Russia Accused Of Atrocities In Kyiv Suburb Of Bucha

Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Bodies of civilians were seen lying in the streets as Ukrainian troops took up positions in the Kyiv suburb following a Russian withdrawal. The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said that some 300 locals had been shot during the occupation by Russian forces and the majority of them were allegedly dumped in a mass grave. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)