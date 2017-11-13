A meeting in Belgrade looms to discuss a possible peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine.

Is it a turning point in the war in the Donbas? Or another false start?

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to a meeting in Belgrade between Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, and Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.