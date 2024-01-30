News
Bulgaria Issues Warrants For Six Russians Accused Of Destroying Arms Warehouses
Bulgaria has issued a European arrest warrant for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of arms factories and warehouses between 2011 and 2020, the prosecutor's office said on January 30. It did not release their names. The first object was destroyed in Lovnidol in 2011, followed by two in the village of Iganovo in 2015, and one near Maglizh was blown up in 2020. The prosecutor's office announced a joint investigation into the four bombings in 2021. In a new revelation, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating the participation of Bulgarians in the blasts. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
IMF Raises Russian Economic Growth Forecast As Putin Boosts Spending
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Russian economic growth this year to 2.6 percent from an earlier estimate of 1.1 percent. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ramping up spending this year on defense and splurging on the population ahead of elections in March. Russia's economy has performed much better than experts forecast following sweeping Western sanctions imposed in 2022 as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, Russian growth will significantly trail other emerging markets, which are forecast to grow on average by 4.1 percent this year.
Kurd Arrested In Montenegro After Turkish Extradition Request Denied
Montenegro has arrested a Kurdish man on forgery charges a week after denying Turkey's request for his extradition. Binali Camgoza was arrested on January 30 for registering a company with false documents, Montenegrin authorities said. Turkey accuses Camgoz, a paraplegic and Shi'a, of crimes that include creating a criminal organization and attempted murder. Montenegro detained Camgoz in July 2023 on an Interpol warrant. He has requested asylum but Montenegrin authorities have yet to make a decision.
Prominent Tehran Bookstore Closed By Police Over Hijab Enforcement
A prominent bookstore in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed down for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some of its female customers.
The popular publishing house Saless was cited on January 30 for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of its bookstore, according to the Saless Publication's official Instagram account.
The incident highlights a continued clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed as noncompliance with hijab regulations.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since September 2022 when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned, resistance to the hijab remains strong, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded last year that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
The authorities have broadened their crackdown, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Belarusians Given Five-Year Jail Terms For $75 Donation To Countrymen Defending Ukraine
The Vyasna human rights center said on January 30 that a court in Minsk sentenced two activists to five years in prison each in two separate cases last month for financially supporting the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment made up of Belarusians that is fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. Heorhiy Charavaka was sentenced for sending $21.29 to the regiment via PayPal, while Alyaksey Shvyatsou was convicted for wiring 35 euros and 13.63 euros (a sum of $52.7) to the military unit. After Charavaka was arrested in August 2023, Vyasna recognized him as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Thailand May Deport Russian Rock Group That Condemned Invasion Of Ukraine
Seven members of the Bi-2 rock group, who openly condemned Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, are being held in Thailand and may be extradited to Russia, where they fear they will face persecution.
The group's lawyer, who asked not to be named, told Current Time that Russian Consul-General Vladimir Sosnov on January 30 visited the immigration center in Bangkok, where the rock group's members are being held, after which agreements reached earlier that four of the band members who hold Israeli citizenship would be deported to Israel were cancelled.
Israeli media reports said earlier in the day that the four members of Bi-2 would be deported to Israel on January 30.
The lawyer said that plane tickets for the four Israeli citizens had been bought earlier, but after Sosnov's visit, all the musicians were left in a common cell for 80 persons, where they have to sleep on the floor.
Bi-2's Telegram channel said the musicians refused to talk to Sosnov.
The group was founded in 1988 in the then-Soviet Socialist Republic of Belarus in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the group's two main members, Aleksandr Uman and Igor Bortnik, continued to work with various musicians joining the band for years in Australia, Britain, and Israel, before settling in Russia.
After Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, band members openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Last year, the group left Russia and settled in Israel.
The seven musicians were detained on January 25 over what the Thai authorities said were "flawed documents," and "performing without a work permit."
They were each fined $84 and handed over to the immigration police.
Media reports said earlier that Sosnov was personally working on the deportation of the band members to Russia, where they may face persecution for their anti-war position.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who was suspected of poisoning Russian security service defector Aleksandr Litvinenko with a radioactive substance in London in 2006, wrote on Telegram on January 30 that the Bi-2 group "will entertain cellmates" if extradited to Russia.
The Ynet newspaper in Israel reported that two members of the group hold Australian and U.S. passports. According to Ynet, after the Israeli Foreign Ministry intervened in the situation, Thai authorities agreed to deport four members of the group who have Israeli citizenship to Israel.
With reporting by Ynet and Astra
Russian Figure Skaters Lose Olympic Gold After Valiyeva's Disqualification Over Doping
The International Skating Union (ISU) has demoted the Russian figure-skating team that competed in the Beijing Olympics in 2022 from gold to bronze because of the disqualification of Russian teen skater Kamila Valiyeva for a doping offense.
On January 29, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of a four-year suspension for Valiyeva, effective from December 2021, for doping.
A day later, the ISU said that without the points Valiyeva scored in the team event, Russia was being moved down to third place, pushing the United States into the top spot, followed by Japan.
Valiyeva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympics victory. Trimetazidine, a heart medication, is a banned substance, as it can boost endurance.
Since the test results came right after the team event, medals were never awarded as a protracted legal battle over the case commenced.
"The ISU welcomes the decision of CAS and firmly maintains its position that the protection of clean athletes and the fight against doping are of the highest priority and will persist in the ongoing effort to uphold the integrity of fair competition and the well-being of athletes," the skating body said.
"The ISU is in close contact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the relevant ISU member federations in regard to the implementation of this decision."
It added that the decision meant Vasilyeva was disqualified from her fourth-place showing in the women's singles event in Beijing, and from her first-place finish at the European Championships in 2022.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on January 30 it would appeal the ISU decision to strip it of an Olympic gold medal, stressing that its lawyers were preparing to contest the decision.
"Our position is based on the fact that due to the ISU's existing and applicable regulations, consequences of the decision to impose sanctions on an individual athlete, in this case Kamila Valiyeva, cannot be grounds for a revision of the results of the team tournament. Our legal standpoint is also based on existing precedents in CAS practice," the ROC said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia should use "any opportunities to challenge" the decision and "defend our athletes' rights."
"We do not agree with these decisions -- neither with the decision of the court, nor with the decision of the federation. We don't accept them," Peskov said, adding that the Russian skating team "will always remain as champions for us, no matter what sort of decision they make there."
Russian athletes have been mired in doping scandals for the past decade after revelations of a state-backed system across many sports when the country hosted the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
An investigation into the issue led to Russian athletes being forced to prove they were "clean" and they had to compete as neutrals under a Russian Olympic Committee banner -- they were banned from using the Russian name, flag, or anthem -- in subsequent Games as part of IOC sanctions.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters
Man Tortured By Chechen Police During Anti-LGBT Raids Given Asylum In Armenia
The SK SOS rights group that assists the LGBT community in Russia said on January 30 that Salman Mukayev from Russia's Chechnya region, who was tortured by Chechen police in 2020 during mass anti-LGBT raids, was granted asylum in Armenia. After police released him on condition he would "collaborate" to identify gays, Mukayev, who says he is not gay, fled Russia for Armenia and planned to move to a European Union country. But the move was stymied after Russia added him to its international wanted list on a charge of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, which Mukayev denies. Armenian law forbids him to leave the country because of the case in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Honors U.S.-Sanctioned Former Chief Of Serbian Secret Police
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the former chief of Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin, with the Order of Friendship, the right-wing pro-Russian Socialist Movement party said on January 30. Vulin was honored for his "significant personal contribution to the development and improvement of cooperation" between the BIA and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the Vulin-founded Socialist Movement said. A former interior minister and longtime ally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Vulin resigned from the BIA in November after being placed in July on the U.S. sanctions list for corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Moves Toward Using Profits From Frozen Russian Assets To Help Ukraine
EU nations have decided to approve an outline deal to keep in reserve profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets frozen in retaliation for Moscow's war in Ukraine, an EU official said. The tentative agreement still needs formal approval but is seen as a step toward using some of the 200 billion euros in central bank assets to help Ukraine rebuild from Russian destruction. The official, who asked not to be identified, said the bloc “would allow to start collecting the extraordinary revenues generated from the frozen assets...to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.”
'Historic Day': Moldova Applies To Join Single European Payments System
Moldova's central bank (BNM) on January 30 officially applied to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), the simplified payment integration initiative that enables countries in Western Europe to effect cashless bank transfers and direct debits in euros.
"Today's a historic day for Moldova -- it's the day that Moldova's National Bank (BNM) has made a clear and unequivocal statement that it wants to be part of European financial systems," BNM Governor Anca Dragu said after she signed the application at a ceremony in Chisinau.
SEPA, which currently groups 36 countries, was introduced in 2008 for credit transfers and for direct debit transactions in 2009 and was expanded in 2014 in all the countries that use the common currency, the euro, followed by its implementation in several non-euro European members in 2016.
By harmonizing standards in all SEPA countries and scrapping differences between national and cross-border payments, SEPA enhances the efficiency and competitiveness of European economies. Such a tie-in should benefit Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries with a fledgling economy.
"A payment could be done in about 24 hours using this system," Dragu said, adding that SEPA would also slash the costs from the current 20-50 euros per transaction to only 2-3 euros.
"This will be a huge step for the economic system -- whether individuals or companies," she said, adding that once adopted, it would help the hundreds of thousands of Moldovans working abroad to send money home much more cheaply.
Under pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who came to power in November 2020, ex-Soviet Moldova has made ample efforts to distance itself from Moscow and integrate into Europe.
Moldova obtained the status of an EU candidate country in June 2022 and was given the green light to start membership negotiations in December.
Dragu estimated that it would take up to a year for SEPA to assess Moldova's application and another six months for Chisinau's actual connection to the system.
Dragu, a former Romanian finance minister and center-right lawmaker, was appointed by Moldova's parliament as the new central bank governor last month, the same day she was sworn in as a Moldovan citizen.
EU and NATO member Romania shares a common language and history with Moldova, most of which was part of Romania until the end of World War II.
Besides the 27 EU member states, SEPA groups the four member states of the European Free Trade Association -- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- as well as the United Kingdom. Four European microstates -- Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican -- are part of the system on a technical level.
Belarusian Photojournalist Gets Prison Term As Crackdown Continues
The Minsk City Court on January 30 sentenced photojournalist Alyaksandr Zyankou to three years in prison on extremism charges as a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions continues in Belarus. Judge Zhanna Brysina pronounced the sentence after finding Zyankou guilty of taking part in the activities of the ex-press.by website that was labeled as extremist. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 35 journalists are currently behind bars in the country that has been run by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka since 1994. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Macron Says EU Should 'Accelerate' Aid To Ukraine As Russia Continues Missile Attacks
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe's leaders to find ways to "accelerate" aid to Ukraine as Russia continued to pound the EU hopeful with missiles.
"We will, in the months to come, have to accelerate the scale of our support," Macron said in a speech on January 30 during a visit to Sweden. The "costs...of a Russian victory are too high for all of us."
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on February 1 for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war approaches its second anniversary.
Ukraine continues to hold off large-scale Russian grounds attacks in the east but has struggled to intercept many of the deadly missiles Moscow fires at its cities on a regular basis.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had launched nearly 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukraine since the start of the year as Kyiv maintained a missile-threat alert for several regions on January 30, hours after Russian strikes killed at least three civilians.
"Russia has launched over 330 missiles of various types and approximately 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the year," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
"To withstand such terrorist pressure, a sufficiently strong air shield is required. And this is the type of air shield we are building with our partners," he wrote.
"Air defense and electronic warfare are our top priorities. Russian terror must be defeated -- this is achievable."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A man was killed and his wife was wounded in the Russian shelling early on January 30 in the village of Veletenske in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the regional prosecutor's office reported.
U.S. lawmakers have been debating for months a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. The aid would allow Ukraine to obtain a variety of U.S. weapons and armaments, including air-defense systems. The $61 billion -- if approved -- would likely cover Ukraine's needs through early 2025, experts have said.
Separately, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russian forces had fired 272 shells at Kherson from across the Dnieper River.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and another one was wounded by the Russian bombardment of the settlement of Myrnohrad, Vadym Filashin, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region, said on January 30.
Also in Donetsk, in the industrial city of Avdiyivka, Russian shells struck a private house, killing a 47-year-old woman, Filashkin said on Telegram.
Russian forces have been trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war triggered by Moscow's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas has turned most of Avdiyivka into rubble.
Earlier on January 30, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 out of 35 drones launched by Russia, the military said.
The Russian drones targeted the Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
Russian forces also launched 10 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, the military said, adding that there dead and wounded among the civilian population.
The Ukrainian Air Force later said that the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions remained under a heightened level of alert due to the danger of more missile strikes.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses had destroyed or intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula and several Russian regions.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 70 close-quarters battles along the entire front line, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report early on January 30. Ukrainian defenders repelled repeated Russian attacks in eight hot spots in the east, the military said.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 29 warned that Ukraine's gains over two years of fighting invading Russian troops were all in doubt without new U.S. funding, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited to lobby Congress.
WATCH: In February 2022, Ukrainian Army medic Yuriy Armash was trying to reach his unit as the Russian invasion was advancing fast. He was caught in Kherson, tortured, and held for months. While in captivity, he used his medical training to treat other Ukrainian prisoners. Some say he saved their lives.
Tens of billions of dollars in aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin's forces grinds on.
Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine's prospects without U.S. approval of the so-called supplemental funding amid reports that some progress was being made on the matter late on January 29.
In Brussels, European Union leaders will restate their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable, and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on February 1, according to draft conclusions of the meeting.
"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text, seen by Reuters, also says.
- By AFP
Ukraine Continues Improvement In Key Corruption Index
Ukraine continues to improve its standing in Transparency International's Corruption Index, rising to a score of 36, the 11th straight year it has gone up. The watchdog said in its annual report, released on January 30, that despite having to fight a war against invading Russian troops, the country has made progress on judicial reforms as part of its push to join the EU. Russia's score was 26, weakening due to the government's “pervasive control of public institutions [that] facilitates the widespread abuse of power without accountability," the report said. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan were in the bottom 20 of the 180 countries surveyed. Russia placed 141st.
Corruption Watchdog Warns Of 'Troubling Picture' In Central Asia
Transparency International says its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a "troubling picture" of Central Asia as the region struggles with "dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism, and systemic corruption."
The corruption watchdog released its annual survey on January 30, noting that the average score of 35 out of 100 makes it the second lowest-scoring region in the world, after the Middle East and North Africa region, with a score of 34.
"Widespread democratic backsliding and weakening justice systems are undermining control of corruption, as institutions like the police, prosecutors, and the courts are often unable to investigate and punish those who abuse their power," a report on the index said.
"Leaders urgently need to strengthen the rule of law, rights, and democracy, but many are systematically attacking them," it added.
Ranking at the bottom in the region, Azerbaijan (23), Tajikistan (20), and Turkmenistan (18) continue to struggle with "severe" corruption issues, Transparency International said. The three countries, along with Afghanistan (20), were in the bottom 36 of the 180 countries surveyed.
The report highlighted the deteriorating situation in Kyrgyzstan (26), which it says has turned from "a bastion of democracy with a vibrant civil society to a consolidated authoritarian regime that uses its justice system to target critics."
The report shows Kyrgyzstan's score going down by five points since 2020.
President Sadyr Japarov’s "repressive and authoritarian governing style defies legal procedures and constitutional norms [and] erodes civil liberties," it said.
"Undue influence on justice – coupled with the ineffective implementation of anti-corruption legislation – is undermining the rule of law and hindering the effective handling of corruption cases. This fosters a culture of impunity for abusers of power throughout the public sector," it added, noting a decline in government transparency and the prevention of journalists and the public from exposing wrongdoing are increasing corruption risks..
Transparency International pointed to Uzbekistan as a bright spot in the region, with the country's score having risen by 15 points over the past decade to 33, with the government being credited for taking key steps include the creation of an anti-corruption agency, strengthening legislation, and liberalizing the economy.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Former Pakistani PM Khan Sentenced To 10 Years For Revealing State Secrets
A court in Pakistan sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party deputies, to 10 years in prison each, after ruling they were guilty of revealing state secrets.
Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on January 30 at a hearing held inside the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after multiple hearings held on the premises.
Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction.
The PTI said it would challenge the decision and voiced hope the sentence will be suspended.
"We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The current conviction stems from Khan's waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document, referred to as "Cipher," was proof that his ouster had been orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States, both of which have rejected the accusations.
The document has not been made public, but it is apparently a diplomatic cable communication between Islamabad's embassy in Washington and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Despite his being banned from taking part in the upcoming elections, the 71-year-old former cricket superstar and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity in Pakistan.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Names Three Soldiers Killed In Jordan Attack, Points Finger At Iranian-Backed Militia
The United States has released the names of the three American soldiers killed by a drone strike in Jordan that Washington has blamed on Iranian-backed forces and vowed to respond to the attack, which the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia.
The youngest of the three U.S. troops killed in the attack was 23-year-old Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, the Pentagon said, naming the other two as Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, and Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46.*
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing. "The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that “we are not looking for a war with Iran." He added, though, that the drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
During a briefing on January 29, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the latest attack carried the "footprints" of the Iran-backed Kataib Hizballah, which is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Iran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is the most powerful group of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias that have claimed more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces since the Gaza war began.
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
Details of the attack remained unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attack is certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iran-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
On January 24, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnapping” at the behest of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message – we will not tolerate this threat," he added.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the youngest of the three fallen U.S. soldiers was Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, not Kennedy Ladon Sanders.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iranian Principal Accused Of Beating 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl After Her Hijab Slipped Off
An elementary school principal beat an 11-year-old Iranian girl for allegedly not adhering to the country’s hijab law because her head scarf slipped off while she was helping during gym class, according to local media.
"My daughter was collecting the sports gear in class when her head scarf unintentionally slipped off," the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper quoted the victim's mother as saying on January 28. The girl's name was not released. "The principal reacted violently, beating her around the neck."
The mother said she filed a complaint with police over the assault, which she said has caused panic attacks and severe anxiety for her child, who has since missed several weeks of school.
The Iranian Forensic Medicine organization confirmed there were signs of physical harm to the girl and suggested compensation and a “need for psychological therapy to address the emotional trauma inflicted on the young girl.”
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest involving the hijab after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a violation allegedly related to her head scarf.
The government responded again by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Trial Begins For Parents Of Child Accused In Serbian School Mass Shooting
BELGRADE -- The trial has begun in a Belgrade court for the father and mother of a 13-year-old accused of opening fire and killing 10 people in a Serbian school last May, a tragedy that led to mass street protests against the culture of violence in the country.
The father, identified as V.K., is charged with a serious crime against general security, suspected of having trained the child on how to handle weapons, as well as failing to provide conditions for guarding firearms, prosecutors said on January 29.
The mother, M.K., is charged with illicit production, possession, and trade of weapons.
Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year sentence for the father and 2 ½ years for the mother.
The child, identified as K.K., is not being prosecuted because of his young age at the time of the shooting.
The indictment also includes charges against the owner and instructor of the shooting club where persecutors allege the father took his underage son to practice shooting on moving targets.
Prosecutors are seeking three years each for the owner and instructor on charges of giving false statements during the investigation.
The trial is closed to the public.
The shooting, and another similar one a day later that took nine lives, shook Serbian society and set off street protests against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, leading to the formation of an opposition political group labeled Serbia Against Violence.
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the second killing, which injured at least 14 people in across three Serbian villages.
After the shootings, the government of Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party responded with a series of measures -- from disarming the population to forming a Council for Combating Bullying.
However, the opposition declared during mass street protests that the government actions were not sufficient and have called on leaders to resign.
Vucic denied that the government was not doing enough to stem violence and blamed foreign actors for the protests.
Latvian Member Of European Parliament Reportedly Leaked Information To Russian Intelligence
Tatjana Zdanoka, a Latvian member of the European Parliament, has been a trusted asset of Russian intelligence for two decades, an investigative report by The Insider, in collaboration with the news site Delfi Estonia, Latvia’s Re:Baltica, and Sweden’s Expressen newspaper, claimed on January 29. The report says leaked emails between Zdanoka and her two Russian case officers include explicit, detailed reports describing her work as a European legislator, particularly as those official duties relate to fostering pro-Kremlin sentiment in the Baltic region. She did not deny the authenticity of the e-mails but did not give detailed comments on their contents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Russian Rights Defender Gregori Vinter Asks Putin To Euthanize Him
Russian paleontologist and human rights activist Gregori Vinter, who was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, has asked President Vladimir Putin to euthanize him "to avoid an excruciating death of diabetes."
Vinter's lawyer, Sergei Tikhonov, on January 28 called the letter written by his client before he was handed his sentence on January 18 "a gesture of despair."
In the letter, Vinter says prisons could not supply the insulin he needs to treat his diabetes, while getting supplies from outside the institution would be impossible because he would have to visit doctors to get prescriptions, something that wouldn't be allowed.
"My experience tells me that without my medicine my life in custody will be very short.... I will face a process of a long and cruel death.... Knowing that as an inmate I will face a mere excruciatingly painful death among the alien, cruel, and absolutely indifferent people of the prison, I ask you to allow a voluntary medical euthanasia for me," Vinter's letter to Putin says.
"Imprisonment for a person like me, a person who survived a stroke, a clinical death during COVID, an attempted murder in 2018, actually means an execution, a public execution accompanied with long-term suffering through a slow and painful death. This is not just 1937 [period of Josef Stalin's great purge] -- it is perverted pathological sadism that is known to the whole world as the Russian Federation's Federal Penitentiary Service."
Prison officials have not commented on Vinter's letter and whether he would have regular access to the medical assistance he needs.
The 55-year-old Vinter is the leader of the For Human Rights group branch in his native city of Cherepovets. His human rights activities in recent years helped to reveal the mass beatings of inmates at a local prison and investigations of the penitentiary’s guards. He also made headlines in 2019 after he led several rallies protesting against the local government's deforestation activities in the region around Cherepovets.
During the pandemic in 2020, Vinter was handed a parole-like two-year sentence over an online post about the transportation of convicts without medical masks and other COVID precautions.
Before the sentence was pronounced, Vinter spent time in a detention center where, he said, investigators tortured him with electricity and broke his leg.
Vinter later told journalists about what he endured in the detention center, which led to a public outcry and investigations of the center's administration.
The case against Vinter was initiated in August 2022 after he posted materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine.
The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner.
U.S., Britain Slap Sanctions Against 11 Iranian Officials Accused Of Attacks On Regime Critics Abroad
The United States and Britain on January 29 announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnappings” at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry. A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
Ukraine Holds Talks With Hungary As Aid Package Hangs In Balance Before EU Summit
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he held "constructive talks" with his Hungarian counterpart as Kyiv looks to ease tensions ahead of a crucial European Union summit next week where it hopes Budapest will withdraw its veto on a massive aid package.
Kuleba and Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on January 29 in the Ukrainian border city of Uzhhorod -- which has a large ethnic-Hungarian population -- saying the talks were marked with "frankness, sincerity, and constructiveness."
Kuleba said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would work on ensuring the rights of ethnic Hungarians inside Ukraine -- a key concern of Budapest's -- and bring "final clarity" to the issue within the next 10 days.
"We agreed on one simple thing. We asked the Hungarian side to provide us with an exhaustive list of questions that it has on the issue of protecting the rights of minority representatives. We have received this list," Kuleba said.
He added that "a significant part of the meeting in Uzhhorod was devoted to the issue of national minorities."
Szijjarto said following the meetings that Hungary is asking Ukraine "to return the rights to its national minority that it enjoyed until 2015."
"We came here to restore good neighborly relations. We have a long way to go, but we are ready to do this work on the Hungarian side. In Zakarpattia [where Uzhhorod is located], Hungarians and Ukrainians live in peace," Szijjarti said.
Yermak, meanwhile, said both sides are interested in holding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as soon as possible, although he did not discuss specifics.
Orban has remained on friendly terms with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago and has opposed a massive EU aid package desired by the Ukrainian leader.
Already tense relations between the two neighbors were further strained when Orban vetoed the aid package for Kyiv in December.
The visit was Szijjarto's first to Ukraine since Russia launched its war against Kyiv. He has been to Moscow several times since February 2022.
Kyiv hopes to unlock an EU aid package worth 50 billion euros ($54.2 billion) at a summit of the bloc scheduled in Brussels for February 1.
However, ahead of the start of the talks in Uzhhorod, Orban's political director Balazs Orban (no relation) signaled a potential change in Hungary's position, saying Budapest now agreed the aid could come from the EU budget after Orban had suggested the EU money should come from a different source.
"Budapest sent a new proposal to Brussels on Saturday, specifying it was now open to using the EU budget for the Ukraine package and even issuing common debt to finance it, if other caveats were added that gave Budapest the opportunity to change its mind at a later date," Balazs Orban said on X.
His statement came after the Financial Times reported on January 29 that Brussels would "sabotage" Hungary's economy if Budapest blocks the aid at a summit this week.
"Now it's crystal clear: This is blackmail and has nothing to do with the rule of law. And now they're not even trying to hide it!" Balazs Orban wrote in reaction to the Financial Times report.
The European Union has rejected the newspaper report, saying member states are not discussing financial coercion to force Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine.
"The document referred to in the Financial Times article is a background note written by the Secretariat of the council under its own responsibility which describes the current status of the Hungarian economy," said a statement by an unnamed senior EU official seen by RFE/RL.
"This is a factual paper which does not reflect the status of the ongoing negotiations. The note does not outline any specific plan relating to the (long-term EU budget) and Ukraine Facility, nor does it outline any plan relating to Hungary," the statement said.
Last week, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told RFE/RL that Szijjarto's meeting with Kuleba and Yermak would also be "related to the preparation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Ukraine."
The Hungarian side has not confirmed that Orban would visit Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Teen Skater Valiyeva Suspended Four Years For Doping, Loses 2022 Olympic Team Gold
Teen figure-skating star Kamila Valiyeva has received a four-year suspension for doping, a move that effectively strips the Russian team of its gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hands the title to the U.S. squad. "Kamila Valiyeva is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021," the Swiss-based the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on January 29. Valiyeva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympic victory. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
