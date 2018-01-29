The Briefing: The Protests And The List

In the aftermath of nationwide protests calling for an election boycott, the Russian elite braces for potential new sanctions.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the aftermath of this weekend's protests and Aleksei Navalny's ongoing quest for an election boycott.

We also discuss the U.S. Treasury Department's anticipated release of a list of the most politically connected Russian oligarchs, who could be subject to sanctions.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.