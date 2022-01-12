Bulgaria Sees Record Number Of Infections Amid Omicron 'Tidal Wave'

Germany and Bulgaria have reported record numbers of coronavirus infections as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new "west-to-east tidal wave" of the super-contagious Omicron variant sweeping across the continent.

Bulgaria reached a record high of 7,062 cases on January 12, official data showed.

Infections have seen a spike since the beginning of the year, surpassing a previous peak set in late October.

Bulgaria is the European Union's least vaccinated member state, with just over 28 percent of the 6.9 million inhabitants fully vaccinated.

The total death toll is 31,761, with 89 more deaths over the past 24 hours.

A new centrist government that took office last month has appealed to vaccine-skeptic Bulgarians to get the jab, even offering a onetime cash reward of some $44 to pensioners who opt to get fully vaccinated or take a booster.



Anti-vaccine protests, organized by the ultranationalist Revival party, are expected on January 12.

In Germany, health authorities reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections -- the highest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous record of more than 76,000 reached in November.



Germany's total number of infections now stands at 7,661,811. The death toll also rose by 384 on January 12 to reach 114,735.

Data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease shows that just under 75 percent of Germany's population of more than 83 million has had at least one dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP