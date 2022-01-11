Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting With Top Officials

The speaker of Bulgaria’s parliament has tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a seven-hour meeting with the country’s top politicians and officials.



Nikola Minchev felt unwell right after a National Security Advisory Council meeting on January 10 and tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for parliament said.



Minchev attended the meeting alongside President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, the ministers of defense, interior and finance, the chief of staff of the Bulgarian army, as well as the heads of security and intelligence services. A deputy foreign minister as well as top representatives of Bulgaria's seven parties with seats in the parliament were also present.



Minchev will now isolate and carry out his parliamentary duties remotely. It was unclear whether attendees at the meeting will be considered contacts and be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Trud.bg