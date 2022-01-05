Accessibility links

Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Tests Positive For COVID As Cases Spike

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska (file photo)

Bulgaria's foreign minister, Teodora Genchovska, has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases that has seen a sharp rise in new infections.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on January 5 that Genchovska, who is fully vaccinated, "will remain under medical supervision." It did not say whether she was experiencing any symptoms from the illness, or any other details of the situation.

Bulgaria's Health Ministry reported a total of 6,252 new COVID-19 cases on January 5, more than three times the 1,918 infections from the previous day.

On January 2, Bulgaria reported its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With reporting by BTA and Reuters
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

