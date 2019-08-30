Britain, France, Germany Meet To Discuss Iran Deal, Gulf Shipping

The foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany -- the European countries remaining within the Iran nuclear deal -- are holding talks designed to preserve the landmark accord amid continuing pressure on Tehran from the United States.



The diplomats will be joined on August 30 by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of a European Union meeting in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.



Discussions on the safety of shipping in the tense Persian Gulf region will also be on the agenda.



Relations between the West and Tehran have been strained since U.S. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions that had been eased in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump claimed the terms were not strict enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.



Britain, France, and Germany have remained in the deal, along with Russia and China, and have sought ways to keep it alive, but they have struggled to shield Iran's economy from the renewed U.S. sanctions that have devastated the Iranian economy.



Tensions have intensified in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz following moves by Iran to seize Western tankers.



Britain has joined Washington's mission to protect commercial shipping on the crucial oil trade routes through the Persian Gulf.



Other European countries have been reluctant to join, fearing that a heightened naval presence in the region could risk escalating the situation and possibly lead to an armed conflict.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters