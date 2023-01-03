Bulgarian President Asks Reform Party To Form Government

The Russian military continued to launch attacks on mostly civilian targets in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military reported in its daily update on January 3, a day after the Russian military acknowledged large losses in one of Kyiv’s deadliest strikes since the start of the conflict 10 months ago.

The General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces also said that Ukrainian forces had targeted Russian military forces in Chulakivka, a town in the Kherson region. According to the Ukrainian military, some 500 Russian military personnel were either killed or wounded in the Ukrainian military action on December 31.

It was not possible to independently confirm the Ukrainian claims. Moscow has not publicly commented on the alleged Ukrainian military action.

On January 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed.

Ukraine said the Russian death toll in Makiyivka on December 31 was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called that an exaggeration.

Russian military bloggers, whose information has largely been reliable during the war, said ammunition stored close to the facility had exploded in the attack and contributed to the high number of casualties.

In its daily update on January 3, the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces also said that the Russian military had launched six missile and 52 air strikes as well as 77 attacks from rocket launcher systems. It said that all six missile strikes and 30 of the air strikes targeted civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces also shot down 27 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russian forces, the General Staff added.

Elsewhere, the Russian military launched a rocket attack on the ice hockey arena in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region. The hockey club, Donbas, former champions of Ukraine’s top ice hockey league, had played there.

Video uploaded to social media showed what appeared to be the Altair Arena in flames.

Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that two people had been wounded in the Russian missile strike on Druzhkivka. He also added that a Russian rocket had also hit the nearby village of Yakovlivka.

Russia appears to have stepped up its air strikes against civilian targets in the capital, Kyiv, and other cities in recent days.

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 2.

"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defenses, our energy."

With reporting by Reuters and AP