Bulgarian Farmers Reach Deal To Halt Protest Against Food Imports From Ukraine
SOFIA -- Bulgarian farmers, who have protested for days against food imports from Ukraine, said they are ending their demonstration after reaching an agreement with the government over agricultural imports from neighboring Ukraine.
The agreement, reached late on September 19, provides for a temporary ban on the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine as well as the introduction of quotas on grain imports from Ukraine.
Though some said the deal does not solve all of the issues on the table, most of the farmers, who had gathered with their tractors outside Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, said they approved of the draft text of an agreement that will be signed by representatives of the protesters and the government on September 20.
“We have no more work here today,” Iliya Prodanov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, told the protesters.
The farmers started their protest on September 18 following a decision by the Bulgarian parliament to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, which they said would trigger an influx as Kyiv looks for routes to export after a deal with Russia to allow cargo ships to safely use the Black Sea despite the Russia-launched war in Ukraine collapsed.
Earlier this year, a flood of grain drove down prices for local growers and sparked the call for a ban on a number of food products from Ukraine.
Last week, the farmersrefused to negotiate with the government, prompting Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov to say that “they had started behaving like terrorists.”
Negotiations between the farmers and the government found a “common approach” to meet most of the demands, paving the way for a deal, producers said.
As part of the agreement, the government said it would negotiate with the European Commission and the government in Kyiv for quotas on Ukrainian grain imports in an attempt to avoid an oversaturation of the Bulgarian market.
The farmers also will receive an additional 150 million leva ($82 million) in subsidies until October 6 due to the negative impact of the war in Ukraine. The government will also allocate additional 63 million leva ($35 million) for agricultural subsidies for 2023.
In May, Bulgaria was among five EU countries that imposed a ban on grain imports from Ukraine, citing the need to protect local agricultural sectors.
But a subsequent change in government has resulted in a shift in Bulgaria’s position. Denkov’s government, which took office in June, said the ban had deprived the budget of tax revenue and led to higher food prices.
Bulgaria’s parliament approved on September 14 a decision to lift the ban on Ukrainian grain imports in a move welcomed by Ukraine.
A day later, the European Commission decided not to renew the overall ban on Ukrainian food heading to the five member countries. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have since unilaterally imposed their own blockades, while Ukraine said it would file a complaint at the World Trade Organization against them.
Moscow Court Sentences Crimean Tatar Journalist To Six Years In Prison In Absentia
The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow on September 20 sentenced staunch Kremlin critic Ayder Muzhdabayev to six years in prison in absentia on a charge of public calls for terrorist actions. The court also banned the Crimean Tatar journalist from administering websites for four years. Muzhdabayev, 51, is a deputy director of the ATR Crimean Tatar television channel in Ukraine. He co-authored the report Putin.War that was published after the assassination of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in 2015. Muzhdabayev moved to Ukraine from Russia in 2015 and received Ukrainian citizenship in 2016. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Lawmakers Approve Amended Bill On Asset Declarations
Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on September 20 that parliament passed an amended bill on asset declarations after a previous text passed by the Verkhovna Rada in early September was vetoed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The veto came amid a struggle by the Ukrainian government to clamp down on corruption and assure allies that it’s committed to fighting graft. The original approved bill included a loophole that would keep the disclosures closed to the public for one year. Zelenskiy said such declarations should be public “immediately, not in a year.”
Poland Summons Ukraine's Ambassador After Zelenskiy's Comments At UN
Poland's Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's ambassador following comments made by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the United Nations General Assembly over discontent in some European countries over grain imports, which he said was helping Russia. Warsaw conveyed its "strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelenskiy at the UN General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on September 20, adding Poland has provided "unprecedented assistance" to Ukraine and its citizens during Russia's invasion. To read the Polish Foreign Ministry's statement, click here.
Tajik Sergeant Gets Five Years In Prison For Shaving Letters On Young Recruits' Heads
A military court in Tajikistan has sentenced a sergeant to five years in prison for shaving letters on the heads of nine newly recruited soldiers to spell the word Konibodom -- the name of a city in the country's north. According to official documents obtained by RFE/RL, the military court in the city of Khujand sentenced Muhriddin Islomov on September 18 after finding him guilty of abuse of power. A picture, which appeared on the Internet in June showing Islomov alongside the nine conscripts standing with their heads bowed exposing the shaved letters, sparked a public outcry in Tajikistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's Trial Resumes In Tbilisi
TBILISI -- The Tbilisi City Court on September 20 resumed the trial of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on a charge of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007, which he and his supporters have reject as politically motivated.
An emaciated Saakashvili joined the trial via a videolink from a Tbilisi hospital, greeting "all in Georgia" and saying "I am still weak, but my spirit is high, because it belongs to the entire Georgian people."
Former members of Saakashvili's government, Vano Merabishvili, Zurab Adeishvili, David Kezerashvili, and Gigi Ugulava, are also defendants in the case.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
He was separately charged with illegally crossing the border in October 2021, when he returned to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
Family members and his lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he has been receiving medical treatment in a private clinic in Tbilisi since May last year.
Saakashvili's medical team has said his health has worsened since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest against his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Since the 55-year-old politician’s arrest in 2021, several mass rallies have been held by his supporters and opposition activists, demanding his immediate release.
Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in early July that Russia was killing Saakashvili, using the Georgian authorities as their proxy. He also instructed his country's Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and convey his protest.
The European Union has also expressed concerns over Saakashvili’s deteriorated health.
Ukraine's Allies Make Legal Arguments At Top UN Court In Support Of Kyiv's Case Against Russia
Ukraine’s international allies filed into the United Nations’ top court on September 20 to support Kyiv’s case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year. An unprecedented 32 states were making brief legal arguments to the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is holding hearings into Moscow’s assertions that the World Court does not have jurisdiction and should throw out Ukraine's case. Kyiv filed its case two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Military Plane Crashes, Two Pilots Survive After Ejecting
The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 20 one of its Su-34 military planes crashed during a training flight in the Voronezh region bordering with Ukraine. Two pilots of the aircraft survived after they ejected. The ministry cited a possible technical malfunction as the crash's cause. Last week, another Russian military jet, an Su-24, crashed in the Volgograd region that borders western Kazakhstan, killing two pilots. Last month, another crew was killed after am Su-30 military plane crashed in Russia's far western Kaliningrad exclave. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian First Lady's Apartment In Occupied Crimea To Be Sold At Auction
Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea will put an apartment that belongs to Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, up for auction. The price of the apartment in the resort city of Yalta was preliminary assessed at 23.9 million rubles ($247,600). The Russian-imposed speaker of Crimea’s de facto parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on September 20 that several other pieces of real estate "belonging to foreigners who committed unfriendly actions towards Russia" will be sold as well. The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said earlier that money obtained from the sales of "Ukrainian businessmen’s properties" will be used to finance Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
UN Experts Warn That Lukashenka Decree Puts Belarusians Abroad At Risk
UN experts warned on September 20 that a presidential decree in Belarus ordering its consulates to stop issuing passports puts hundreds of thousands of Belarusians abroad at risk, especially those living in exile. Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka issued a decree earlier in September saying that Belarusians living abroad can only get a new passport or renew an old one in Belarus. The UN experts warned that emigres would be exposed to the high risk of persecution in Belarus. They said Lukashenka’s decree is part of “a deliberate policy to punish Belarusian exiles,” including human rights defenders, journalists, and members of the opposition.
UN Records Torture And Deaths Of Detainees In Taliban Custody
The United Nations said it had documented hundreds of cases of torture and other "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment" committed by the Taliban de facto authorities in Afghanistan during the arrest and subsequent detention of individuals.
In a report issued on September 20, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it had documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations -- nearly half of which comprised acts of “torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” -- committed by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions, and the deaths of 18 individuals while in custody. The report covers the period from January 2022 until the end of July 2023, with cases found across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
“The personal accounts of beatings, electric shocks, water torture, and numerous other forms of cruel and degrading treatment, along with threats made against individuals and their families, are harrowing. Torture is forbidden in all circumstances,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement issued with the report.
“This report suggests that torture is also used as a tool -- in lieu of effective investigations. I urge all concerned de facto authorities to put in place concrete measures to halt these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable,” he added.
In a response published with the report, the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry questioned UNAMA’s data and said it had taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees.
Since ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021, the hardline Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely restricted people's freedoms, waged a harsh crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced the militants' brutal form of justice.
Around one in 10 of the violations were against women, the report said. Journalists and civil society members accounted for nearly a quarter of the victims of the violations.
UNAMA considers the extent of torture and other forms of ill-treatment “widely under-reported” and says that the figures presented in the report represent “only a snapshot” of the full scale of human rights violations across Afghanistan.
The report also said that violations of due process guarantees, including the denial of access to lawyers, “are the norm.”
The Taliban claimed the number of reported violations was not accurate, especially the number of journalists or civil society advocates affected. It added that the authorities have taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees, and that Islamic law, or Shari'a, prohibits torture.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Blast Caused By Gas Leak Kills At Least Three In Residential Building In Moscow Region
At least three people were killed after an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a nine-story apartment block in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, local officials said on September 20. The explosion destroyed three levels of the building. At least two people remain under the debris. When rescuers tried to free them from under the debris on the third floor, a concrete slab fell from the fifth level and injured three firefighters. Gas explosions occur frequently in Russia due to aging pipes and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Biden Stresses Central Asian Nations' Integrity After 'Historic' Meeting With Regional Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the "territorial integrity" of five Central Asian nations -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- after meeting with the countries' leaders in New York late on September 19 amid the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Biden called the meeting "historic" as the leader of the United States met with what has been dubbed the C5+1 -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkment President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
Biden added that the five former Soviet republics, which Russia considers its backyard, and the United States had a "shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity."
"These principles matter more than ever, in my view...I genuinely believe the world is safer when we stand together," Biden said,
The U.S. president also said that the United States and the five Central Asian nations "are taking our cooperation to new heights," stressing that efforts would include strengthened counterterrorism cooperation and increased U.S. security funding in the region, new business connections with the U.S. private sector, and a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth and advance the security of critical minerals such as those needed for the high-tech industry.
In his speech to the UNGA delivered earlier in the day, Biden warned that Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year could undermine the international principles of the countries' sovereignty.
Ahead of the C5+1 summit, rights watchdogs had urged Biden to use the meeting to emphasize human rights.
All five Central Asian nations have a documented history of credible, serious allegations of human rights abuses, including crackdowns on opposition politicians, independent journalists, civil society, and other democratic institutions.
The White House readout of the meeting said Biden “welcomed his counterparts' views on how our nations can work together to further strengthen the Central Asian nations' sovereignty, resilience, and prosperity while also advancing human rights through our C5+1 partnership.”
"President Biden advocated for continued support of civil society and women’s economic empowerment activities and encouraged a new C5+1 focus on mainstreaming disability rights across all sectors," the readout said.
With reporting by VOA and AP
Iranian Deputies Vote To Toughen Penalties For Women Flouting Dress Code
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill was approved by 152 deputies -- 34 voted against and seven abstained -- on September 20, just four days after the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while the 22-year-old was in custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
The legislation empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation, which is being implemented on a three-year trial basis, also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment up to 10 years and fines for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
A United Nations fact-finding mission said in a statement last week that the law will "expose women and girls to increased risks of violence, harassment, and arbitrary detention."
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The death of Amini released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
- By Reuters
Russia-Iran Ties Have Reached New Level, Says Russian Defense Minister
Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 20 during a visit to Tehran. "We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying. "Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."
Zelenskiy Seeks Momentum For Counteroffensive At UN Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been slated to follow up on his speech to the United Nations General Assembly warning of the global threat from Russia with an address to a special session of the UN Security Council, where Moscow holds a permanent seat and veto power.
The Security Council session on September 20 dealing with Russia's 18-month-old invasion is expected to mark the first time the defiant Ukrainian leader has publicly faced Russian officials in person and comes during a rare U.S. visit that could prove crucial in Kyiv's ongoing efforts to rally international support for its defense against its much larger post-Soviet neighbor.
It is unclear if Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the council session himself, after arriving in New York late on September 19.
A day earlier, Zelenskiy accused Russia of “weaponizing” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its unprovoked full-scale invasion, which followed eight years since an occupation of Crimea and lower-grade fighting began with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said "there are no real restrictions on [Russia's] weaponization" plans in an effort to get international recognition for occupied regions of Ukraine.
It is Zelenskiy's first in-person appearance at an annual UN General Assembly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. His trip comes three months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not advanced as fast or as well as hoped for at first, and has included meetings with foreign leaders. The visit will also take him to Washington for more appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden and leading lawmakers on September 21.
"When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there, Zelenskiy said. "Each decade Russia starts a new war. Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied. Russia turned Syria into ruins. Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It's obviously threatening Kazakhstan and Baltic states."
Zelenskiy also said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit.
Speaking to the assembly earlier, Biden urged the leaders to stand by Ukraine against the invasion, saying, "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Russia will address the General Assembly on September 23, when Lavrov is expected on the rostrum.
Back in Ukraine, that country's military said it had destroyed 17 drones overnight on September 19-20 out of what it estimated to have been 24 Russian drones launched from the north and southeast.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said it was conducting offensives in the areas of Melitopol, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, and the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily assessment that the reported capture of the villages of Andriyivka and Klilshchiyivka, about eight kilometers from Bakhmut, "brings Ukrainian forces closer to...one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south," although it said Russia still held a "readily defensible" railway line.
Ukraine's military said there had been several strikes on an oil refinery in the central region of Poltava, resulting in a temporary halt to operations.
Acting Governor Dmytro Lunin said there did not appear to be any casualties.
In Russia, the mayor of the Black Sea resort of Sochi said a fire at a fuel tank near an airport there had been put out and "there were no casualties." The mayor, Aleksei Kopaygorodsky, said "the airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal" and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Ukraine is thought to have stepped up its drone and other attacks in occupied Crimea and inside Russia in recent months, although it routinely avoids claiming responsibility.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield accounts by either side in areas of heavy fighting, and strictures on the media make reporting inside Russia difficult.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Nervous Ethnic Armenians Flood Karabakh Airport As EU Urges Azerbaijan To Ensure Rights
Thousands of panicked ethnic Armenians converged on the airport in Nagorno-Karabakh where Russian peacekeeping forces are based after de facto leaders of the breakaway region agreed to lay down their arms and accept talks to “reintegrate” the territory into bitter rival Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani leaders on September 20 vowed to allow “safe passage" to Armenia for the separatist forces of the region as part of the agreement to end fighting, seemingly putting an end to a decades-long struggle for ethnic Armenians seeking independence or attachment to Armenia for the territory.
"Safe passage to appropriate assembly points will also be provided by the Azerbaijani side," presidential adviser Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters. "All the actions on the ground are coordinated with Russian peacekeepers."
The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a phone call to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians in the region and “to ensure full cease-fire and safe, dignified treatment by Azerbaijan of Karabakh Armenians.”
“Their human rights and security need to be ensured. Access needed for immediate humanitarian assistance," Michel wrote on social media.
Flights between Iran and Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed on September 20 following the cease-fire, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported. Iran had earlier canceled all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia until further notice for security reasons.
The Azerbaijani and ethnic Armenian sides agreed on September 20 to an immediate cease-fire on the second day of a major flare-up in fighting over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has an estimated population of 146,000.
The de facto leadership of the mostly ethnic Armenian enclave accepted a proposal by the Russian peacekeeping mission there and agreed to talks on the territory's "reintegration" into Azerbaijan.
The expected halt in intense fighting in the decades-old Caucasus hot spot came as international concerns mounted of a widening conflict and as the death toll mounted in the deadliest military escalation there in nearly three years.
The apparent concession came hours after Baku had signaled its intention to continue its military operations in the absence of a surrender by ethnic Armenian forces despite appeals from the United Nations, Western powers, and Russia for a halt to the hostilities that have killed dozens in the past 24 hours.
Local officials reported that fighting had mostly ceased by the agreed time of 1 p.m. local time.
The ethnic Armenian leadership of the territory they call Artsakh, which is recognized as part of Azerbaijan but for decades until late 2020 was controlled by Armenians, reported accepting the Russian proposal about an hour earlier.
It also accepted a proposal from Baku on talks to integrate the region into Azerbaijan, a potentially bitter pill to swallow for the government and public in neighboring Armenia, which has made control of Nagorno-Karabakh a nationalist keystone since the breakup of the Soviet Union and where anti-government protests greeted news of the latest Azerbaijani offensive.
Both sides agreed to talks on September 21 in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlax, about 265 kilometers west of Baku.
Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto leadership in Stepanakert said that "issues raised by the Azerbaijani side on reintegration, ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh...will be discussed at a meeting between representatives of the local Armenian population and the central authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
The Azerbaijani Presidency and Defense Ministry confirmed agreeing to the cease-fire.
Aliyev's office issued a similarly worded statement announcing a meeting that "representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh to discuss reintegration issues based on the constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at the Yevlax meeting.
In addition to a suspension of fighting and some sort of integration effort, the cease-fire proposal reportedly includes a commitment for a pullout of any "remaining units of the armed forces of Armenia," the withdrawal and destruction of any heavy military equipment from the territory, and the disbandment of the so-called Artsakh Defense Army established by ethnic Armenians in the early 1990s at an early phase of the conflict.
It was a dramatic turn in a fast-moving crisis that sent shock waves through the region and beyond.
Armenia's embattled prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, who was blamed by nationalists and other critics for losses in the 2020 fighting, noted the cease-fire but immediately distanced his government from its terms.
"Armenia did not participate in drafting the text of the cease-fire declaration in Nagorno-Karabakh under the mediation of Russian peacekeepers," Pashinian told the nation in a televised appearance, according to AFP.
He added in a shot at Baku's justification for its offensive that Yerevan "has not had an army" in Nagorno-Karabakh since August 2021.
Pashinian said the "latest information from Nagorno-Karabakh is that the intensity of fighting has greatly decreased."
He also expressed hope that there would be no new military escalation.
"Now the most important issue is that the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their homes is fully ensured by the Russian Federation," he said, according to RFE/RL's Armenian Service.
A deputy foreign minister in Armenia had been quoted by Reuters as saying a further accumulation of Azerbaijani forces appeared to be readying a "second stage" of the operation.
WATCH: Protests broke out in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, after Azerbaijan launched a military assault on ethnic-Armenian inhabited areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. Angry crowds gathered outside government buildings, calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to resign, and clashed with police.
The European Union's diplomatic service said that it took note of the cease-fire and is "following the development of the situation." It added a warning to Baku against "using the military operations as an excuse for the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh."
Hours earlier, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that what it has described as an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting saboteurs was continuing "successfully." It eventually described capturing 90 Armenian positions in a day of fighting.
Aliyev had also issued a statement saying he had told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if [forces in Karabakh] lay down their arms."
The UN Security Council, meanwhile, scheduled an emergency meeting for September 21 as the international community sought ways to avoid an intensification of a long-running conflict that has already sparked two intense wars between the post-Soviet Caucasus neighbors, most recently just three years ago.
The de facto human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani region said early on September 20 that 32 people had been killed, including seven civilians, two of them children, and more than 200 wounded as a result of shelling, although some death estimates put the death toll considerably higher.
"The secretary-general calls in the strongest terms for an immediate end to the fighting, de-escalation, and stricter observance of the 2020 cease-fire and principles of international humanitarian law," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said.
WATCH: Azerbaijan on September 19 said it had launched an "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh following recent bloody clashes and a monthslong blockade of the breakaway territory. The de facto human rights ombudsman in the ethnic Armenian-controlled Azerbaijani region said that two civilians had been killed and 23 wounded -- including at least eight children -- in the attacks.
Blinken spoke by telephone with the leaders of both countries late on September 19.
The U.S. State Department said he urged Aliyev to stop military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, immediately and return to dialogue.
Blinken "noted President Aliyev's expressed readiness to halt military actions and for representatives of Azerbaijan and the population of Nagorno-Karabakh to meet, and he underscored the need for immediate implementation," according to the State Department.
Blinken reportedly told Pashinian that the United States "fully supports Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."
A U.S. military spokesperson said the outbreak of fighting did not affect the ongoing 10-day joint military exercises with Armenian troops in Armenia, dubbed Eagle Partner 2023, which were scheduled to conclude on September 20.
In an increasingly rare show of agreement with the West, Moscow called on both sides to stop the violence.
Russian state television on September 20 showed Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying Moscow was "in close contact with all sides to the conflict" and expressing hope to reach "de-escalation and transfer a solution to this problem to a peaceful course." It was unclear whether he was speaking before or after word of the cease-fire deal.
It added that Russian peacekeepers were assisting the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, made up mostly of around 120,000 ethnic Armenians, and providing medical and evacuation assistance.
TASS quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on September 20 that its peacekeepers had evacuated more than 2,000 civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh.
After weeks of bloody skirmishes and one day after an aid shipment was finally allowed into the area, Azerbaijan launched the major escalation on September 19 with the breakaway region already teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis after being essentially blockaded for more than eight months despite international calls for Baku to allow food and other shipments.
The shelling started shortly after Azerbaijan blamed what it called "Armenian sabotage groups" for two separate explosions that killed at least four military personnel and two civilians in areas of Nagorno-Karabakh that are under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Those peacekeepers are in place since a cease-fire that ended six weeks of fighting in 2020 in which Azerbaijan recaptured much of the territory and seven surrounding districts controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Iranian President Urges U.S. To Demonstrate It Wants To Return To The 2015 Nuclear Deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on September 19 that his country will never give up its right “to have peaceful nuclear energy” and urged the United States “to demonstrate in a verifiable fashion” that it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Addressing the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, Raisi said the American withdrawal from the deal trampled on U.S. commitments and was “an inappropriate response” to Iran’s fulfillment of its obligations. Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its program is entirely for peaceful purposes. But UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said in an interview with the Associated Press that the Iranian government’s removal of many cameras and electronic monitoring systems installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency make it impossible to give assurances about the country’s nuclear program. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of 'Weaponizing' Food, Children Against Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of “weaponizing” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine in an address to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 19.
Zelenskiy said while there are various agreements that restrict arms themselves, “There are no real restrictions on weaponization.”
"It's clear: Russia's attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some, if not all, of the captured territories," Zelenskiy said. "Russia is launching the food prices as weapons. Their impact spans from the Atlantic coast of Africa to the southeast Asia. And this is a threat scale."
Zelenskiy was making his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. His trip to UN headquarters in New York comes three months into Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not advanced as fast or as well as hoped for at first.
In his speech, Zelenskiy also accused Russia of exploiting European countries that were dependent on its oil and gas.
The "Kremlin weaponized oil and gas to weaken the leaders of other countries," he said, adding that "now, this threat is even greater."
"It is also turning other country's power plants into real dirty bombs. Look, please, what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhya [nuclear] power plant -- shelled it, occupied it and then blackmails others with radiation leaks," Zelenskiy added, referring to the Ukrainian power station that Russian invading forces took control of in March 2022.
Zelenskiy also noted that Ukraine was not the only victim of Russian aggression.
When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there. Each decade Russia starts a new war. Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied. Russia turned Syria into ruins," he said. "Russia has almost swallowed Belarus. It's obviously threatening Kazakhstan and Baltic states."
Zelenskiy condemned Russia's wartime practice of forcibly taking Ukrainian children to Russia, calling it "genocide."
"We know the names of tens of thousands of children, and have evidence on hundreds of thousands of others kidnapped by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and later deported," the Ukrainian president said.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
In his address, Zelenskiy also said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit.
"Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said. "The occupier must return to his own land."
Zelenskiy spoke hours after U.S. President Joe Biden urged the leaders gathered at the UNGA to stand by Ukraine against invading Russia.
"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war," Biden said. "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Biden’s address comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding to Ukraine.
Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.
Russia gets its chance to address the UNGA on September 23 when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected on the rostrum.
Hours before Zelenskiy spoke at the UN, allied defense leaders convened at a U.S. military base in Germany to discuss next steps.
Some nations pledged further money and weapons. But a key sticking point is whether to supply longer-range missiles that Kyiv insists it needs in order to hit Russian troops and facilities from a safe distance -- as far as about 300 kilometers away. Washington is wary of the request, worried that Ukraine could use such weapons to strike deep into Russian territory and provoke Moscow.
Zelenskiy also is due to speak on September 20 at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Lavrov is expected to make remarks.
Asked whether he would stay in the room to listen, Zelenskiy was quoted by AP as saying, “I don't know how it will be, really.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Turkish Citizen Reportedly Abducted In Tajikistan, Brought To Turkey
Turkish media reports say a Turkish citizen who had resided in Tajikistan for 28 years was abducted by unknown individuals in Dushanbe on September 16 and forcibly taken to Turkey, where he is wanted for alleged links with the Gulen movement that is banned in Turkey.
For many years, Vural worked as a teacher in Tajikistan after studying English at Tajik State University in the Tajik capital. He later opened a restaurant, called Ozyurt, in Dushanbe. It was near the eatery that he was kidnapped by several people over the weekend, his relatives say.
Vural's daughters, Sumeyra Nur and Yasemin Nur Vural, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, expressing concern for their father and asking for help to find him.
Earlier in July, another Turkish national, teacher Emsal Koc, who had been living in Tajikistan for 29 years, was abducted and brought to Turkey, where he is also accused of alleged ties with Gulen.
In another Central Asian country, Kyrgyzstan, a Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Orhan Inandi was abducted by Turkish agents in 2021 and brought to Turkey against his will in 2021.
In June this year, Inandi, who is a Kyrgyz-Turkish dual citizen, was handed 21 years in prison on charge of "establishing of an armed terrorist group."
Turkish officials have called Inandi a top Central Asian leader of the Gulen movement, which is led by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former close friend of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan before falling out of favor and becoming a rival.
Turkey considers the movement, known as Hizmet in Turkish, to be a terrorist organization, though it is mainly involved in educational activities and promoting civil society.
Turkey blames Gulen supporters for an attempted coup in 2016 that killed some 250 people. Turkey arrested tens of thousands of people while purging the civil service and military of people suspected of being loyal to Gulen. It has also had many so-called Gulenists living abroad extradited to face charges in Turkey.
Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports about Vural's abduction.
Biden Warns International Community That Russia's 'Naked Aggression' Can't Be Appeased
U.S. President Joe Biden has warned world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that allowing Ukraine "to be carved up" will mean no nation is secure.
"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said in his speech to UNGA. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"
Biden said the United States and its allies would stand with Ukraine as it fights for its freedom.
"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war," Biden said. "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."
Biden’s speech to the annual gathering was billed as the highlight of his three-day visit to New York, which will also include meetings with the leaders of five Central Asian nations.
Biden’s address comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding to Ukraine.
Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.
In his speech, Biden said Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and occupation of territory violated the founding UN Charter, a main principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Earlier in his opening speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's invasion "has unleashed a nexus of horror."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended and applauded Biden's remarks ahead of his own speech at UNGA later on September 19, was expected to visit Biden at the White House on September 21 and to meet some congressional leaders as well.
In other remarks, Biden said the United States does not seek conflict with China.
“When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent," Biden said. "We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict."
Biden also emphasized that Washington does not want to separate the U.S. economy from China: "I've said we are for de-risking, not de-coupling with China."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Iranian Misery Index Hits New High As Unemployment, Inflation Rise
Iran's Misery Index, a calculation that combines unemployment and inflation rates, has risen to 60.4 percent, its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago.
The index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center and released on September 18, shows how the average citizen is faring economically.
The latest data, the center said, showed a 1.2 percentage point rise at the end of the first quarter, and in some provinces, such as Lorestan, the index reached almost 70 percent.
The index shows the depths to which Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
In 2018, when then U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a global deal on Iran's nuclear program and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran, the Misery Index stood at 38.9 percent.
In response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support, Iranians have taken to the streets to protest living conditions and demand government action.
In Lorestan, the province's annual inflation rate was reported at 57.1 percent for the month of June, making it one of the highest among Iran's 31 provinces. Meanwhile, Lorestan's unemployment rate was 12.4 percent, the second-highest nationally.
The Misery Index showed provinces such as Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari -- both of which had readings in the high 60s -- aren't lagging far behind. Sistan-Baluchistan, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 12.8 percent, was also hard hit, the index shows.
The Tehran-based Donya-e-Eqtesad newspaper cited experts who underscored the importance of the Misery Index in gauging stagflation within an economy.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The publication highlighted that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces have reported a Misery Index surpassing the national average.
The death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians demonstrate against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Court Declines To Hear U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's New Appeal Against Detention
The Moscow City Court on September 19 declined to hear U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's latest appeal against his pretrial detention on spying charges, sending it back to the Lefortovo district court citing procedural violations. Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. No date has been set for his trial, and last month his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to November 30. To read the original story by RIA Novosti, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office Launches Probe Of Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office said on September 19 that it had launched a probe against former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's nephew Samat Abish on a charge of abuse of office while serving as the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of National Security (KNB), the post he was dismissed from in January 2022 after mass anti-government protests turned violent, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Following the protests, Abish's boss, one of Nazarbaev's closest associates, KNB Chairman Karim Masimov, and his three other deputies were arrested on high-treason charges.
In April, Masimov was sentenced to 18 years in prison over his role in the deadly events that followed the unprecedented antigovernment protests. His former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison, respectively, at the same trial.
Nazarbaev, 83, and his inner circle lost power and influence after the January 2022 protests.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy," the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
The protests in January started over a fuel-price hike and spread across Kazakhstan amid widespread discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich country's main business-lobby group.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In September 2022, a court in Astana sentenced Samat Abish's older brother Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Former Belarusian Security Force Member Confesses In Swiss Court To Kidnapping Opposition Figures
Yury Harauski, a former member of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s special security forces, has confessed in court to taking part in the kidnapping of three opposition figures who ended up dead.
Harauski offered his apologies to the relatives of former Interior Minister Yury Zakharanka, former Deputy Prime Minister Viktar Hanchar, and businessman Anatol Krasouski, who had gone missing in 1999, as his trial started on September 19 in a Swiss court.
Harauski confessed to taking part in the abduction of the three men but added that he was not aware of why they were kidnapped and said he did not take part in their killings.
During his testimony, Harauski said Zakharanka was kidnapped in Minsk on May 7, 1999, driven to a military base outside the Belarusian capital, and then shot by his superior, Dzmitry Paulichenka, a lieutenant colonel who had headed the special unit.
He added that Hanchar and Krasouski were abducted in September 1999 while they were leaving a sauna in Minsk and later shot execution style by Paulichenka.
According to Harauski, the two men's bodies were buried sometime later and their clothes and belongings were burned.
Harauski first declared in 2019 his involvement in the unit that orchestrated the disappearances of opposition politicians. Paulichenka has rejected Harauski's comments on what happened, saying his comments were “nonsense” and alleging that Harauski was thrown out of the unit for criminal activity.
Lukashenka, in power since 1996, has denied any official role in the disappearances.
Harauski in 2018 applied for asylum in Switzerland, settling in the northern city of St. Gallen, where the trial is being held.
The Associated Press said earlier that an extract of the court filing, obtained by its reporters, indicated that prosecutors planned to seek a three-year prison sentence -- of which two would be suspended -- for Harauski.
With reporting by Novy Chas, AP, and dpa
