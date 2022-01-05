Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Tests Positive For COVID As Cases Spike

Bulgaria's foreign minister, Teodora Genchovska, has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus cases that has seen a sharp rise in new infections.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on January 5 that Genchovska, who is fully vaccinated, "will remain under medical supervision." It did not say whether she was experiencing any symptoms from the illness, or any other details of the situation.

Bulgaria's Health Ministry reported a total of 6,252 new COVID-19 cases on January 5, more than three times the 1,918 infections from the previous day.

On January 2, Bulgaria reported its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With reporting by BTA and Reuters