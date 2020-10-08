Britain, Ukraine To Sign Partnership Agreement During Zelenskiy's Visit To London

Britain and Ukraine will sign a "strategic partnership agreement" on October 8 to support Kyiv's sovereignty "in the face of Russia's destabilizing behavior," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.



Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will sign the agreement at Downing Street on the second day of Zelenskiy’s two-day visit to Britain.



The deal will intensify political, trade, and strategic cooperation, replacing key elements of an existing partnership agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.



Britain formally left the bloc in January but remains bound by most of its rules until the end of the year. It is now looking to its post-Brexit future in 2021.



"The UK is Ukraine's most fervent supporter," Johnson said in a statement. "Whether it’s our defense support, stabilization efforts, humanitarian assistance or close cooperation on political issues, our message is clear: we are utterly committed to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."



The new deal, which Johnson said "signals the next chapter in our relationship," includes a comprehensive preferential free trade agreement covering goods and services, tariffs, and quotas, Johnson’s office said.



It also details commitments to cooperate on peaceful conflict resolution, defense and security, climate change, and human rights.



Russia in 2014 illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine and threw its support behind pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's east, where some 13,200 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict.



Britain has been "a staunch defender of Ukraine's right to self-determination," the statement noted, adding that British troops had trained more than 18,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces since 2015.



On October 7, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and the British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the defense sector.

