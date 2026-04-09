London Says It Tracked Three Russian Submarines Near Critical Undersea Infrastructure

British authorities say they have tracked three Russian submarines operating near the United Kingdom in what officials described as a suspected intelligence-gathering mission targeting critical undersea cables and energy infrastructure, according to reporting by international media.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey told reporters on April 9 that the submarines, including a nuclear-powered attack vessel and two specialized deep-sea units, were monitored for more than a month in the North Atlantic, close to key communications links that carry global Internet and financial data.

Healey said the operation involved the Royal Navy working in coordination with allied forces as part of broader efforts to counter what he called “malign activity” by Russia in strategically sensitive waters.

“We’ve exposed those covert operations. We’ve made clear to [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and his submarines that we’ve watched them every step of the way,” Healey said, adding that British forces deployed maritime patrol aircraft and sonar systems to maintain constant surveillance.

Secretive Underwater Surveillance

Officials cited in a New York Times report said the submarines are believed to be linked to Russia’s deep-sea research and special operations capabilities.

The UK Defense Ministry said Britain and its allies monitored an Akula-class Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine along with two specialized submarines operated by Russia’s Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research (GUGI).

According to defense experts, GUGI is one of Russia’s most secretive entities, tasked with underwater surveillance and operating nuclear-powered deep-sea mini-submarines used for covert missions.

No damage to cables or pipelines was reported, and the Russian vessels eventually left the area, according to British officials.

The reported activity comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West following Moscow’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 and a series of suspected sabotage incidents targeting infrastructure in Europe in recent years.

Russia rejected the claims by British officials.

“Russia does not threaten underwater infrastructure that is indeed critically important to the United Kingdom. We do not use aggressive rhetoric on this issue,” the Russian Embassy in London said.

With reporting by The New York Times, AFP, Reuters, TASS, The Guardian, and The Times.