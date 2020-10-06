Building Housing Kyrgyz Parliament, President's Office Catches Fire After Day Of Protests

BISHKEK – Fire broke out in the building housing Kyrgyzstan's presidential offices and the parliament after protesters seized the building, and jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev was freed following violent clashes in Bishkek between security forces and people angry over the results of parliamentary elections.



Fire broke out early on October 6 in the third floor of the building where President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s offices and the chamber of the 120-member Jogorku Kenesh (the Supreme Council) are located. Black smoke poured from the windows as firefighters tried to put out the fire, RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service reported.



Photos posted earlier on social media show protesters in the president’s offices on the seventh floor going from room to room, damaging some of the furnishings. In one of the rooms they removed a portrait of Jeenbekov from the wall and one protester kicked it out of its frame.



Another group of protesters seized the public television and radio company, and protesters also entered the building of the State Committee For National Security, facing no resistance.



Atambaev was freed from the national security committee's building, RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service reported, and was later seen greeting supporters, according to AFP. Atambaev was sentenced in June to 11 years and two months in prison for corruption.

Former member of parliament Sadyr Japarov was also released and later addressed supporters on Bishkek’s central Ala-Too square. Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was released from a penal colony in the village of Moldovanovka.



The rapidly unfolding events came after large protest in Bishkek on October 5 calling for the annulment of the results of an election held the day before. Police used water cannon, rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, according to RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service.



Bishkek hospitals reported that they treated more than 120 patients who sustained injures during the violence.



Protesters chanted "President Jeenbekov, Must Go Away!" as popular singers joined politicians in addressing the crowd.



Protests also broke out in other towns and cities, including the northern city of Talas and the central region of Naryn.



The exact whereabouts of Jeenbekov are unknown, but Tolgonai Stamalieva, his spokeswoman, said he is in Bishkek, according to AKIpress.



“The president is counting on the prudence of the organizers of the protest action,” she added, according to AKIpress.



The presidential press service earlier released statement saying that Jeenbekov summoned the leaders of all 16 political parties that participated in the parliamentary elections to crisis talks on October 6.



Before the protesters entered the White House, activists and supporters from 10 parties -- Ata-Meken (Fatherland), Respublika (Republic), Zamandash (Contemporary), the Social Democrats, Chon Kazat (Big Crusade), Meken Yntymagy (Homeland Unity), Bir Bol (Stay United), Yiman Nuru (Ray of the Faith), Ordo (The Horde), and Reforma (Reform) -- gathered in Ala-Too square, where they alleged the October 4 vote had been rigged.



Janarbek Akaev, leader of Ata-Meken, and the leader of Respublika, Mirlan Jeenchoroev, announced that leaders of 12 parties had signed a petition requesting the Central Election Commission annul the official results, which showed four parties clearing the 7-percent threshold to enter the Jogorku Kenesh.



The pro-government Birimdik (Unity), a newly formed party, won 24.5 percent of the vote, followed by Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) at 23.88 percent, and Kyrgyzstan Party at 8.76 percent.



The three parties are broadly considered pro-government or having an interest in maintaining the status quo. Both Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan have supported deeper integration with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union and close security ties with Russia.



Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan, a nationalist party, was the only opposition party that reached the threshold with 7.13 percent of the vote. The remaining 12 parties failed to receive the required number of votes. According to Eurasianet, those parties may end up accounting for around one-third of the ballots cast.



Smaller parties have accused Birimdik, widely considered loyal to Jeenbekov, of using administrative resources to promote its candidates, an allegation the party denies.



The election was seen a test of the country's close ties with Russia, with the Birimdik party touting ties with Russia as part of its campaign pitch.

With reporting by AFP, Eurasianet, AKIpress, 24.kg, and Reuters