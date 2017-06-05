The Briefing: The Balkan Battleground

NATO welcomes its 29th member as Montenegro joins the alliance, and joins over Russia's strenuous objections.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the showdown between Moscow and the West in the Balkans.

Joining me is RFE/RL's news editor, Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.