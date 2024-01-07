Bulgarians Celebrate Feast Of Epiphany With Traditional Icy Ritual

Every year on January 6, hundreds of Bulgarian men mark the Epiphany feast by dancing to folk tunes in the icy water of the Tundzha River, in the town of Kalofer. Part of the ritual includes a scramble for a wooden cross thrown into the water by an Orthodox priest, who also gives blessings to the onlookers. Although most Bulgarians are Orthodox Christians, unlike many of their coreligionists they celebrate Christmas on December 25.