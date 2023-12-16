News
Bulgarian Host Laments National Radio's Purported Ban On Interview With Russian Ambassador
A longtime host for Bulgarian National Radio on December 16 accused the national broadcaster of preventing the airing of a previously recorded interview with the Russian ambassador to that country amid escalating tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the dismantling of a towering Red Army monument in Sofia. In a Facebook post, Petar Volgin, who has been accused of spreading disinformation and pro-Kremlin talking points on his Politically Incorrect program, appeared to suggest a link between the ban and a former oligarch-turned-lawmaker Delyan Peevski's purported objection to Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova's inclusion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
More News
Indian Navy Shadowing Bulgarian-Managed Bulk Carrier Likely Taken By Somali Pirates
The Indian Navy on December 16 said it is shadowing a Bulgarian-managed bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers -- likely Somali pirates -- in the Arabian Sea. The Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, with a crew of 18, sent a Mayday message on the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations portal on December 14 indicating that six unknown people had boarded the vessel. The Indian Navy responded by sending its anti-piracy patrol warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the vessel. The Ruen, managed by Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar, was off the Yemeni island of Socotra when it was boarded.
Pakistan Uses Artificial Rain Against Smog For First Time
Artificial rain was used for the first time in Pakistan on December 16 in a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog in the megacity of Lahore, the government said. In the first experiment of its kind in the country, planes equipped with cloud-seeding equipment flew over 10 areas of the city, ranked one of the worst places globally for air pollution. The "gift" was provided by the U.A.E., said the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. The U.A.E. has used cloud seeding, sometimes referred to as artificial rain, to create rain in the arid expanse of that country.
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax
Hungary on December 16 threatened to veto Bulgaria’s entry into the passport-free Schengen zone unless it abolishes the transit fee for Russian gas. "We’ve made it clear to the Bulgarians that if they keep this in place for long, if they jeopardize the safety of Hungary's energy supply for long, we'll veto their Schengen entry," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government has often taken positions seen as pro-Russia in opposition to the rest of the 27-member EU. The Netherlands on December 15 agreed to Bulgaria joining Schengen, ending its opposition over concerns about corruption and migration. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria To Ink Deal On Black Sea Mine Clearance
Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria plan to sign a deal in January on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on December 16, after months of talks between the NATO member nations. The Black Sea states met officials from Georgia, Poland, and Ukraine in April 2022 to discuss clearing the mines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Defense ministers from the three countries also held talks on the plan at a NATO meeting in Brussels in October, and in Ankara last month as they worked to finalize the initiative.
Putin To Run For President As Independent Candidate, Officials Say
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported on December 16, citing his supporters. An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin's nomination as an independent candidate, Russian news agencies said. Putin will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia party even though he has its complete support but as an independent candidate, Andrei Turchak, a senior UR party official, was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.
Kyrgyz President Cites Foreign Risk To Defend Closed-Door Trial Of Politicians, Journalists, Activists
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has defended a decision to hold a closed trial of dozens of politicians, journalists, and activists charged in connection with objections to a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal. Speaking to the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Kurultai) on December 16, Japarov said an organizer in the so-called Kempir-Abad case had "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state. One defendant, opposition politician Azimbek Bekhazarov, has argued from pretrial detention for the trial to be held in public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Oil Workers Stick To Strike With Tensions High On Independence Day
Relatives of the hundreds of oil-industry workers waging a strike and camping outside company headquarters in a volatile western region of Kazakhstan gathered in front of the local mayor's office for a second day on December 16 to support the workers' plight.
They and the roughly 500 workers striking against West Oil Software in Manghystau complain that threats of dismissal have continued since the company's management fired seven strikers on December 13.
A local court has also declared the strike, which began on December 11, illegal.
With many camped out in snow and freezing cold, the workers are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
They have complained of security forces and riot police surrounding and intimidating them.
Kazakh authorities have for years been sensitive about protests of oil workers in Manghystau, which is home to operations to exploit major oil and gas reserves in the Central Asian state and contributes heavily to the state budget, especially around December 16, which is Kazakh Independence Day.
The strikers marked the national holiday by reading out prayers for those who died during previous labor disputes and other unrest in Kazakhstan's late and post-Soviet history.
Deadly violence that killed at least 238 people and injured thousands in January 2022 began with protests in the Manghystau city of Zhanaozen over rising gas prices. Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responded to that crisis with a nationwide state of emergency and by allowing troops from the Russia-led CSTO to patrol Kazakh streets.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, announced beefed-up security "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
#NotExtremists, a Telegram channel that monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight prominent activists were jailed or charged with administrative misdemeanors in recent days.
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine
Group of Seven member states have intensified efforts to agree on funneling some of the $300 billion in "immobilized" Russian central bank and other sovereign assets to Ukraine just as massive U.S. and EU support proposals have run into resistance, the Financial Times reports. Such assets could fund Ukraine's defense and eventual reconstruction and encourage an end to the 21-month-old full-scale Russian invasion, some officials suggest. “G7 members and other specially affected states could seize Russian sovereign assets as a countermeasure to induce Russia to end its aggression,” the Financial Times quoted a U.S. discussion paper circulated in G7 committees as saying.
Russia To Test-Launch Seven Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles In 2024
Russia plans to test-launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024, Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, has said, the Interfax news agency reported on December 16. Russia has given the United States at least 24 hours notice of such launches and Washington has afforded Moscow the same courtesy, Interfax cited Karakayev as telling the Russian Army's official Red Star newspaper. Russia and the United States possess the world's biggest nuclear arsenals.
U.S. Media: Sources Say Secret Intelligence On Alleged Russian Election Meddling Went Missing
Multiple U.S. news outlets say material from a binder containing "highly classified" information related to Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. elections or the subsequent investigation into alleged meddling vanished in the waning days of the Trump administration, fueling concerns of a leak of closely guarded secrets including secret sources and methods. The December 15 reports by CNN, which broke the story, The New York Times, and Reuters all quote anonymous sources. They say the possible disappearance of raw intelligence including from U.S. and NATO allies in the so-called "Crossfire Hurricane" binder prompted a briefing last year of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Reuters said former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine Puts Head Of Russian Orthodox Church On 'Wanted' List
Ukraine's Interior Ministry on December 15 placed the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, a backer of the Kremlin's 21-month-old war against Kyiv, on a wanted list after security services accused him of abetting the conflict. The measure is purely symbolic as Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and under no threat of arrest. It was the latest step in Ukraine's campaign to uproot the influence of priests it alleges maintain close links to Russia and subvert Ukrainian society. A Ukrainian ministry post identified Kirill by name and described him as "an individual in hiding from the bodies of pretrial investigation."
Air Assaults Persist, Including On Kyiv, As Zelenskiy Preps Ukrainians For 'Active' Weeks Ahead
Russia and Ukraine each claimed on December 15 and 16 to have downed dozens of the other's attack drones above Ukrainian territory in Russian-occupied Crimea and other parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but also in Kyiv, with Ukraine saying the Russian attacks were aimed at many civilian targets.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was determined to mobilize support and "work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine" amid mounting challenges to U.S. and European funding in the 22nd month since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to stay in shelters as air defenses around the capital fired at multiple waves of incoming UAVs late on December 15.
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, later said there were no casualties and limited damage in the city.
Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted.
Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on December 15 that its forces had downed 26 Ukrainian attack drones over occupied Crimea.
Explosions from air defenses sounded in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.
The Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed 31 of 32 Russian attack drones overnight.
The most intense fighting is still grinding on in much of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.
The General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in Donetsk, was continuing but said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground."
It also said Ukraine's forces were still holding positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
WATCH: As Russian forces battle for the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, members of a Ukrainian unit to the north say they've slowly gained territory. The fighting has taken a heavy toll as soldiers hold their positions from flooded trenches.
In one of his regular wartime video addresses, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that efforts were being planned for January, hinting at Kyiv's eagerness to see breakthroughs in stalled U.S. and EU initiatives to provide tens of billions of dollars in additional war funding and aid.
"The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy," Zelenskiy said, "and we have already begun planning activities for January."
"We will do our best to make sure that Ukraine is strong and that next year we can all be confident -- confident in defense support, macro-financial support, and political support," he said.
EU leaders used an agreed loophole at a two-day summit on December 14-15 to skirt Hungarian opposition to start accession talks with Ukraine, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still blocking Ukraine funding and has warned he can still "slam the brakes" on Ukraine's membership path.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used an annual TV appearance this week to repeat his commitment to his talking points about the Kremlin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, as he confirmed a bid to cement himself a fifth term in office in a presidential vote set for March.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Europe Must Rearm As New Threats Loom, German Defense Minister Says
Europe must race to ensure it can better defend itself as new military threats could emerge by the end of the decade even as the focus of security ally the United States shifts toward the Indo-Pacfic, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Russia is hiking its weapons production considerably to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, while also threatening the Baltic states, Georgia, and Moldova, Pistorius told Welt am Sonntag. "We Europeans must engage more to ensure security on our own continent," said Pistorius, noting, however, that it would take time for the region to increase its own weapons production.
EU, Von Der Leyen Seeking 'Potential Alternatives' On Ukraine Aid Amid Hungary Veto
EU leaders expressed confidence on December 15 that they would clear a large package of aid for Ukraine early in 2024, despite a veto by Hungary. All 27 EU states except Hungary agreed a day earlier to start accession talks with Ukraine despite its invasion by Russia. But Budapest has linked EU budget negotiations -- including 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in new aid for Ukraine -- with frozen EU funds for Hungary. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "It is now also necessary to work on potential alternatives to have an operational solution in case...unanimity is not possible."
Iran Reports Execution Of Alleged Mossad Agent
Iran's official IRNA news agency says an alleged agent of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province on December 16, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. It claimed that "this person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad." Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interfering in Iranian affairs, and judicial processes in Iran are often untransparent. A day earlier, police in Sistan-Baluchistan said 11 officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack on a police station.
Albania Returns 20 Stolen Icons To North Macedonia
Albania has returned 20 icons to North Macedonia that were stolen a decade ago. Albanian Culture Minister Elva Margariti said the return showed Albania’s commitment to the fight against the trafficking of “cultural inheritance objects.” The icons were handed over at a ceremony on December 15 in Tirana with the prime minister of North Macedonia and the head of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia in attendance. The cargo arrived later at the National Museum in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, where the icons were unpacked and briefly presented to the public.
Kyiv's Antiaircraft Units Engage As Late-Night Drone Attack Launched On Capital
Ukrainian air-defense units fired at Russian drones over Kyiv late on December 15, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, advising residents of the Ukrainian capital to stay in shelters.
"Another group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. At present, the work of air defense can be heard on the left bank of the capital in the Darnytskiy district," he said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Witnesses quoted by Reuters said explosions resounded in the city as antiaircraft units went into operation.
The witnesses said air-raid sirens went off on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, but on the opposite bank police warned residents of the air-raid alert through loudspeakers.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said air-defense units were operating in the suburbs of the capital.
Earlier on December 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian antiaircraft units destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula and the border region of Kursk.
A ministry statement on Telegram said the interceptions over Crimea took place between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. local time.
Over the two-hour period, 26 drones were shot down over the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the ministry said, without saying if there were any victims or damage.
An earlier statement from the ministry said six drones targeting "installations on Russian territory" had been shot down in the Kursk region without giving further details.
Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit confirmed on Telegram that an attack had occurred in the region and told residents in the area to "stay calm."
In a separate statement, the Russia-installed governor of the part of the Kherson region held by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, reported that Russian antiaircraft units downed at least 15 aerial targets near the city of Henichesk.
Saldo said on Telegram that fragments from the downed objects fell to the ground.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the reported attacks. The statements could not be independently verified.
Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted, while Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 11 air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian objects 17 times with rocket launchers during the day on December 15. Ukraine’s air-defense forces shot down one Kh-59 guided missile, the General Staff said in its evening summary.
There were 82 combat clashes on the front line, the General Staff said, noting that Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and others in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and that fighting continued in the Bakhmut area.
The General Staff said Ukrainian forces had carried out seven air strikes on Russian personnel and equipment concentrations and six missile strikes on Russian military targets. The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
According to British intelligence, the Russian military is trying to capture the city of Maryinka to "further advance to the west towards Kurakhovo, but a breakthrough is extremely unlikely."
The battle-ravaged town of Maryinka has been on the front line since the invasion began, and fighting continues among the ruins almost daily.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgia, Moldova Celebrate EU Decisions To Advance Their Membership Bids
TBILISI -- Thousands of people filled a main square in Tbilisi on December 15 for a celebration of a decision by EU leaders to grant Georgia candidate status for membership in the 27-nation bloc.
The EU announced the decision to grant candidacy status to Georgia and open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on December 14, the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili spoke at the government-sponsored celebration in Tbilisi, calling the decision historic and congratulating Georgian citizens on achieving the status.
"This historic victory belongs to you, our invincible, proud, freedom-loving Georgian people,” Gharibashvili told the crowd on Freedom Square. “We won this victory together.”
He said that meeting the criteria to achieve candidate status was not easy and required Georgia to go “through a lot of trials,” but the country persevered.
“December 14 and today will go down in the history of Georgia as a proud and worthy Georgian day of well-deserved victory. From today, Georgia has become a European country," Gharibashvili said.
The prime minister also thanked European and American allies and other supporters, saying Georgia must prepare for the even bigger victory of becoming an EU member.
“By God's will, we should be able to unite our country and fulfill the main dream of every Georgian and every citizen living in this land, to live in a united, strong European state,” he said.
EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Herchinsky also addressed the crowd, saying the ultimate goal was membership in the European Union.
Herchinskiy noted the roles of Georgia’s political leaders, civil servants, civil society, and the media in achieving the country's candidate status.
“But, first of all, I congratulate the people of Georgia, who faithfully support the integration into the European Union,” he said. “The voice of the population of Georgia is clearly heard in the European Union.”
Earlier on December 15, lawmakers in both the Georgian and Moldovan parliaments waved EU flags and played the bloc's anthem at their opening sessions.
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu invited citizens to a pro-European gathering scheduled for December 17 in Chisinau to herald what she described as a “historic step for the destiny of our country.”
Moldova's pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean echoed Sandu, saying “Moldova is European" and "our future is in the EU.”
With reporting by AP
Ukraine Sets Increasing Domestic Weapons Production As Goal For 2024
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main goal next year is boosting domestic weapons production, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on December 15, highlighting Ukraine's efforts to produce more of its own weapons in the face of uncertainty over deliveries from Western allies.
“The focus of our team's work is the localization of weapons production in Ukraine, creating joint companies, engaging investments in the defense industry with our allies,” Umerov said on Facebook.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Umerov noted that earlier this week he met with representatives of some of Britain’s largest defense manufacturers at a joint Ukrainian-British defense industry conference in Kyiv.
He said Ukraine is “interested in direct deals with British manufacturers,” urging them to use current conditions, including the ability to test samples in battle and receive quick feedback from the military, “for transparent and effective cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.”
Next year’s budget includes 255 billion hryvnyas ($6.8 billion) allocated to the Defense Ministry for "weapons, military equipment, and ammunition," he noted, saying that Ukraine plans not only to create and develop technologies, but also to scale them.
Ukrainian forces have largely depended on Western allies to provide arms and other aid for the battlefield thus far. But aid from the United States is close to running out, according to the White House, which in recent weeks has implored Republicans in the U.S. Congress to pass a proposal for an estimated $60 billion in aid to last Ukraine well into 2024.
U.S. lawmakers began leaving Washington on December 14 without reaching a deal on the package.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited Washington earlier this week to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation, said that, without the help of allies, Ukraine will have to fight Russia on its own as it did at the beginning of the invasion in 2022.
Zelenskiy also has said Ukraine does not want to rely solely on military aid from allies and aims to become a donor of security for its neighbors in the future.
To further that goal, Ukraine hosted an international defense industry forum in September that drew more than 250 Western weapons producers, and last week a joint Ukraine-U.S. defense conference was held in Washington.
Ukraine previously reached an agreement with two American firms to jointly manufacture 155-millimeter artillery shells and in October set up a joint defense venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to service and repair Western weapons.
With reporting by Reuters
Poland Scraps Probe Into 2010 Air Crash That Killed President
Poland's new government on December 15 disbanded the controversial commission that had been investigating the Smolensk plane crash that killed then-President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in 2010. The commission was created in 2016 by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech's twin brother, with the express goal of pinning blame for the crash on Russia, though it never presented any convincing evidence. The brothers' Law and Justice (PiS) party questioned the findings of an official inquest that the accident was caused by human error and bad weather. Jaroslaw Kaczynski was the PiS party's leader when the commission was formed.
Netherlands Lifts Its Objection To Bulgaria Joining Schengen Zone
The Netherlands has agreed to Bulgaria joining Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, the Dutch Justice Ministry said on December 15, ending its long-held opposition to the move. The Netherlands previously opposed granting access to the Eastern European country over concerns about corruption and migration, but the ministry now says Bulgaria meets conditions to join Schengen. Austria still opposes Bulgaria joining the world's largest passport-free area, though it said on December 11 that it was willing to give some ground by allowing plane travel in exchange for tighter security at the EU's external border.
Oil Workers In Kazakhstan's Volatile West Continue Strike
ZHETYBAI, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers of the West Oil Software company in Kazakhstan’s volatile western region of Manghystau continued a strike and protest camp they started on December 11, despite increasing pressure from authorities on the eve of the Central Asian nation's Independence Day.*
Representatives of the strikers said on December 15 that security forces and riot police have surrounded them while management officials are threatening to fire them if they continue the strike.
Some 500 workers are still picketing the company's headquarters in freezing cold temperatures, demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
The workers' strike and protest have continued even after the management on December 13 fired seven strikers and a local court declared the strike illegal.
Kazakh authorities have for years been very sensitive about protests by oil workers in the Manghystau region, especially around Independence Day which is celebrated on December 16.
In December 2021, protests in the region's restive town of Zhanaozen triggered by fuel price hikes led to unprecedented nationwide unrest in January last year that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
WATCH: Kazakh Unrest In January 2022
On December 16, 2011, in Zhanaozen, police opened fire at protesting oil workers, killing at least 16 people there and another person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Kazakh Independence Day also coincides with the date of of anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations in 1986, known as Zheltoqsan, in the nation's largest city, Almaty. These protests erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Qonaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were repressed violently by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations that lasted for three days.
Police in Almaty announced on December 15 that its units had beefed up security in the city "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
The #NotExtremists Telegram channel, which monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight noted activists had been either handed jail terms of between 15 and 25 days on administrative charges or charged with administrative misdemeanors.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to a hunger strike, instead of a protest camp.
With reporting by Vlast
U.S. Envoy Visits Wall Street Journal Reporter Held In Moscow
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on December 15 that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia on spying charges. "He remains upbeat and thanks his family, friends and everyone who has been following his plight for over 250 days for their support," the embassy said. Tracy's visit comes one day after a Moscow court upheld a ruling to keep Gershkovich, 32, in custody at least until January 30, pending a trial. Gershkovich was arrested in March on espionage charges that he denies.
Authorities In Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region Announce State Of Emergency Due To Heavy Snow
Authorities in Kazakhstan's southern region of Zhambyl introduced a state of emergency in two districts on December 15 due to ongoing heavy snowfalls and blizzards in the region bordering Kyrgyzstan. The snowfalls that started on December 12 led to the closure of major highways and roads, while some 9,000 people have been left without electricity. Eleven trains with thousands of passengers on board have been stuck on snow-covered railways. Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry said on December 15 that a rescue team had been sent to Kazakhstan to help Kazakh authorities evacuate some 150 Kyrgyz nationals stuck in cars on highways there. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Village Council Member Detonates Grenades During Meeting In Ukraine's Zakarpattya2
Russia To Expel Families Of Uzbek Boys Who Put Out Eternal Flame In St. Petersburg3
Why Should You Pay Attention To Putin's Q&A? Here Are Six Reasons.4
Russian Diplomat Expelled Amid EU Spy Purge Is Now An OSCE Election Observer In Serbia5
Bulgaria Tells Austria It Wants Full Schengen Membership6
Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground Near Bakhmut Amid Russian Offensive7
On The Hunt: Ukrainian Mortar Unit Targets Russian Forces Near Bakhmut8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Navalny Reportedly Transferred To Moscow Detention Center Due To New Criminal Case10
The War Must Go On, Until Putin Says Otherwise: Takeaways From A Four-Hour Talk
Subscribe