Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Hungarian President Deletes Word 'Russian' From Statement On Ukraine Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks toward Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok during a group photo at a summit in Lithuania in April 2024.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center) looks toward Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (right) during a group photo at a summit in Lithuania in April 2024.

Summary

  • Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok expressed his condolences for those killed and injured in recent "Russian" strikes in a social media post, only to delete and repost the statement with the word "Russian" removed.
  • Russia launched strikes across Ukraine in one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks, including in areas with a large ethnic Hungarian population.
  • The Hungarian government has criticized Western involvement in helping Ukraine and has sought to maintain its relations with Moscow, inflaming tensions with other European countries and Kyiv.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has removed the word "Russian" from a statement he issued offering condolences to the victims of an overnight strike in Ukraine that included hundreds of drones and missiles.

"I express my deepest sympathy to those injured in the Russian missile attack on Munkachevo, and I wish them a speedy and full recovery," Sulyok said in his original statement posted to Facebook on August 21.

The post was taken down shortly after it went up, only to be replaced by a nearly identical statement with the word "Russian" ("orosz" in Hungarian) removed from the first sentence.

The difference can be clearly seen on screengrabs made RFE/RL's Hungarian Service.

Screengrabs show how the word 'Russian' (orosz in Hungarian) the was deleted from the Hungarian president's social media post
Screengrabs show how the word 'Russian' (orosz in Hungarian) the was deleted from the Hungarian president's social media post

Munkachevo is a town of some 85,000 people in western Ukraine that's home to a large ethnic Hungarian community and is roughly 30 kilometers from Ukraine's border with Hungary.

The missile strike was part of a wave of hundreds that hit targets across Ukraine overnight on August 21.

The President of Hungary's office did not respond to RFE/RL's request for comment about the revised post.

The episode highlights the Hungarian government's reluctance to criticize Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the strained ties between Budapest and Kyiv.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party have maintained close ties with Moscow and have frustrated European Union efforts to support Ukraine in the war with Russia. Hungary has also impeded accession talks for Kyiv to join the EU.

Budapest, the Hungarian capital, is also reportedly under consideration as the host city for a potential trilateral summit mediated by the United States with Russia and Ukraine that could take place in the coming weeks.

Politico reported this week that the US Secret Service was preparing for the summit in Hungary, with Budapest being US President Donald Trump's first choice for host city.

This was followed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto offering Budapest as a possible venue for such a meeting.

"If we are needed, we are ready to provide appropriately fair and safe conditions for such peace negotiations. We are pleased if we can contribute to the success of peace efforts," he said on August 21 in a daily podcast hosted by government members.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in "any format" but has not mentioned Hungary's offer and instead suggested Switzerland, Austria, or Turkey as possible venues for peace talks.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Hungarian Service

    RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service -- closed after the Cold War ended -- was relaunched on September 8, 2020, in response to the country’s steep decline in media freedom. It's an entirely digital service dedicated to serving the public interest by representing a diversity of views and providing reliable, unbiased reporting about the issues audiences care about most.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG