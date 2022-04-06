'It's Fake,' 'It's Horrible': Mixed Reaction In Russia To Alleged War Crimes In Bucha

People questioned across Russia have expressed mixed reactions to allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Dozens of civilians were found in mass graves or shot dead in the streets with their hands tied after Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv suburb. Russian media are denouncing the discoveries as an elaborate hoax -- a narrative that international journalists have shown to be false. Current Time asked people in several cities across Russia: "Did you hear about the Ukrainian city of Bucha?" Many echoed the Kremlin's line that images of atrocities were "fake." Some Russians, however, expressed shock and called the killings "horrible," while others were too afraid to share their true feelings.