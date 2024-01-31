News
Bulgaria Grants Asylum To Iranian Who Feared Death At Home If Deported
Bulgaria has granted asylum to Iranian citizen Alireza Beigi, who says he was given a death sentence in absentia in his homeland for renouncing Islam in favor of Christianity. Beigi fled to Bulgaria in 2022 but his initial request for asylum was rejected, and he was threatened with deportation. However, he applied a second time in 2023 after learning that he had been sentenced to death, submitting a petition in his defense signed by 2,600 people. Bulgarian authorities agreed his life was in danger and on January 31, granted him asylum. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, please click here.
More News
U.S. Charges Four Chinese Nationals For Exporting Banned Electronics To Iran
The United States has charged four Chinese nationals with illegally exporting dual-use U.S. electronic components to Iran over several years. The four individuals smuggled the technology via China and Hong Kong to entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the U.S. Justice Department said in a January 31 statement. From May 2007 to July 2020, the four individuals allegedly exported items used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic missile systems, and other technology with military end uses to sanctioned Iranian entities. The four face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
- By Reuters
NATO Chief Plays Down Concerns A Trump Reelection Would Weaken Alliance
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has played down fears that the reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump would weaken the defense alliance as it works to ensure robust support for Ukraine. Stoltenberg said he did not think a second Trump presidency would jeopardize U.S. membership in NATO. "I believe that the United States will continue to be a staunch NATO ally, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. election, because it is in the U.S. interest," he said in an interview with CNN. Republican Trump, a fierce critic of NATO when he was president, repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance.
Baku, Yerevan Hold Latest Round Of Talks On Border Delimitation
Senior Armenian and Azerbaijani officials held another round of direct talks on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a key hurdle to a comprehensive peace deal between the two nations.
The sixth joint session of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions on border demarcation and delimitation took place on January 31 at a section of the heavily militarized frontier. It was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustfayev.
The two sides issued very short and identical statements that shed no light on the agenda of the negotiations and gave no other details. Nor did they report any agreements.
Speaking in Yerevan earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian said that the Armenian side hopes the fresh talks will bring more clarity to the delimitation issue. He indicated that Baku and Yerevan continue to disagree on a concrete mechanism for delineating the border.
“We can show, with a deviation of meters, where the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan passes,” Simonian told reporters. “Not just show some imaginary maps but maps with legal basis under them.”
Armenia insists on using the most recent Soviet military maps drawn in the 1970s. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Baku’s rejection of the idea in early January, saying that it favors the Armenian side.
Aliyev again accused Armenia of occupying “eight Azerbaijani villages” and said their return will top the agenda of the upcoming delimitation talks. Grigorian denied this, saying that the Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions will compare each other’s maps and discuss procedural issues.
Aliyev and other Azerbaijani officials also said that an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty should be signed before the delimitation and demarcation of the border.
Yerevan insists, however, that the treaty must spell out legally binding principles of the delimitation process. Armenian analysts and opposition figures believe that Aliyev wants to leave the door open to Azerbaijani territorial claims regarding Armenia.
Wet Winter Weather Brings New Miseries To Vulnerable Afghans
Ongoing snowfall and rain that ended a long dry spell in Afghanistan are now bringing new problems to impoverished Afghans across the country as heating needs jump while humanitarian aid deliveries are impeded.
Since January 28, most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces have experienced snowfall or rain.
While the precipitation has been widely welcomed because it will help avoid a much-feared drought, some of the most vulnerable Afghans are struggling in its aftermath.
Many citizens don't have the means to buy gas, coal, wood, or fuel to cook and heat their households. Those who live in remote regions also face humanitarian aid delays as the heavy snow makes roads impassable.
“People face serious problems after all the rain and snow,” Ali, a resident of the northern Balkh Province, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
“We don’t have any money and remain hungry," he added.
Khatira, a resident of the capital, Kabul, says her family is miserable because of a lack of heating in the cold winter.
"We cannot keep our children warm by giving them proper clothes or food this winter," she told Radio Azadi.
Some Afghans are unable to do their jobs because of the weather conditions, curtailing their already meager income.
"We don't even have a little food to survive because there is no work, and we are losing hope," Noor Agha, another Kabul resident, said.
Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program says the weather has cut 10 million people off from food aid in Afghanistan.
“Most of whom have to choose between feeding their children or keeping them warm,” the organization said on X, formerly called Twitter.
According to the UN, Afghanistan is expecting a further deterioration in food security by March. Some 15.8 million Afghans, or 36 percent of the total population of over 40 million, will require food aid by the spring.
According to the UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), some 29.2 million Afghans out of a population of more than 40 million need humanitarian assistance.
The UN plans to reach 22.3 million of them with more than $3.2 billion in humanitarian funding.
Iranian Father Arrested For Murdering Teenage Son Over 'Feminine' Behavior and Makeup
An Iranian man is being held for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup, in a case that has put the plight of the Islamic nation's LGBT community in the spotlight once again.
According to the Rokna news agency, the father, distressed by his son's conduct in the northwestern city of Tabriz, confessed to the crime after contacting the police, citing his "disgrace" as the motive.
In an interview with the agency, the father mentioned his inability to face family and friends due to the behavior of his son, who was identified only as Parsa. The father said he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran had said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent of them complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
In a report to the UN Human Rights Council, Javid Rahman, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, criticized the use of "conversion therapy" for sexual minorities as torture.
The report expressed concern about practices like "electroshock therapy" and "forced hormone injections or administration of strong medications" to homosexual, bisexual, and transgender children in Iran.
Parsa, who's sexual orientation remains unclear, was sent to "psychotherapy" and was hospitalized, his father said, claiming that living with the teenager was beyond his and his family's endurance.
In a similar case in 2021 that gained international headlines, Alireza Fazeli Monfared was murdered by family members over his sexual orientation before he could flee to Turkey.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow, Kyiv Swap Prisoners As Ukraine Declares Air Raid Alert For Its Whole Territory
Russia and Ukraine held another prisoner swap on January 31 that Kyiv said involved 207 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). Russia said 195 of its troops were taken back in the process in exchanged for the same number of Ukrainian soldiers.
"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The discrepancy in the number of Ukrainians involved is likely due to the fact that the Russia figures include only military personnel.
"We remember each Ukrainian in captivity,” Zelenskiy wrote, adding, "Both warriors and civilians. We must bring all of them back. We are working on it.
An exchange of POWs was initially supposed to take place one week ago, on January 24.
However, on the same day Moscow accused Ukraine of shooting down a Russian military cargo plane that crashed in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs who were on their way to a prisoner exchange.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on the Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Earlier this month, the two sides held the biggest swap since the Kremlin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A total of 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war were exchanged for 248 Russians in that deal on January 3.
Meanwhile, Ukraine on the afternoon of January 31 declared an air alert for all its territory after the Ukrainian Air Force detected Russian MiG-31K warplanes, which can carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, taking off from Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.
Earlier in the day, at least four people -- three men and a woman -- were wounded and infrastructure was damaged in a Russian drone strike on the eastern region of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force said the air defense shot down 14 out of the 20 drones that Russia's military launched at targets inside Ukraine on January 31. The drones were shot down in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions, the air force said in a statement.
On January 30, Russian missile and drone strikes killed three people across Ukraine.
Kosovo Going Ahead With Dinar Ban, But With 'Easy Transition'
Officials in Kosovo say they will forge ahead with a controversial decision to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1, but they will give time for ethnic Serbs in the country to adjust to the new currency regime.
Western nations have urged a suspension of the decision to allow for a "sufficient period" of transition and for clear and effective public communication for ethnic Serb municipalities comprising some 120,000 people who for two decades have continued to use the Serbian dinar.
After a high-level meeting among Kosovo officials on January 31, Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said an "easy transition" will be ensured to ease tensions over the move.
"Starting on February 1, we will not implement punitive measures immediately. However, we will invest time in informing Serb citizens" of the ban, Bislimi added.
He did not give a specific time frame for the implementation of punative measures, or details on how the information campaign will be run.
Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani told reporters earlier in the day that "several options" were being considered on the "practical implementation" of the move, which has been mandated by the central bank.
Even though it's not a member of the European Union or its currency zone, Kosovo unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of the country in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
In 10 of Kosovo's 38 municipalities, where Serbs represent a majority, they have been able to make payments in dinars or withdraw dinars from the ATMs of Serbian-based banks.
The dominant Serbian party in Kosovo, Serbian List, which has long-running ties to radical Serbian nationalists and Belgrade, has accused Kosovar policymakers of trying to achieve the "expulsion of Serbs without the use of weapons." It said the ban on the dinar threatened "the physical survival of the Serbian people."
But Bashkim Nurboja, chairman of the board of the Central Bank of Kosovo, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service the bank has a "legal obligation" to regulate the financial system, especially an issue like the currency which "has remained unregulated for a very long time."
“This does not stop anyone from accepting money from any country.... It means a citizen, whatever income he accepts, goes to the bank and opens a bank account and accepts the money.... The sender sends it, the receiver accepts it. On the way, the money is converted into euro currency,” he said.
The Central Bank last week issued the regulation restricting all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1.
The new regulation also restricts foreign currencies other than the euro to safekeeping in physical form or foreign-currency bank accounts for payments abroad or foreign-exchange activities.
"Currency exchange can be performed in the Republic of Kosovo only through institutions that are licensed by the Central Bank of Kosovo and offer this service," the regulation said.
Dinars have routinely been accepted and disbursed by Bank Postanske Stedionica, NLB Komercijalna Bank, and the Post of Serbia, a Serbian public enterprise.
- By AFP
New EU 'Safeguards' To Cap Tariff-Free Ukraine Farm Imports
The EU said on January 31 that it plans to extend tariff-free entry for Ukrainian farm products for a year from June, but with "safeguards" to stop cheaper imports flooding the market at the expense of Europe's own farmers. Grain imports from war-torn Ukraine have already caused a standoff with Poland and become a major source of anger for farmers around the European Union. The move from the European Commission comes as farmers in several EU countries stage roadblocks to demand better revenues and conditions. Its proposal allows for "quick remedial action... in case of significant disruptions to the EU market."
Russia Passes Bill On Confiscating Property Of Those Convicted Of Opposing War
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved the third and final reading of a bill allowing for the confiscation of property and assets of individuals convicted on charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. These include distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces; calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity; calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens; collaborating to implement decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; and the rehabilitation of Nazism. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said the bill targets assets that could be used "to finance criminal efforts against Russia's security." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
At Least 50 People Died In Custody Across Russia Last Year, Report Says
At least 50 people died in Russian pretrial detention centers, special detention centers, courts, police stations, and police cars last year, according to Next, a group that analyzed reports from government departments and the media. The group said in a report on January 31 that 22 people died while being held in a pretrial detention center, while another 14 died while being held in custody at a police station. Of those who died, the youngest victim was a 13-year-old boy from the Yakut village of Belaya Gora, who was brought home unconscious by police in the trunk of a car. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
CIA Director Says Ukraine War 'Corroding' Putin's Grip On Power
Russia's war against Ukraine has eroded President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, hollowed out the Russian military, and stoked an "undercurrent of disaffection" within the country, according to the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
In an essay published on January 30, William Burns, who also served as ambassador to Russia and in top State Department positions, urged U.S. lawmakers to pass a new package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, calling it a "relatively modest investment with significant geopolitical returns for the United States and notable returns for American industry."
"Putin's war has already been a failure for Russia on many levels," Burns wrote in the journal Foreign Affairs.
"His original goal of seizing Kyiv and subjugating Ukraine proved foolish and illusory. His military has suffered immense damage. At least 315,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, two-thirds of Russia's prewar tank inventory has been destroyed, and Putin's vaunted decades-long military modernization program has been hollowed out."
"His war in Ukraine is quietly corroding his power at home," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Burns' remarks come as Russia's mass invasion of Ukraine nears its second anniversary, with no end in sight to the conflict.
Putin, who is expected to be resoundingly reelected in a March presidential vote, has framed the "special military operation" -- the Kremlin's euphemism for the war -- as a fundamental fight for Russia's historical identity.
The Russian economy has been put on a war footing, hundreds of thousands of people have been mobilized, and many more Russians have fled the country, either to avoid military service or out of protest of internal repression.
"One thing I have learned is that it is always a mistake to underestimate his [Putin's] fixation on controlling Ukraine and its choices," Burns wrote.
"Without that control, he believes it is impossible for Russia to be a great power or for him to be a great Russian leader. That tragic and brutish fixation has already brought shame to Russia and exposed its weaknesses, from its one-dimensional economy to its inflated military prowess to its corrupt political system."
Ukraine, meanwhile, has struggled to hold its battlefield positions after a failed counteroffensive last year. Western and Ukrainian officials had had high hopes for the effort, in part due to NATO training and powerful new Western weaponry.
Both Russia and Ukraine are now dug in to established positions across the 1,200-kilometer front line as winter blankets the country. Some experts fear that Russia will retrench and replenish its forces, and be in a position to launch its own offensive as early as this summer.
Domestically, Ukraine's leadership is facing growing impatience with the status of the war.
News reports this week said that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering pushing out the country's top military officer, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, a popular figure seen as a possible political rival to Zelenskiy.
"This year is likely to be a tough one on the battlefield in Ukraine, a test of staying power whose consequences will go well beyond the country's heroic struggle to sustain its freedom and independence," Burns said.
Putin "continues to bet that time is on his side, that he can grind down Ukraine and wear down its Western supporters," he added.
Western aid to Ukraine has buoyed its fight against Russia, but enthusiasm for that has waned in Washington and other Western capitals.
In the United States -- the biggest single supplier of arms and equipment to Ukraine -- Republican lawmakers have balked at authorizing President Joe Biden's new $61 billion aid package, insisting it should be tied to a broader reform of U.S. immigration laws.
Burns argued that the U.S. funds were being well-spent by Ukraine, which is wearing down Russia.
"The key to success lies in preserving Western aid for Ukraine," he wrote.
"At less than 5 percent of the U.S. defense budget, it is a relatively modest investment with significant geopolitical returns for the United States and notable returns for American industry," Burns wrote.
"Keeping the arms...offers a chance to ensure a long-term win for Ukraine and a strategic loss for Russia; Ukraine could safeguard its sovereignty and rebuild, while Russia would be left to deal with the enduring costs of Putin’s folly," he added.
The Kremlin had not responded to Burns' essay as of January 31.
IS Claims Attack On Rally Of Khan's PTI Party That Killed 4
At least four people have been killed and six wounded in an explosion claimed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan shortly after a rally of Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a local police official said. The blast occurred in the city of Sawai on January 30 and was apparently caused by a motorcycle bomb, deputy police chief Inayat Bangalzai told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. It was not immediately clear whether the blast was meant to target participants in the rally. Pakistan holds elections on February 8. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russian Anti-War Candidate Submits Application To Run For President
Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who has openly called for a halt in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (TsIK) to register as a candidate for the March 17 presidential election.
His website said that as of January 31, he had more than 110,000 signatures of support, above the 100,000-signature threshold needed to be registered as a candidate.
The TsIK has 10 days to evaluate the signatures for authenticity and decide whether or not Nadezhdin will be allowed to run for president.
The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, even though expectations are that the vote will be easily won by incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week for a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restrict coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
Nadezhdin, if approved, would be the fifth candidate in the race, along with Putin and Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov, who represents the New People party, and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov, a Communist Party member.
Top UN Court Gives Mixed Ruling On Kyiv's Terrorism-Financing Case Against Russia
The International Court of Justice issued a mixed ruling on Kyiv's terrorism-financing complaint against Russia over Moscow's activities in eastern Ukraine and on "racial discrimination" by Russia after it illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Hague-based court said on January 31 that, while Moscow had violated the United Nations anti-discrimination treaties by failing to protect education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea, it didn't agree with Kyiv's claim that it was due compensation from Russia. The court also rejected Ukraine's claims of Russia's discrimination against ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians after its annexation of Crimea.
In total, the ICJ agreed with Ukraine that Moscow violated two articles of the treaties, but rejected several others.
Kyiv had alleged that Moscow breached a treaty on terrorism financing by arming and supporting pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
It also charged that Russia-installed authorities have been suppressing the rights of ethnic Tatars and other minorities since Moscow occupied and illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Kyiv was looking for the ruling to set a precedent that would impact other cases filed against Russia in connection with its activities on Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.
Ukraine asked the court to order Moscow to stop financing separatists in eastern Ukraine and to pay compensation for attacks -- including the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, which killed all 298 passengers and crew on board.
Russia denies involvement in the downing of the passenger jet. But a Dutch-led international investigation concluded that the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile launcher positioned in separatist-controlled territory.
Its lawyers had also urged the ICJ to reject the case by saying that the actions of pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine did not amount to terrorism.
In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the two sides now locked in a war that has seen tens of thousands killed on both sides.
EU Ministers Meet, Urging More Ammo For Ukraine
Defense ministers from the European Union's 27 member states have opened an informal meeting in Brussels to discuss the need to beef up the bloc's defense industry and its military support to Ukraine, which has pleaded for months for military supplies in its war to repel invading Russian forces.
Ahead of the January 31 meeting, which comes a day before a crucial EU summit that will discuss the bloc's aid for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Kyiv needs more ammunition to replenish its dwindling stocks as Russia's full-scale invasion nears its second anniversary.
Russia's artillery has been pounding Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements alike for months, opening a constant flow of victims among civilians and material destruction as Ukrainian defenders are forced to economize their artillery shells in the absence of new deliveries.
"We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues," Borrell said, adding that it is important to clarify the situation and "know where we are now, where we will be by March, and by the end of the year."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine's efforts to transition from Soviet-era to Western-made heavy weapons have faced an obstacle in the shortage of ammunition for the equipment donated by its allies.
To deal with the shell shortage, Brussels pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered to the Ukrainian military.
Earlier this month, representatives from 23 countries gathered in Paris to launch an "artillery coalition" for Ukraine, a U.S- and France-led initiative under the umbrella of the so-called Ramstein Contact Group that consists of more than 50 allies of Ukraine.
On that occasion, Paris pledged six more Caesars, the flagship howitzer of French artillery that can strike targets at more than 40 kilometers distance, saying they will be delivered in the following weeks.
On January 30, Politico, citing multiple sources, wrote that Ukraine may receive a new U.S. long-range precision bomb this week. The brand new weapon, made by Boeing, can travel about 145 kilometers and carries a 113-kilogram bomb, the news outlet reported.
The Biden administration last year approved the weapon's transfer to Ukraine but it first had to be tested in the United States.
However, Ukrainian forces are rapidly running out of ammo and arms stocks, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call on Kyiv's allies to step up weapons deliveries.
Ahead of the January 31 EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined four other European prime ministers in urging the bloc's members to boost efforts to provide more weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.
Scholz, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala, Estonia's Kaja Kallas, and the Netherlands' Mark Rutte admitted in a letter published in the Financial Times that the bloc had "fallen short" of the million-shell pledge.
"We must renew our resolve and redouble our efforts in order to ensure that we sustain our support for as long as it takes," the four leaders urged.
In Kyiv, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials and representatives of the civil society, U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink said on January 31.
"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," Brink wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Meanwhile, air defenses shot down 14 out of the 20 drones that Russia's military launched at targets inside Ukraine early on January 31, Kyiv said.
The drones were shot down in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian military said in a statement.
At least four people -- three men and a woman -- were wounded and infrastructure was damaged in a drone strike on the eastern region of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
On January 30, at least three people were killed across Ukraine in Russian drone and missile strikes.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Politico
Iraqi Militants 'Suspend' Actions Against U.S. As Washington Mulls Response To Drone Strike
An Iraqi militant group backed by Iran suspected of being behind a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan has announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces as Washington said it had decided how to respond to the attack but did not elaborate.
The Kataib Hizballah militia said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
"As we announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces -- in order to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government -- we will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways," Kataib Hizballah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement late on January 30.
Three U.S. soldiers were killed by a drone strike in Jordan on January 28 that the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia, although Washington has not yet conclusively determined that the group was behind the attack.
The group's statement was met with skepticism by the Pentagon, with spokesman Pat Ryder saying, "Actions speak louder than words," before adding, "There will be consequences."
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, President Joe Biden said "yes," without elaborating on the planned U.S. move.
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and the European Union.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have reportedly come under attack more than 165 times since October 7. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias backed by Tehran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is one of the most powerful groups in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Details of the attack in Jordan remain unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicated the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Amid reports that the drone used in the attack was made in Iran, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran denied it had any link with the incident, calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that "resistance groups" in the region did not take orders from Tehran, though Western countries accuse Iran of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan, Wife Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Corruption
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, were both sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31 in a corruption case, a day after he was convicted to 10 years for leaking state secrets in a separate trial, his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party said.
The Anti-Corruption Court in Islamabad on January 31 found Khan and his wife guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) during his term from 2018 until his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The court also barred Khan from holding public office for 10 years, the PTI said. His wife, commonly referred to as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict was handed down, it said.
Khan is already in prison after being sentenced to three years in August by another court for selling the gifts received during his premiership in the case known as Tosha Khana, after the place where dignitaries are supposed to hand over items received while in office.
While linked to the same matter, the January 31 verdict followed a separate investigation by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case.
The new conviction came a day after a special court sentenced Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his PTI party deputies, to 10 years in prison each for revealing state secrets.
The January 30 was announced at a hearing held inside the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after multiple hearings were held on the premises.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction stemming from his waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document, referred to as "Cipher," was proof that his ouster had been orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States, both of which have rejected the accusations.
The document has not been made public, but it is apparently a diplomatic cable communication between Islamabad's embassy in Washington and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Despite his being banned from taking part in the upcoming elections, the 71-year-old former cricket superstar and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity in Pakistan.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Internet Down For Hours In One Of Russia's Largest Outages
Russia has suffered one of its largest Internet outages as sites with the .ru domain were unavailable for hours on the evening of January 30. Hundreds of Russian websites and mobile applications, including those belonging to the largest bank, social-media company, news portal, and e-commerce firm, were down for several hours, local agencies reported. People all over Russia were impacted. Russia's digital ministry said the failure was caused by a technical problem related to a set of DNS protocol extensions. Russia may be in the process of fulfilling plans to transfer all Internet users inside the country to the national DNS server, experts said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
IMF Raises Russian Economic Growth Forecast As Putin Boosts Spending
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Russian economic growth this year to 2.6 percent from an earlier estimate of 1.1 percent. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ramping up spending this year on defense and splurging on the population ahead of elections in March. Russia's economy has performed much better than experts forecast following sweeping Western sanctions imposed in 2022 as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, Russian growth will significantly trail other emerging markets, which are forecast to grow on average by 4.1 percent this year.
Kurd Arrested In Montenegro After Turkish Extradition Request Denied
Montenegro has arrested a Kurdish man on forgery charges a week after denying Turkey's request for his extradition. Binali Camgoza was arrested on January 30 for registering a company with false documents, Montenegrin authorities said. Turkey accuses Camgoz, a paraplegic and Shi'a, of crimes that include creating a criminal organization and attempted murder. Montenegro detained Camgoz in July 2023 on an Interpol warrant. He has requested asylum but Montenegrin authorities have yet to make a decision.
Prominent Tehran Bookstore Closed By Police Over Hijab Enforcement
A prominent bookstore in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed down for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some of its female customers.
The popular publishing house Saless was cited on January 30 for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of its bookstore, according to the Saless Publication's official Instagram account.
The incident highlights a continued clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed as noncompliance with hijab regulations.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since September 2022 when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned, resistance to the hijab remains strong, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded last year that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
The authorities have broadened their crackdown, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Issues Warrants For Six Russians Accused Of Destroying Arms Warehouses
Bulgaria has issued a European arrest warrant for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of arms factories and warehouses between 2011 and 2020, the prosecutor's office said on January 30. It did not release their names. The first object was destroyed in Lovnidol in 2011, followed by two in the village of Iganovo in 2015, and one near Maglizh was blown up in 2020. The prosecutor's office announced a joint investigation into the four bombings in 2021. In a new revelation, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating the participation of Bulgarians in the blasts. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Two Belarusians Given Five-Year Jail Terms For $75 Donation To Countrymen Defending Ukraine
The Vyasna human rights center said on January 30 that a court in Minsk sentenced two activists to five years in prison each in two separate cases last month for financially supporting the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment made up of Belarusians that is fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. Heorhiy Charavaka was sentenced for sending $21.29 to the regiment via PayPal, while Alyaksey Shvyatsou was convicted for wiring 35 euros and 13.63 euros (a sum of $52.7) to the military unit. After Charavaka was arrested in August 2023, Vyasna recognized him as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Thailand May Deport Russian Rock Group That Condemned Invasion Of Ukraine
Seven members of the Bi-2 rock group, who openly condemned Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, are being held in Thailand and may be extradited to Russia, where they fear they will face persecution.
The group's lawyer, who asked not to be named, told Current Time that Russian Consul-General Vladimir Sosnov on January 30 visited the immigration center in Bangkok, where the rock group's members are being held, after which agreements reached earlier that four of the band members who hold Israeli citizenship would be deported to Israel were cancelled.
Israeli media reports said earlier in the day that the four members of Bi-2 would be deported to Israel on January 30.
The lawyer said that plane tickets for the four Israeli citizens had been bought earlier, but after Sosnov's visit, all the musicians were left in a common cell for 80 persons, where they have to sleep on the floor.
Bi-2's Telegram channel said the musicians refused to talk to Sosnov.
The group was founded in 1988 in the then-Soviet Socialist Republic of Belarus in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the group's two main members, Aleksandr Uman and Igor Bortnik, continued to work with various musicians joining the band for years in Australia, Britain, and Israel, before settling in Russia.
After Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, band members openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Last year, the group left Russia and settled in Israel.
The seven musicians were detained on January 25 over what the Thai authorities said were "flawed documents," and "performing without a work permit."
They were each fined $84 and handed over to the immigration police.
Media reports said earlier that Sosnov was personally working on the deportation of the band members to Russia, where they may face persecution for their anti-war position.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who was suspected of poisoning Russian security service defector Aleksandr Litvinenko with a radioactive substance in London in 2006, wrote on Telegram on January 30 that the Bi-2 group "will entertain cellmates" if extradited to Russia.
The Ynet newspaper in Israel reported that two members of the group hold Australian and U.S. passports. According to Ynet, after the Israeli Foreign Ministry intervened in the situation, Thai authorities agreed to deport four members of the group who have Israeli citizenship to Israel.
With reporting by Ynet and Astra
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Under Sea, Under Stone: How The U.S. Claimed Vast New Arctic Territory -- In An Unusual Way2
Kim Jong Un's 'Infidel' Hairstyle A Fashion Sin Under New Taliban Rules3
CIA Director Says Ukraine War 'Corroding' Putin's Grip On Power4
'We'll Fight Until We're Dead': With Dwindling Ammunition, Ukrainian Soldiers Defend Their Gains5
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine6
How War With Japan 120 Years Ago Accelerated The Fall Of The Russian Empire7
Biden Weighing Options Amid Mounting Pressure To Hit Iran8
Hungary's Far Right Would Lay Claim To Neighboring Region If Ukraine Loses War9
China Introduces Strict Rules In Xinjiang On Islam, Other Religions10
U.S. Names Three Soldiers Killed In Jordan Attack, Points Finger At Iranian-Backed Militia
Subscribe