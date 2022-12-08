Investigation Finds Bulgaria Detaining Migrants In Foul-Smelling Shack

An investigation by RFE/RL and other media has raised serious questions about alleged abuses of migrants and refugees arriving in Bulgaria. Secretly shot videos showed people being held in a foul-smelling wooden building with barred windows. People claiming to be refugees told reporters that they were denied the right to claim asylum, mistreated, and returned to Turkey. This was a joint investigation by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, Lighthouse Reports, Sky News, ARD Monitor, Domani, SRF, Le Monde, and Der Spiegel.