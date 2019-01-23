A British man who went on the run last year after killing his date in a speedboat crash on the River Thames has handed himself in to police in Georgia.



London's Metropolitan Police said on January 23 it had been informed that Jack Shepherd, 31, was in custody in the South Caucasus country.



"Extradition proceedings will begin immediately" once his identity was confirmed, a statement said.



Georgia's Interior Ministry said Shepherd had arrived at a police station in Tbilisi with lawyers and turned himself in.



In July 2018, Shepherd was convicted in his absence of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 24-year-old Charlotte, and sentenced to six years in jail. An international arrest warrant was later issued.



Georgia's Rustavi-2 television aired an interview with Shepherd late on January 23 in which he maintained his innocence.



Shepherd took Brown on a first date on December 8, 2015 during which the couple dined at a London restaurant before he took her for a ride in a speedboat.



Both were thrown from the boat when it hit floating debris at about midnight.



Shepherd was found clinging to the hull, but Brown was pulled from the water unconscious and died from cold water immersion.



Prosecutors said he was drunk and that neither he nor Brown was wearing a life-jacket.



Shepherd was released on bail, but later failed to show up for his trial in July.



He reportedly had arrived from Istanbul last March and since lived in Tbilisi.



Based on reporting by the BBC, AFP, AP, and Reuters