British Police Find 39 Bodies In Container, Suspect Bulgarian Truck Involved

A transport container with 39 bodies that was found by British police is suspected to have come on a truck from Bulgaria.



British police said on October 23 that a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland who drove the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of murder.



The bodies -- 38 adults and one teenager -- were found in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park about 20 miles from London.



"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened," Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner told reporters.



"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday October 19 and we are working closely with our partners to investigate,” he added.



Holyhead is a port city on the British coast, about 80 miles west of Liverpool.