Online Retailer Over Failure To Enforce Hijab Rules
Iranian media outlets reported on July 27 that a legal case has been filed against the online book retailer Taghcheh because its female employees failed to observe the compulsory hijab law as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress code regulations.
The announcement of the case came hours after Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance, issued a warning that decisive action against start-ups like Taghcheh, which are licensed by his ministry, would be enforced if they fail to observe rules regarding hijabs and chastity.
The publication of photos of Taghcheh's female employees not wearing the compulsory hijab led to an outcry among some sections of society, with the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), launching a campaign against the company.
This was followed by reports that government publishing institutions had ended their collaboration with Taghcheh, with some demanding legal action against the group.
Islamic Revolution Publications, linked to the office that publishes the works of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also ceased its cooperation with Taghcheh, while some pro-government Twitter users have called for further sanctions against the company, including blocking its software applications.
The actions are part of a wider government campaign to ratchet up enforcement of the compulsory hijab, which has also seen the closure of several commercial, recreational, and professional units amid allegations they have failed to comply.
Digikala, Iran's largest online store, faces a legal case due to the attire being worn by its female employees.
The moves prompted a U.S. State Department spokesperson to say on July 24 that “the regime will stop at nothing to control the women and girls of Iran.”
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Ukrainian Fencer Disqualified After Refusal To Shake Hands With Russian Opponent
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan said the rules of her sport must be changed following her disqualification for refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, Italy.
Kharlan, a four-time world champion and Olympic medalist, won the individual saber bout on July 27 by a score of 15-7 over Smirnova and then refused to shake hands with the Russian competing as a neutral, offering a touch of her saber's blade instead.
"I did not want to shake hands with this athlete, and I acted with my heart. So when I heard that they wanted to disqualify me it killed me so much that I was screaming in pain," she said on July 27 on Instagram.
"I think I understand, like everyone else in this world, in a sane world, that the rules have to change because the world is changing," she added.
Shaking an opponent's hand after a bout is mandatory in fencing and customary in other sports such as tennis.
Tennis player Elina Svitolina and local football clubs Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk are among those expressing solidarity on social media with the 32-year-old fencer.
Svitolina refused to shake hands with Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka earlier this month after losing to her at Wimbledon.
The Fencing Federation of Ukraine (NFFU) said earlier it was preparing to appeal a decision to disqualify Kharlan.
Smirnova was furious over the handshake snub and her defeat and refused to leave the arena for more than a half an hour after the incident.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the decision by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to disqualify Kharlan was "absolutely shameful."
Podolyak posted a photo on Twitter of Smirnova smiling and flashing the victory sign, sporting a cap with a Russian star emblem.
"As you can see, she openly admires the Russian army, which is killing Ukrainians and destroying our cities," he said.
It was not clear when the photo was taken.
Mykhaylo Illyashev, NFFU president, said the federation fully supports Kharlan in a statement broadcast by Ukrainian television.
"We have already submitted our protest to the Bureau of the International Fencing Federation," Ilyashev told journalists. "We are waiting for the immediate consideration of this protest, so that this disqualification is canceled and Olha can take part in team competitions."
Ilyashev noted that the disqualification appeared after the next match had been scheduled. He added that the disqualification bars Kharlan from participating in team competitions that will take place at the World Championships in a few days.
He stressed the importance of lifting the suspension before the team competition because the World Championships provide athletes many opportunities to score points for qualifying for the Olympics.
Kharlan, 32, claimed she had been told by the president of the FIE that she could forego the post-bout handshake.
Emmanuel Katsiadakis of Greece had even assured her that it was "possible" to offer a touch of her blade instead following her victory, she told reporters.
"I thought I had his word, to be safe, but apparently, no," Kharlan said of Katsiadakis, who succeeded Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov as head of the ruling body in the aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"This federation will never change. In any case, I don't know if I will still be alive if that ends up happening," she said.
She said she had no regrets, having won Olympic gold in the team event in Beijing in 2008.
"All I know is that I really made the right choice," she said.
Smirnova has been allowed to participate in the World Championships as a neutral athlete.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later on July 27 urged sports federations to show sensitivity when handling contests between Ukrainian athletes and Russians competing as neutrals.
The IOC said it was aware of the “difficult inner conflicts” Ukrainian athletes may have, given the “aggression” against their country.
"Therefore, we encourage international federations to handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity,” the IOC said. "We continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine."
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, four days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The IOC imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus but earlier this year permitted athletes from the two countries to compete as neutral athletes.
The IOC has yet to make a final decision on whether to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Acting Director Of Holodomor Museum In Kyiv Plans To File Lawsuit Over Online Bullying
The acting director of the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv, Lesia Hasydzhak, told RFE/RL on July 27 that she plans to file a lawsuit to protect her dignity and honor over recent online statements about her physical appearance. Hasydzhak added that she is now also working on an official statement regarding the situation with her lawyers. A day earlier, lawyer Klym Bratkivskiy and several other Internet users wrote on Facebook that Hasydzhak "has an inappropriate appearance" to lead the museum. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned Bratkivskiy's post, calling it "unacceptable and inappropriate." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Lawmaker Loses Mandate After Vacationing In The Maldives
Ukraine's parliament on July 27 voted to strip Yuriy Aristov, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant Of the People party, of his mandate because he has been out of the country for almost two months, even though officials and males of conscription age are banned from leaving during Russia's ongoing invasion. Aristov filed resignation papers on July 25 after media reports about his recent stay in a five-star hotel in the Maldives were confirmed by the administration of the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel. The 48-year-old Aristov was a deputy chief of the parliamentary committee for national security, defense, and intelligence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Uzbek City Mayor Handed 11-Year Prison Term On Corruption Charges
The former mayor of Uzbekistan's southern border city of Termiz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on corruption charges. The Termiz City Court sentenced Isroil Khudoiberdiev on July 27 after finding him guilty of embezzlement, abuse of power, bribery, and money laundering. Khudoiberdiev was sacked from the post after he was arrested in September 2022. He had served as the mayor of Termiz since 2017. Khudoiberdiev's arrest came at a time when President Shavkat Mirziyoev had fired mayors and governors of 14 cities and districts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Prigozhin Apparently Spotted In St. Petersburg On The Sidelines Of Russia-Africa Summit
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who led a short-lived insurrection in Russia last month, is reportedly in St. Petersburg where a Russia-Africa summit is taking place. Prigozhin associate Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russia House culture center in the Central African Republic (CAR), published on Telegram a photo of Prigozhin with a CAR representative on July 27 that he says was taken at the meeting. Fontanka reported the photo was taken at the Trezine Hotel, owned by Prigozhin's family. Prigozhin's whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since the mutiny, though he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Activists Call For Release Of Long-Serving Political Prisoner Amid New Charges
A group of activists has called for the immediate release of Maryam Akbari Monfared, a mother who has not seen her children since she was imprisoned in 2010 for her support of an exiled opposition group and is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran, after new charges were brought against her.
In a statement signed by prominent figures including Jila Baniyaghoob, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Abdullah Naseri Taheri, Shiva Nazar Ahari, Ghoncheh Ghavami, and Mahdieh Golro, the group condemned the new charges and Monfared's original conviction as clear evidence of the unlawful conduct of Iran's security agencies and judicial system.
Monfared, who is serving out the final months of her 15-year sentence, has been hit with six new charges, which could potentially delay her release.
Monfared has not been granted even a day of release from prison since December 2009. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "acting against national security" and was exiled to Semnan prison from March 2020.
The signatories of the statement called the treatment of Monfared "unjust."
Monfared was arrested in December 2009 and forcibly disappeared for five months.
She was sentenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran in May 2010, which condemned her for "acting against national security" and "enmity against God."
Hassan Jafari, Monfared's husband, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that a judge convicted his wife in a four-minute trial because of her family, who were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO). Three of her siblings were executed by the state in 1988 while a fourth died while being tortured in 1985.
Monfared is reportedly suffering from health problems.
In 2015, after the release of an audio recording where Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, then the country's deputy leader, talked about the mass killing of prisoners, Monfared filed a lawsuit with the Tehran Prosecutor's Office.
Jila Baniyaghoob, a journalist who was in the women's ward of Evin prison with Monfared, said in an interview with Radio Farda that after Monfared's complaint and lawsuit, prison officials "specifically told her that they will not release her on leave, and they have stuck to this."
Chinese Bank Rolls Over $2.4 Billion Loan To Boost Pakistan's Economy
China's Exim Bank has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Pakistan, an official said on July 27, in a boost to the country’s economy, days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a bailout package. The bank "rolled over for 2 years" the principal amounts of the loans, "which are due in next 2 fiscal years," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on social media, adding that "Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years." The economy of the South Asian nuclear power was pulled back from the brink amid fears of a default this month when the IMF approved a short-term $3 billion bailout package. Political allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also announced $3 billion to boost Pakistan’s dwindling reserves.
Ukrainian Court Sentences In Absentia 18 Russian Lawmakers To 15 Years In Prison
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 26 that a court in Ukraine had sentenced in absentia 18 lawmakers in the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, to 15 years in prison each on a charge of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The lawmakers in mid-February 2022 called on President Vladimir Putin to recognize separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and ratified corresponding documents after Putin signed them. Moscow used the documents to justify its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Helicopter Crash In Siberia Kills At Least Six
An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Siberian region of Altai Krai on July 27, killing at least six people and injuring seven others. Emergency officials said the helicopter fell and started burning after its blades hit an electrical wiring pole while landing near the village of Tyungur. Three of the injured people are in serious condition, they said. The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office said it has launched a probe into the deadly crash. The Investigative Committee also said it started a criminal case on the "violation of safety regulations while operating an aircraft." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
