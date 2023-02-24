Britain Bans Export Of Every Item Used By Russia In War On Ukraine

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its second year on February 24 as heavy fighting continued unabated in the east and south, where Moscow's forces have been throwing immense military and human resources against the Ukrainian forces' fierce resistance.

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a message on social media.

"Not escape, but resistance. Resistance against the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, regret, faith, and unity. And this is the year of our indomitability with you," Zelenskiy said in his message on February 24, adding, "We know that this will be the year of our victory."

Zelenskiy is due to hold a press conference later on February 24.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, has said the air force is on heightened alert on February 24 because of possible Russian provocations.

The anniversary came as full-scale war raged in the east, where Ukrainian forces repelled wave after wave of enemy attacks along the front line over the past 24 hours.

"The Russian Federation has been continuing full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for a year," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said early on February 24.

Russian forces pressed on with fresh offensive actions in and around Bakhmut, the focal point of the battle for the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.

"Over the past day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the General Staff said.

Russia had hoped that its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- which President Vladimir Putin called "a special military operation" -- would end in a matter of days as Moscow's forces attempted to occupy Kyiv and overthrow Zelenskiy's pro-Western government.

But the invading army met with obdurate Ukrainian resistance and was forced to withdraw from the capital amid heavy human and equipment losses.

Moscow's forces currently control some 20 percent of Ukraine's territory following a series of Ukrainian counteroffensives, but the war has settled into trench warfare as neither side has managed to make sizeable advances in the east, where fierce artillery exchanges have turned Bakhmut and the town of Vuhledar into ruins.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine must constantly be prepared, but currently there are no signs that any steps by Russia will be on the scale of what took place last year.

"We do not see that in the near future [Russia] could invade in such a way as happened on February 24, 2022," Danilov said on Ukrainian television.

The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on February 24 that Russia's campaign currently appears to seek to wear down the Ukrainian military rather than grab more territory.

"The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia’s advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.

On the eve of the anniversary, Zelenskiy vowed to keep up the fight, saying Ukraine has "overcome many ordeals and we will prevail," adding that Ukraine "will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."

Shortly after Zelenskiy's statement, the UN General Assembly voted to demand a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace and again called for Russia to stop fighting and withdrawal its forces from Ukraine.

In a vote seen as a global test of sentiment on Moscow's war against its neighbor, 141 countries favored the resolution, while China and 31 other countries abstained, and six joined Russia in voting no.

New sanctions on Russia were also being discussed by G7 ministers, and the White House said the United States would announce "sweeping" new sanctions on February 24.

With reporting by Reuters and AP