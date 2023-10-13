News
Bulgarian Government, As Expected, Survives No-Confidence Vote
Bulgaria's government survived a no-confidence vote on October 13 that was filed by three opposition parties over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector. The vote against Nikolay Denkov’s government was supported by the pro-Russia party Vazrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the populist party There Is Such A People (ITN) and one independent lawmaker. Members of GERB, We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB), and the Movement For Rights And Freedoms (DPS) supported the government. This was the first motion for a vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Exiled Russian Journalist Says Blood Tests Show No Evidence Of Poisoning
One day after police in Paris said an investigation had been launched into her possible poisoning, exiled Russian television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on October 13 that blood tests show no evidence of poisoning. Reporters Without Borders said on October 12 that Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Man Reported To Be Russian-Born Islamic Radical Kills Teacher, Wounds Two In Knife Attack In France
A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in the northern French city of Arras on October 13 and the investigation has been handed over to the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office. The regional Pas-de-Calais authority said the suspected assailant, who also wounded a second teacher and a school security guard in the attack, was arrested. The suspect was a Russian-born Chechen and former student of the Lycee Gambetta high school where the attack happened, a police source said. He was on a watch list of people known as a potential security risk in connection to radical Islamism, the police source added.
Dead, Wounded In Afghan Mosque Blast During Friday Prayers
A number of people have been killed and wounded in an explosion that occurred during Friday Prayers on October 13 in a Shi'ite mosque in Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan Province, local officials and sources told RFE/RL. There was no immediate information about the number of those killed or wounded in the blast, which was reportedly caused by a bomb placed inside the mosque. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Hungary Must Reform Judiciary, Protect Rights To Unblock European Funding, Senior EU Official Says
The European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, says Hungary must meet conditions on reforming its judiciary and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights to unblock EU funding.
Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 13, Jourova said that the government in Budapest is now working on the reforms and taking measures to convince the European Commission “that they corrected things which we wanted them to correct.”
In December 2022, the commission said it would hold back 22 billion euros ($23 billion) of EU funds earmarked for Hungary for the period 2021-2027 until Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government meets conditions related to judicial independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.
The money was frozen under a recently adopted conditionality mechanism that permits the bloc to take measures to protect its budget.
“The primary goal why we started to block the money was that Hungary will do the necessary reforms of the judiciary system and prosecution. Why? Because we need to be sure that we send the money to the country, which will be able to penalize fraud and corruption,” Jourova said.
“And there is a second condition that the country has to follow the principles of protection of fundamental rights,” she added.
Jourova said the commission would release the money only if Hungary manages to correct these issues.
“I am convinced that they want the money to flow in the country. So, they are working on the reforms. The decision has to be taken in the course of, I don't know, weeks,” Jourova also said.
In October this year, the Financial Times reported that the commission was considering unfreezing part of the funding in a move that could secure Budapest’s support for an increase to the bloc’s budget and significant financial assistance to Ukraine.
But Jourova told RFE/RL that such a deal was not on the table.
“This is a rather technical assessment of what they are doing, and we have to insist that they do everything they promised,” she added.
Hungary has taken some steps toward the EC's demand.
In May, it adopted reforms in response to demands from Brussels but the legislation only addressed some of the wider concerns in Brussels over the erosion of the rule of law and civil liberties in the country.
The discussions over restoring Hungary’s access to the EU funds comes as Brussels seeks unanimous support from the member states for its increased budget before the end of the year, in particular to ensure continuing financial aid to Ukraine.
But the budget top-up needs backing from all 27 member states who will be required to make additional contributions from their national budgets.
Hungary cultivates closer ties with Russia than other EU states and is seen as potential opponent to increased aid for Ukraine, as well as a decision on whether to open accession talks with Kyiv, which is due in December.
Written by Elitsa Simeonova based on an interview by Rikard Jozwiak.
Baku Court Holds Preliminary Hearing Into Case Against Karabakh Armenian
A military court in Baku held a preliminary hearing on October 13 into the case against Vagif Khachatrian, an ethnic Armenian from Karabakh accused of alleged genocide and the forced deportation of civilians. Azerbaijan's military detained Khacahtrian in late July while he was leaving the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia via the Lachin checkpoint. Azerbaijani investigators say Khachatrian was among armed Armenian forces that killed 25 Azerbaijani people, wounded 14, and forced 358 residents of the village of Mesali to leave their homes in December 1991. The trial is scheduled for October 17. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
PACE Recognizes Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on October 12 recognized the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Josef Stalin -- as genocide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to PACE, saying "the restoration of historical justice and the memory of the victims of the Holodomor sends a clear signal: fair punishment for all past and present crimes of Moscow is inevitable." At least 27 countries have recognized the Holodomor as genocide. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Thousands Take To Streets Of Iranian Capital In Support Of Palestinians
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on October 13 in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine, and Hizbullah and held banners that read "Down with America" and "Down with Israel" as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic, where flags of the United States and Israel were burned.
Three Navalny Lawyers Reportedly Detained After Houses Searched By Russian Police
Three lawyers who have defended imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny have been detained by law enforcement after their houses were searched, according to associates of the Kremlin critic who added that the lawyers are suspected of participating in an extremist community.
Navalny's groups and organization were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. The punishment for taking part in an extremist group's activities while using the powers of an official position is up to 12 years in prison.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov, who currently resides abroad, named the three lawyers as Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster. Vyacheslav Gimadi, the head of the legal department in Navalny's team, confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, the names of the three lawyers.
Navalny's Team group wrote on Telegram that all three lawyers were detained after the searches.
Russian law enforcement has not confirmed the searches.
In August, judges of the Moscow City Court found Navalny guilty of creating an extremist organization and more than doubled his prison term to 19 years, ruling that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics must be transferred to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
Last month, after a court rejected his appeal against the 19-year sentence, Navalny said he had been informed that he will be transferred to the strictest possible prison cell for one year.
It was unclear if the punishment will be carried out in a special regime prison or in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony 250 kilometers east of Moscow where he is currently held.
Navalny has been in and out of solitary confinement in recent months, and his allies say his health has deteriorated.
The charges against Navalny are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Navalny was Russia's loudest opposition voice and galvanized huge anti-government rallies before he was jailed.
His previous sentence was handed down in 2021 after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blamed on the Kremlin.
Before the most recent conviction, he was serving a combined 11 1/2 years for embezzlement and violating the terms of his parole while he was in Germany being treated for the poisoning.
Von Der Leyen Commends Moldova's 'Remarkable' Progress Toward EU Integration
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the efforts of EU candidate Moldova toward meeting the criteria for membership in the 27-member bloc, saying that Chisinau has made "remarkable" and "impressive" progress in implementing reforms. "Moldova has proven how determined it is and how rapidly it can advance on the road to reform and to get closer to the EU," von der Leyen said after meeting with President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on October 12. Ukraine and Moldova were invited to open accession talks with the 27-member bloc in June last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Using 'Phosphorus' In Avdiyivka Offensive
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using phosphorus during their current assault on Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been reported over the past three days as Moscow attempts to break through the town located just south of Donetsk city.
"Avdiyivka. Our land, a Ukrainian city. The Russians threw a lot of manpower in this direction. They use phosphorus, along with their cannon fodder [troops]," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
It was not immediately clear whether Yermak was referring to white phosphorus munitions, which are not banned under international law but whose use is strictly regulated as the chemical can cause deep burns. The treatment of wounds caused by white phosphorus is very difficult in battlefield conditions.
The assault on Avdiyivka, seen as the largest Russian attack in the east since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive several months ago, has reportedly involved some 2,000 troops, numerous armored vehicles, and air support.
In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the defenders of Avdiyivka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks in 24 hours, according to the General Staff on October 13.
"I am grateful to every soldier, every unit for their resilience," Zelenskiy wrote.
Ukrainian forces fought a total of 64 close-quarters battles as they continued their incremental advance in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk and in the southern direction of Melitopol, the military said.
Russia has also stepped up its shelling of Kherson, striking the southern Ukrainian region 100 times in 24 hours, killing civilians and causing widespread damage, a regional official said on October 13.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces used artillery, mortars, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones to pound the region and its capital, Kherson city, which was shelled 49 times.
"Two people were killed and six more were wounded, one of them a child," Prokudin said, adding that education facilities, houses, apartment blocks, a medical institution, and an industrial platform in Kherson's Beryslav district were destroyed in the strikes.
A Russian drone later on October 13 struck a car in Beryslav, wounding a man and killing his wife, Prokudin said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine struck a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship in separate attacks this week involving seaborne drones carrying experimental weapons, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on October 13.
The source did not give details of the damage but told Reuters the Buyan missile carrier was attacked on October 13 and the Pavel Derzhavin missile carrier was attacked on October 11 in joint operations carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service and naval forces. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Kherson, which was partially liberated by Ukrainian troops one year ago, has been constantly targeted by Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River.
The latest fighting came a day after a wave of Russian drone strikes on Danube port installations critical for Kyiv's grain export caused damage and injuries and prompted Romania to urge Russia to stop its attacks after again finding debris on its territory near the border with Ukraine.
Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
The Romanian Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near its Danube border with Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
France Probes 'Malaise' Of Prominent Russian Journalist Who Staged Anti-War Protest
French prosecutors have opened an investigation into why an exiled Russian television journalist who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine was suddenly taken ill, a spokesperson for the Paris tribunal prosecutor's office said on October 12. Christophe Deloire, director-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Marina Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Deloire said the possibility that Ovsyannikova had been poisoned had not been ruled out. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- By AP
NATO Will Hold Major Nuclear Exercise As Russia Plans To Pull Out Of Test-Ban Treaty
NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week, the alliance's chief said on October 12, an announcement that came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test-ban agreement.
NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is held annually and runs for about a week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.
“This is a routine training event that happens every October,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. "This year, the training will take place over Italy, Croatia, and the Mediterranean Sea."
Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said on October 12 that parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, will vote on revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) next week.
According to Slutsky, the final vote on the issue will be held on October 19 after the move is discussed in two readings on October 17-18.
Amid international concerns over the move initiated by President Vladimir Putin last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on October 10 that Moscow would resume nuclear tests "only after the United States carries out similar testing."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Former Leader Of Banned Group In Russia's Bashkortostan Faces Charge Of Inciting Hatred
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan have launched a probe against Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, accusing him of inciting hatred. Alsynov told RFE/RL on October 12 that the case against him is linked to his speech at a rally in April where he criticized the government's plans to start gold mining near a village and bring workers from the Caucasus there. Alsynov added he was ordered to come to the police for questioning on October 16. In 2020, Russia banned Bashqort, a group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, labeling it as extremist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Owners Of Two Vessels For Carrying Russian Oil Priced Above Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on two companies for allegedly violating a price cap on Russian oil agreed last year by Western countries.
Vessels owned by companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were cited as having violated a price cap set in December by the countries in the Group of Seven leading economies, the European Union, and Australia.
The coalition set the price cap at $60 per barrel for Russian crude to restrict income for Russian oil that could then be used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
A vessel owned by U.A.E.-based Lumber Marine was found to have violated price-cap policy, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release. The vessels carried Russian-origin crude priced at more than $75 a barrel, the Treasury said in a statement on October 12.
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Ice Pearl Navigation Corporation, saying one it its vessels carried crude oil priced above $80 a barrel.
Global oil prices have risen to around $85 a barrel in recent months.
"Today's action demonstrates our continued commitment to reduce Russia's resources for its war against Ukraine and to enforce the price cap," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services such as insurance, finance, and shipping to Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel. The coalition implemented the program to restrict Russian revenue while keeping oil flowing to markets.
Both tankers used U.S.-based service providers while transporting the Russian origin oil, the Treasury Department said.
"Because of the actions we're announcing today, and the further actions we will take in the coming weeks and months, these costs will continue to rise and Russia's ability to sustain its barbaric war will continue to weaken," a senior Treasury official told reporters in a conference call.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 11 said the price cap had sharply reduced Russian revenues over the past 10 months and that it was critical to keep imposing severe and increasing costs on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Since the establishment of the price-cap policy, the coalition has closely monitored markets, including price trends and volumes exported by Russia, a statement from the G7 and Australia said.
Russian oil tax revenue was down 45 percent from January-August this year, relative to 2022, the statement said.
"Given recent price movements, the coalition is focusing on supporting compliance and enforcement of the policy," it said, adding that when it has evidence of illicit or deceptive practices related to shipments of Russian-origin crude oil, it will "respond in accordance with the respective restrictive measures."
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 12 that preliminary estimates showed Russian crude oil exports last month stood at 4.9 million barrels per day, down about 100,000 bpd from the May-June average.
But it also said Russia's total exports of crude oil and products in September rose by 460,000 bpd to 7.6 million bpd, with crude accounting for 250,000 bpd of the increase.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee Over Inclusion Of Organizations From Occupied Ukraine
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over its decision to incorporate sports bodies in eastern Ukrainian areas that it occupies. Russia’s Olympic body is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement, the IOC said on October 12. The move follows a decision by the Russian Olympic Committee to include regional sports organizations from the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya. This constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of Ukrainian Olympic Committee, the IOC said.
Bulgarian Government Faces No-Confidence Vote Over Green Transition Plans
The Bulgarian government faces a vote of no-confidence in parliament on October 13 over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector that have sparked angry protests from miners and other workers.
The motion, filed by the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane and backed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and the small populist party There Is Such People (ITN), is seen as having little chance of succeeding as the three parties do not have enough seats in the parliament.
Members of the three opposition parties said the government’s policies in the energy sector were a "risk for national security" during debate on the motion in parliament on October 12.
Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov countered that there was "no basis for the opposition's criticism," adding that he was confident the government would receive enough support to survive the vote.
The opposition parties has criticized the government's decision to adopt and send to the European Commission plans for the green transition of three coal-mining regions -- Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kustendil -- which are expected to be hit hard by the switch to cleaner energy.
Adoption of the plans was a condition for the European Commission to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in funds that would be used for the green transformation of the regions and the creation of new jobs for coal workers.
The plans must include a timetable for reducing the capacities of coal-burning power plants in order to be approved by the European Commission.
The adoption of the plans sparked protests of miners and other energy sector workers who fear they would lose their jobs. The government negotiated an agreement with the protesters, with Denkov saying the government won't close any coal-burning power plants before 2038. He added, however, that "the market will decide which ones will stay."
Still, Iskra Mihaylova, a lawmaker from Varzrazdane, claimed that the coal regions are facing an "economic catastrophe" as a result of the government's decisions.
Konelia Ninova, the leader of BSP, also criticized the government's actions in the nuclear energy sector and said that the government itself is "a risk to national security."
But Kiril Petkov, a lawmaker from We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said the no-confidence vote was part of a campaign for "propaganda based on fear and hatred."
"I suspect that some of you regret that we are in the European Union and would be happy if we could participate in Putin's Eurasian Union," he said during the debate, referring to some of the opposition parties' pro-Russian orientation.
The three opposition parties, supported by one independent lawmaker, have only 72 of the 240 seats in parliament.
The two ruling parties -- We Continue The Change - Democratic Bulgaria and GERB -- have a majority of 132 lawmakers, while the Movement For Rights And Freedoms has 36 lawmakers.
Observers see the motion as a means for the opposition to raise its profile before an upcoming local election in late October.
Political turbulence is nothing new in Bulgaria. This is the first motion for vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years.
We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria and GERB have long been rivals but agreed to form a government after negotiations that lasted more than two months following the elections on April 2.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party came first but it failed to cobble together any support to form a government.
Orban Says Georgia Deserves European Union Candidate Status
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on October 12 during his visit to Georgia that the South Caucasus nation deserves to obtain European Union candidate status, adding that Hungary was “disappointed” by the EU's refusal to grant Georgia the status last year. In June 2022, the European Commission declined to grant Georgia EU candidate status, instead urging it to implement a series of reforms. The European Commission has urged Tbilisi to fulfill 12 conditions to obtain the status, including ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judiciary and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Armenia Ask UN Court To Force Baku To Protect From 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to ensure Azerbaijan does not "ethnically cleanse" the breakaway region after Baku launched a lightning offensive last month that triggered most residents to flee the area.
The hearing started at The Hague-based United Nations court on October 12 with statements from both sides.
Armenia has been demanding that Azerbaijan refrain from "punitive actions against current or former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders or military personnel."
“Nothing other than targeted and unequivocal provisional measures protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will suffice to prevent the ethnic cleansing Azerbaijan is perpetrating from continuing and becoming irreversible,” Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the lead counsel for Armenia's legal team, told the court.
Baku and Yerevan were locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly ethnic Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict brought little progress and the two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With its September lightning offensive, Azerbaijan effectively regained control of the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians -- virtually the entire population -- have fled to Armenia.
Azerbaijan's legal team was to present its case later in the day on October 12, but the Foreign Ministry has previously said the departure of ethnic Armenians was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.”
A court ruling is expected in the case in a few weeks. Judgments of the court are binding.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Almaty Court Starts Hearing Into Complaint Against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, started a hearing on October 12 into a complaint against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Alisher Turabaev from the southern city of Shymkent has accused Azattyq of violating a law on the distribution of "false information," because the broadcaster described the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as "Russian-led" in one of its reports. The law, added to the Administrative Code earlier this year, has been called “a soft censorship tool” by rights defenders. The court adjourned the hearing until October 20 after Azattyq’s lawyer requested linguistic forensics for the report in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Identifies All 59 People Killed In Missile Strike On Grocery Store
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on October 12 that all 59 people killed in a suspected Russian missile strike on a grocery store and cafe in the Kharkiv region last week had been identified. The missile hit the site in the village of Hroza on October 5 as people were attending a memorial for a fallen soldier. The Security Service of Ukraine said on October 11 that two former Kharkiv region residents, brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamon, are suspected of assisting Russia to coordinate the attack.
Moscow Court Puts Tajik Citizen In Pretrial Detention On Espionage Charge
The Telegram channel of the Moscow courts of common jurisdictions said on October 11 that the Russian capital's Lefortovo district court had ruled a day earlier to send a Tajik national to pretrial detention for at least two months on an espionage charge. The man, identified as Sh. Tillozoda, was arrested at the Federal Security Service's request. No more details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tajik Authorities Cut Off Electricity In House Of Self-Exiled Opposition Leader's Mother
Oishamo Abdulloeva, the mother of self-exiled opposition leader Sharofiddin Gadoev, told RFE/RL on October 12 that authorities cut off electricity to her house a day earlier over her son's political activities in Europe. "They told me 'Your son criticized the president [Emomali Rahmon] in Germany and we got an order from above,'" Abdulloeva said. Self-exiled Tajik activists said earlier that their relatives were under pressure after Central Asian activists pelted the car of President Emomali Rahmon with eggs while he was in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in late September. To read the original story by RFE/RL' Tajik Service, click here.
