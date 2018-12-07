Breaking Badski: Former Russian Science Teachers Caught Making, Selling Drugs

Russian prosecutors in St. Petersburg have indicted two former high-school science teachers who are accused of making drugs in an example of life imitating art.

The prosecutor's office said on December 7 that a physics teacher and a chemistry teacher have been charged with the large-scale production and sale of amphetamine that mirrors the hit television series Breaking Bad.

The two men, who have not been named, are accused of setting up an underground chemical laboratory to cook the drugs, selling some 1.3 kilograms of amphetamine between May 2017 and February 2018 before being apprehended earlier this year.

In Breaking Bad, Walter White, a high-school chemistry teacher stricken with cancer, decides to use his knowledge to make high-quality methamphetamine to make money to take care of his family after he dies.

The suspects are being detained until trial, where they face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Based on reporting by AP, Snob.ru, and The Moscow Times