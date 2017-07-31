Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
The Power Vertical

Briefing: Reset Interrupted

  • Brian Whitmore
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow

There's apparently not going to be any new reset. Moscow retaliates against new sanctions by ordering the United States diplomatic missions in Russia be drastically slashed.

On the Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the deteriorating Russian-American relationship and what we can expect next.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

Power Vertical Briefing: Reset Interrupted
Power Vertical Briefing: Reset Interrupted
please wait
0:07:49
0:00:00 /0:07:49
Direct link

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

Subscribe

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG