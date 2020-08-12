Pompeo Wants 'Good Outcome For Belarusian People'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking to RFE/RL in Prague on August 12 about the contentious Belarusian presidential election and the ensuing police crackdown against peaceful protesters, says that "we want [a] good outcome for the Belarusian people, and we'll take actions consistent with that."

Pompeo, who earlier condemned the conduct of the August 9 election that handed authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth-straight term by a landslide, said that "we’ve watched the violence and the aftermath, peaceful protesters being treated in ways that are inconsistent with how they should be treated."

He said that the United States had not yet settled on the appropriate response, but would work with Washington's European partners to determine what action to take.