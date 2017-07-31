Briefing: Reset Interrupted
There's apparently not going to be any new reset. Moscow retaliates against new sanctions by ordering the United States diplomatic missions in Russia be drastically slashed.
On the Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the deteriorating Russian-American relationship and what we can expect next.
Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.
