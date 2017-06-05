Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

The Briefing: The Balkan Battleground

  • Brian Whitmore
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) and Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic

NATO welcomes its 29th member as Montenegro joins the alliance, and joins over Russia's strenuous objections.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the showdown between Moscow and the West in the Balkans.

Joining me is RFE/RL's news editor, Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

The Briefing: The Balkan Battleground
Direct link

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today.

