British Police Remove Ukrainian National Emblem From Extremist Guide

Britain has removed Ukraine's coat of arms from a police guide for identifying extremist symbols, after the presence of the "tryzub" (trident in Ukrainian) emblem in the document triggered a protest from Ukrainian officials.



After meeting with representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy in London, Ukraine’s national symbol was removed from the document, a British police statement said on January 23.



The Ukrainian Embassy tweeted that the police agreed to remove the state emblem from its counterterrorism manual "in response to numerous calls by Ukrainians and as a result of the work by Ukrainian diplomats."



The British police’s statement said that the Ukrainian trident was included in its guide because "far right groups have a history of misappropriating national symbols as part of their identity."



"This is the reason why some national flags and symbols appear in our document," it added.