Bulgarian Lawmakers Approve Shipment Of Soviet-Era Armored Vehicles, Other Support For Ukraine
The Bulgarian parliament voted to send additional military and technical support to Ukraine, including some 100 Soviet-era armored vehicles from the NATO country’s reserves. The vote in parliament late on July 21 was 148-52 in favor of the government’s proposal to provide the aid to Kyiv, which is battling against Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022. In early July, the National Assembly instructed the government to speed up the process of renewal of stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other armaments, a move that could allow for the sending of reserve supplies to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Prigozhin Registers 'Real Estate Management' Firm In Belarusian Village, Site Of Reported Tent Camp
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has registered a "real estate management" firm in Belarus following his aborted mutiny against Russia's military leadership last month. Concord Management and Consulting was registered in the village of Tsel, with Prigozhin as chief, Reform.by news reported. In June, the Kremlin said it struck a deal with Prigozhin to end his insurrection, saying the mercenary leader would move to Belarus and have charges against him dropped, while his force would move to Belarus. His location now is uncertain. Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade, is the site where a tent camp began to appear in June. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Says Military Correspondent Killed In Shelling In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya
A Russian military correspondent for the state-run RIA Novosti news agency was killed during shelling in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said on July 22. The ministry identified the correspondent as Rostislav Zhuravlev. The ministry said RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was also injured. The Union of Journalists of Russia reported that an Izvestia correspondent and cameraman were also among the wounded. The reports could not independently be confirmed. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador On Putin 'Provocative' Comments
Poland's Foreign Ministry on July 22 issued an "urgent" summons to the Russian ambassador to protest what Warsaw termed "provocative declarations" by President Vladimir Putin. Putin had on July 21 accused Warsaw of harboring territorial ambitions in western Ukraine, an oft-repeated Russian claim, as well as by Belarus, a close Moscow ally which Putin on July 21 promised to protect from a possible attack. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said the Russian ambassador was summoned following "provocative declarations” by Putin, as well as following “threats and other inimical actions by the Russian Federation with regard to Poland and our allies."
Relatives Of Tajik Man Detained In Germany Say They Lost Contact With Him For Weeks
The relatives of Babajon Karaboev, a Tajik man who was arrested in Germany on suspicion of being a member of the IS militant group, say they have lost contact with him for almost a month. Karaboev, 38, was arrested on June 27 in Bavaria. The Munich Prosecutor's Office said it is currently examining his case in relation to his alleged affiliation with IS. Firdavs, a relative of Karaboev, said his family has not been able to establish contact with him since June 26. Karaboev asked for asylum in Germany two years ago, after arriving there via Ukraine. His asylum request was rejected by German authorities last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Romanian Foreign Ministry Gave Him A List Of Topics To Avoid In Speech
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a large audience in central Romania on July 22 that the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has given him a list of sensitive topics he should avoid in his public addresses at an annual event held by leaders of Romania's Hungarian minority in Transylvania.
Orban last year triggered a wave of international criticism after a speech at the same event in Baile Tusnad in which he warned against mixing with "non-Europeans."
His words at the time were harshly criticized by the United States, the European Parliament, and Jewish community representatives.
"Every year, choosing what our topics for discussion should be causes headaches," Orban told an audience of several thousand mostly ethnic Hungarians on July 22.
"I understand that this year Romania's Foreign Ministry came to our help and told me what I have permission to talk about and what not, and what I should avoid," he said. "They told us all this in an official document, I am letting you know."
Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has been at odds with the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, over Brussels' concerns about a democratic backslide and corruption in his country, which the European Parliament last year classified as an "electoral autocracy."
Orban, who touts himself as a defender of Christian values, has also been at odds with the EU over Hungary's hard-line anti-immigration policies and LGBT rights.
He has also had disagreements with the bloc over his government's refusal to send arms to Ukraine. Orban has been against the EU's imposing sanctions on Russia and has kept warm relations with President Vladimir Putin.
Orban said that among the topics the Romanian Foreign Ministry letter listed as not permitted for discussion were minorities' rights, national symbols, and presenting Western values in a bad light.
"Western values are migration, LGBT [rights], and war. We do not have to put them in a bad light, since they themselves do that," Orban said, to the applause of the audience.
Romania's ethnic Hungarian minority numbers some 1.2 million, or 6 percent of the total population, and it is mostly concentrated in three districts in the central part of the country.
Orban claimed that Hungary's upcoming EU presidency in the second half of next year would be critical for Romania's being finally admitted in the Schengen free travel zone.
However, there has been discussion about Brussels delaying Hungary's rotative EU presidency due to its backsliding on democracy. Furthermore, approval of the accession of a country into the Schengen zone must be given unanimously by all the other 26 members of the group.
With reporting by g4media.ro
Girkin Associate Briefly Detained In Moscow
Pavel Gubarev, an associate of Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), the former military commander of Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine who was sent to pretrial detention following his criticism of President Vladimir Putin, was briefly detained by security forces in Moscow on July 21 after picketing the Meshchansky district court building to demand Girkin's release.
The Meshchansky court on July 21 sent Girkin to two-month pretrial detention on an extremism charge for criticizing Putin and senior military officials for what he said was their ineffective war campaign in Ukraine. Girkin entered a plea of not guilty.
Girkin was sentenced in absentia to life in prison by a Dutch court in November in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine in which all 298 people on board died. He was also placed on a sanctions list by Western countries. Russia has denied any involvement in the shooting down of the plane.
Gubarev, who used to be the self-styled governor of the separatist-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk region, was taken away by police while talking to the media about Girkin's case.
Gubarev's detention prompted a group of his and Strelkov's supporters gathered outside the courthouse to chant "Freedom" and "Shame."
Gubarev was released an hour later after which he said he was lectured by authorities about the illegality of picketing.
Two other people -- a girl holding poster reading "Strength in truth" and a young man who displayed the slogan "Freedom to Strelkov" on his smartphone -- were also detained by police outside the court. Their fate was not immediately known.
As self-styled governor, Gubarev survived an assassination attempt back in 2014.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 where Gubarev was the Moscow-installed governor. Girkin also helped Russia illegally annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
His arrest appears to indicate he has fallen out of favor with the Kremlin despite previously being seen as untouchable given his background.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin was reportedly involved in the early 1990s in the Transdniester and Bosnia wars, where he is said to have fought on the side of Russian and Serb separatists, respectively.
Girkin, who as a military blogger has strongly backed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has sharply criticized Putin, recently referring to him as a “nonentity” and a “cowardly mediocrity.”
He lashed out also at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, accused him and Putin of "incompetence," and argued that a total mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
With reporting by Meduza, TASS, Interfax, Mediazona, RBK, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP
Dozhd TV Journalist Included On Russia's 'Foreign Agents' List
Russia's Justice Ministry on July 21 declared journalist of independent Latvia-based Dozhd TV channel Mikhail Kozyrev a foreign agent. The ministry also included on the foreign agents list ex-State Duma deputy Konstantin Borovoy, activist Pavel Sulyandziga, and journalist Aleksandr Litvinov, the administrator of the Planerka Telegram channel. Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Neutralized,' Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 21 that the Crimea bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea must be "neutralized." The bridge over the Kerch Strait is "used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day," Zelenskiy said, speaking virtually to the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. Zelenskiy considers the bridge a continuation of the Russian occupation of Crimea, calling the structure "an enemy object built outside the law, outside international laws and all applicable norms." The bridge was damaged on July 16 in an attack that Russia said Ukraine carried out using seaborne drones. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Coordinating With Turkey To Restore Grain Export Deal, Zelenskiy Says
Ukraine and Turkey are discussing the possibility of reviving the Black Sea grain agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 21 after a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"We coordinated efforts to restore the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Unblocking the grain corridor is an absolute priority," Zelenskiy said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
He added that the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis due to Russia's decision to quit the deal that had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports.
"The threat of famine hangs over a total of 400 million people in many countries of Africa and Asia. With joint efforts, we must avert a global food catastrophe," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy previously declared Ukraine's readiness to continue grain exports without cooperation from Russia. He said that Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey could jointly ensure the operation of the grain corridor and the inspection of ships.
The press service of the Turkish leader also reported that Erdogan and Zelenskiy discussed an extension of the grain export deal, Anadolu said.
Erdogan said earlier that he intends to discuss the extension of the agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks next month. He has said those talks could lead to the restoration of the deal. He has called on Western countries to consider Russia's demands, which include the lifting of a ban on its banks from using the SWIFT international payments method.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is looking to Turkey to help restart the initiative.
"We look to Turkey to play the role that it's already played, a leadership role in getting this back on track, making sure that people around the world can get the food they need at reasonable prices," Blinken said in an interview at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado.
Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the deal also was discussed in a UN Security Council session on July 21.
The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the consequences of Russia’s decision are that "some will go hungry, some will starve, many may die."
Griffiths told the Security Council that a spike in grain prices since Russia quit a deal "potentially threatens hunger and worse for millions of people."
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia had no legitimate reasons for quitting the deal.
"They would have you believe that sanctions have blocked their exports. That couldn't be further from the truth," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Russia is simply using the Black Sea as blackmail.... It's holding humanity hostage."
Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Moscow does not object to the Black Sea deal "especially given its significance per the global food market for many states" and would return to it if its list of demands was met.
Russia's grain and fertilizer exports are not subject to Western sanctions, but Moscow said restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to shipments.
Polyanskiy told the Security Council Russia had harvested 156 million tons of grain over the past year, and exported 60 million tons. But he complained Russia operated at a loss due to lower grain prices and higher costs for cargo, foreign transactions, and imports of agricultural production machinery and spare parts.
With reporting by AP and Anadolu
Kyiv Strikes Occupied Crimea, Suspending Bridge Traffic, As Russian Shelling Kills At Least Seven
Ukrainian troops struck an oil depot and an ammunition warehouse of the Russian Army in Russian-annexed Crimea, the Ukrainian military's communications department confirmed in a statement on July 22.
The Moscow-installed governor of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said a Ukrainian drone blew up an ammunition depot on the peninsula, prompting the evacuation of people in a 5-kilometr radius and the brief suspension of rail traffic on the Crimea bridge, which had been struck by at least two explosions earlier this week, when two people were killed and road traffic was halted temporarily.
The reports, which could not be independently confirmed, came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on July 22 that the Crimea bridge was a legitimate target because it was a military supply route for Russia.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling and air strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas and grain export infrastructure have killed at least seven people, including two children, and caused massive material damage over the past 24 hours, the military and regional officials said on July 22.
The Russian Army launched 16 cruise missiles and more than 20 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its daily report.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been taking place for months, Russian shelling killed four people, including two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on July 22.
Kyrylenko said the two siblings died when one of the shells fired by Russian troops hit the courtyard of their house. An elderly woman was also wounded and hospitalized, Kyrylenko said.
In the northern region of Chernihiv, two elderly women were killed when a Russian missile struck their village, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.
In the village of Nyu-York, some 40 kilometers south of Bakhmut, four civilians, including a couple, were killed and one woman was wounded by Russian shelling, Kyrylenko said.
The military also said grain storage facilities in southern Ukraine were damaged and more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.
In the northeastern Sumy region, one person was killed early on July 22 in the Russian shelling of Krasnopyl village, the regional military administration reported.
Separately, Ukrainian air defense said on July 22 that it had shot down five Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight.
The previous day, missile strikes pounded Ukrainian Black Sea port installations for the fourth day in a row, setting grain storage facilities in Odesa region on fire and destroying huge amounts of food stored for export.
"Unfortunately, a grain terminal of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa region was hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley. Two people were wounded in the explosion," regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
Russia on July 21 said its navy had carried out a live-fire "exercise" in the northwest Black Sea just days after the Kremlin said cargo ships en route to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea would be regarded as potential military targets.
The Black Sea Fleet "carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the combat training range in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy met on July 21 with military commanders to discuss the situation at the front and about the grain initiative.
In New York, the UN's political affairs chief told the Security Council on July 21 that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports risk "having far-reaching impacts on global food security, in particular, in developing countries."
Rosemary DiCarlo also said threats -- made by both Russia and Ukraine -- about the potential targeting of civilian vessels in Black Sea waters are unacceptable.
China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, called on both Russia and Ukraine to quickly resume grain exports after Russia's withdrawal from the deal.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are relentlessly attacking Ukrainian positions in Donetsk and another eastern regions, Kharkiv.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on Kupyansk [Kharkiv region], Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka [Donetsk region], where 40 close combat battles were fought over the past 24 hours," the General Staff said on July 22.
Ukrainian forces are continuing their counteroffensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the military said, without providing further details.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Armenian PM Says Another War With Azerbaijan 'Likely' Unless Peace Treaty Is Signed
Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says a fresh war with Azerbaijan remains a high probability in the absence of a peace treaty between the two countries.
"So long as a peace treaty has not been signed and such a treaty has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, of course, a [new] war [with Azerbaijan] is very likely," Pashinian said in an interview with AFP published on July 21.
Baku and Yerevan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent weeks have engaged in rounds of diplomacy aimed at reaching a lasting peace deal but there have been sporadic border clashes, and the talks have not yet yielded a breakthrough.
Tensions have remained high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Pashinian sharply criticized the blockade in the interview with AFP, saying it amounted to "an ongoing process of genocide" for ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, said Azerbaijan is making serious efforts to remove land mines, more than 1 million of which are buried in the territories of Azerbaijan, while also criticizing a map provided by Armenia that covers approximately 400,000 mines.
Speaking on July 21 at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev also said that after the end of the war, land mines killed or seriously injured more than 300 people. He said that Armenia's "nonpresentation" of the maps showing where the land mines are "is a continuation of Armenia's terror against us."
Armenia has not responded to Aliyev's comments.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a separate interview published on July 21 that Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot resolve their relations without taking into account the security factor and the rights of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Mirzoyan stressed in an interview with the Austrian daily DerStandard that the main issue for Armenia is the security of people and their fundamental rights.
The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is difficult and close to a humanitarian catastrophe, he said.
"We need immediate humanitarian intervention to save 120,000 people from starvation. Then we will be able to continue negotiations with everyone who is interested in establishing a lasting peace in the region," Mirzoyan said.
"It's important to avoid another dangerous cycle of hostility,” he said. “Enough blood has already been shed in the South Caucasus. Mutual recognition of territorial integrity will be of key importance."
As for the issue of security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, he said Armenia believes that the best mechanism would be a dialogue with international participation.
Barbie Movie Delayed In Pakistan Province Over 'Objectionable Content'
The release of the Barbie movie has been delayed in Pakistan's Punjab Province over "objectionable content," officials said on July 21. Films in Pakistan must be cleared by provincial boards that censor anything deemed a violation of the country's social and cultural values. "There will be a full review of the film, and it will be censored where deemed necessary," Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab Film Censor Board, told AFP. He said that the fantasy-comedy film will be cleared once the review and censoring process is complete. The board did not clarify what content was "objectionable." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iranian Activists Urge UN Rights Chief To Intervene As Fears Of Boxer's Imminent Execution Grow
Dozens of human rights activists have urged Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to intervene and try to halt the imminent execution of Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, who was arrested in Iran in 2020 following unrest over a sharp hike in gas prices.
The plea, signed by 85 lawyers, human rights activists, and NGO representatives, urges Turk to step in publicly and exert whatever pressure possible to prevent the execution of the 27-year-old former boxing champion.
The Iranian Human Rights Center reported on July 20 that Vafaei Sani had been informed his death sentence is now definite and that he has been moved to an undisclosed location. It added there is currently a lack of information regarding his status and whereabouts, leading to fears authorities are preparing to carry out his death sentence.
The United Nations Human Rights Office confirmed receipt of the letter and said it is under review.
Vafaei Sani was arrested in March 2020 following his participation in protests over a sudden gas price hike in November of the previous year. He was accused of "instigating and deliberately causing damage to certain sites, inclusive of governmental edifices."
Babak Paknia, the lawyer handling his case, stated in December 2022 that the court found Vafaei Sani guilty of "corruption on Earth" and subsequently sentenced him to death.
Since being sent to prison, he has reportedly been subjected to torture in an effort to extract a confession that he supports the People's Mujahedin of Iran, which is outlawed in Iran.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, while the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, said in a recent report that 135 executions were carried out in Iran in May alone.
The letter to Turk from the human rights activists says the wave of executions is a "ruthless attempt by the Islamic republic authorities to instil fear and quell a population that is no longer prepared to tolerate a corrupt and tyrannical regime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Prosecutors Seek 18 Years In Prison For Cybersecurity Company Chief
Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to convict and sentence Ilya Sachkov, the head of a leading Russian cybersecurity company, to 18 years in prison on a high treason charge.
Sachkov's lawyer, Sergei Afanasyev, said on July 21 that the sentence of his client will be handed down on July 26.
Sachkov is the founder of Group-IB, currently known as F.A.C.T.T., a company known for its work in tracking down hackers and fighting theft and cybercrime.
The 37-year-old Sachkov is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries -- which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country. No other details were given by officials.
Sachkov was arrested and charged after police searched his company's offices in Moscow in September 2021. He denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, a senior executive at F.A.C.C.T., Nikita Kislitsin, was arrested in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States, where he is wanted for alleged buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
In late June, the Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Group-IB, founded in 2003, has grown markedly in recent years as cybercrimes increase globally.
In addition to Moscow, the company has offices in Singapore, London, New York, and Dubai.
Navalny Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement For 17th Time In Less Than A Year
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the 17th time since last August, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on July 21. According to Kobzev, his client was sent to solitary for 13 days for "improperly introducing himself to a guard." Navalny, who has called all of his placements in punitive confinement "politically motivated," has served 180 days in solitary. A day earlier, prosecutors requested a court sentence Navalny to another 20 years on charges including extremism. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine's Culture And Information Policy Minister Tkachenko Resigns
Ukrainian Culture and Information Policy Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced his resignation on Facebook on July 21. "Both private and state funds spent for culture and drones during the war are equally important, because culture is the shield of our identity and our borders," he said in his statement. Tkachenko told RFE/RL on July 20 that he did not plan to resign, but late in the day President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted Tkachenko to be replaced, adding that "during such a war, the maximum of the state's attention and state resources should go to defense." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Nationalizes Bank Linked To Russian Tycoons
Ukraine's government has purchased Sense Bank, which is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, for 1 hryvnia (2 U.S. cents) after the central bank (NBU) ruled to remove the institution from the Ukrainian financial sector.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the move on July 21 will put the bank, formerly known as Afla-Bank Ukraine, under the management of the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.
The government move came a day after the NBU said that an interim administration will be set up for Sense Bank once the government approves its nationalization.
The move was taken because of the bank's association with Fridman and Aven, who are connected "with the government of the country-aggressor" and are currently under sanctions in Ukraine, the NBU said.
The government is expected to complete the nationalization of Sense Bank by the end of the weekend.
Last month, a nominal owner of the Sense Bank, Luxemburg-based ABH Holdings S.A., asked Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to sell the bank to a European investor, promising that the money received from the buyer will not go to either Fridman or Aven.
Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, has reported that Russian companies linked to Fridman had been involved in supplying Russian troops invading Ukraine with clothes and food, and also provided insurance for technical equipment for the Russian National Guard that is being used in the war in Ukraine.
In September, the Financial Times and The Washington Post cited sources as saying that Fridman had held talks with a U.S. official, offering $1 billion for Ukraine's efforts to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes in exchange for the lifting sanctions imposed on him by the West. Fridman denied the reports at the time.
In May 2022, Ukrainian authorities froze Fridman's assets -- estimated to be $416 million -- that were held by Alfa-Bank Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy subsequently signed a law allowing the nationalization of property and assets of individuals who support Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Fridman, a 59-year-old Ukrainian-born Russian-Israeli businessman, was the founder of Alfa-Bank and grew to be one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen. He has been sanctioned by the European Union as part of a series of moves against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
The EU described him as “as a top Russian financier and enabler of [President Vladimir] Putin’s inner circle.”
In 2013, Fridman and the 68-year-old Aven, one of his main Alfa partners, reorganized their holdings following the $14 billion sale of their stake in the Russian oil company TNK-BP.
They created a new London-based investment group called LetterOne, but both men stepped down from the new company after the EU imposed sanctions in March 2022.
Former Leader Of Russian-Backed Separatists In Ukraine Arrested In Moscow
A court in Moscow has sent Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), the former leader of Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine who has criticized President Vladimir Putin and senior military officials for an ineffective war campaign, to pretrial detention on an extremism charge.
The Meshchansky district court ruled on July 21 that Girkin must stay in pretrial detention until at least September 18. Girkin entered a not guilty plea.
The court pronounced the decision hours after Girkin's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, said on Telegram that her husband was detained on an extremism charge.
Girkin's lawyer also confirmed the detention to the RBK and AFP news agencies.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014. He also helped Russia illegally annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
But his detention appears to indicate he has fallen out of favor with the Kremlin despite previously being seen as untouchable given his background.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has sharply criticized Putin, recently referring to him as a "nonentity" and a "cowardly mediocrity," and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He also has accused them of "incompetence" and argued that a total mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
In November last year, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine.
All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the shooting down of the plane.
With reporting by Meduza, TASS, Interfax, Mediazona, RBK, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP
U.K. Intelligence Estimates Up To 20,000 Convicts Recruited By Wagner Were Killed In A Few Months
Up to 20,000 Russian convicts recruited by the Wagner mercenary group were killed in fighting in Bakhmut over the past few months, British intelligence said in its daily report on July 21. The last convicts recruited under a program called Project K are likely to be released in the coming days, but many will probably stay on as contract fighters, it said. Some 40,000 convicts were under contract with Wagner at the peak of Project K early this year, it said. A rare recent Russian military success, capturing Bakhmut also represented "one of the bloodiest episodes in modern military history," British intelligence added.
Media Watchdog Confirms Missing Ukrainian Journalist Is In Russian Penal Colony
Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khylyuk, who went missing last year after he was detained by occupying Russian troops, is in a penal colony in Russia's Vladimir region, Reporters without Borders (RSF) said in a statement. Russian armed forces detained Khylyuk and his father near Kyiv in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While the father was eventually released, the journalist went missing. In September, Khylyuk's parents received a written message from their son saying he was in a Russian prison. RSF demanded that "state hostage" Khylyuk be released "immediately." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
CIA Chief Says Putin Likely To Take His Time Before Going After Prigozhin
CIA head William Burns says he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to bide his time and wait before seeking retribution against Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, following his aborted mutiny against Russia's military leadership last month.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on July 20, Burns also said Prigozhin’s mutiny was the biggest challenge to Putin in his 23 years as Russia’s preeminent official, and he asserted that Russia’s elites, some already doubting the conduct of the Ukraine war, had increasing doubts about Putin’s leadership.
"What we are seeing is a very complicated dance," Burns said in what was billed by the forum as a fireside chat.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said.
“So I would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution for this. So in that sense, the President (Joe) Biden is right. if I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier this week that, if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
The stunning but short-lived mutiny by Prigozhin on June 24 saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow, shooting down Russian military aircraft and killing 13 air-force personnel along the way.
Putin immediately denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
But Prigozhin does not appear to have been arrested or even detained, and the Kremlin said he met with Putin days after the mutiny.
Since then, the Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery, though he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a negotiated deal that helped end the mutiny.
The insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Burns claimed that U.S. intelligence had prior warning of the mutiny, and he said many of Russia’s elites were wondering about Putin’s response: `"whether the emperor had no clothes or at least why is it taking him so long to get dressed."
"I think what it resurrected was some deeper questions which again, you know, you've seen circulate within the Russian elite since the war in Ukraine began," said Burns, a longtime diplomat who also served as U.S. ambassador to Russia.
"I think Putin is already a little bit uneasy as he looks over his shoulder" he added.
On the battlefield, the CIA chief said it was not a surprise that gains from Ukraine's counteroffensive have been incremental.
Russian troops, he said, had months to prepare defenses before Kyiv's troops launched their campaign last month.
"I don't think it should come as a surprise to anyone that the counteroffensive is a hard slog. Offense is a lot harder than defense," Burns said.
"I am however, an optimist...Behind those considerable fixed defenses that the Russians have built in southern Ukraine...there still lie some pretty significant structural weaknesses, poor morale, uneven generalship to put it mildly on the Russian side...and the disarray... about the political and very senior military leadership," he added.
Zelenskiy Dismisses Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed his country's ambassador to Britain without giving reasons for the move. Zelenskiy's decree on the removal of Vadym Prystayko from the post appeared on the presidential website on July 21. Last week, Prystayko publicly chided Zelenskiy for his "unhealthy sarcasm" when the Ukrainian leader criticized a statement by British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace about Kyiv's "insufficient gratitude" over military assistance being received during the war with Russia.
Russia Opens 'Terrorism' Case Against Ex-Soldier Who Condemned War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has opened an "incitement to terrorism" case against former soldier Timofei Rudenko, who spoke out against the war in Ukraine, his mother said on July 21. Before this, Rudenko was first detained in May last year and spent eight 15-day spells in administrative arrest after being found guilty of hooliganism for allegedly swearing in public. Rudenko had served as a military psychologist until several years ago. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he condemned it in a post and comments on social networks. Rudenko said that in special detention centers he was beaten, tortured with electric shocks, and threatened with rape. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Putin Tells Poland Any Aggression Against Belarus Is Attack On Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused NATO member Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Moscow's neighbor and close ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus, which forms a loose "Union State" with Russia, "with all the means at our disposal," Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks on July 21. Warsaw's Security Committee decided on July 19 to move military units to eastern Poland after members of the Russian Wagner mercenary force arrived in Belarus. Poland did not threaten Belarus when announcing the move. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
