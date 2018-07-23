Putin 'A Cold-Blooded Killer,' Says Kremlin Critic Browder

British-American investor and rights activist William Browder has said that he fears being extradited to Russia and killed in prison at the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Browder spoke via Skype with Current Time’s Anastasia Gorelova a week after he said Putin was seeking access to him in exchange for giving U.S. prosecutors the chance to question 12 Russian intelligence agents. Browder has advocated laws that authorize sanctions against human rights abusers in Russia, and was convicted in absentia in Russia on financial charges that he says are politically motivated.