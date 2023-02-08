'Wings For Freedom': Zelenskiy Pleas For Fighter Jets In London Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to U.K. legislators to send fighter jets to help defend his country against the ongoing Russian invasion, in an address to a joint session of Parliament in London. Zelenskiy presented a combat helmet signed by Ukrainian fighter pilots to the speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, saying: "I appeal to you and the world with simple, and yet, most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."