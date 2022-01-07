Bulgaria's Population Falls 11.5 Percent In Decade

Bulgaria’s population has declined by 11.5 percent over the past decade, according to preliminary census results.



The population fell by more than 844,000 people, from 7.3 million to 6.5 million people, the National Statistics Institute said on January 6.



Experts attribute Bulgaria’s demographic decline to low birth rates, high mortality and an aging population, low fertility rates, and emigration from the EU's poorest member.



Only in the capital, Sofia, did the population increase. Decreases were registered in all other parts of the country, with a dramatic 26 percent drop in the northwestern provinces of Vidin and Montana, and the northeastern province of Dobritch.



The National Statistics Institute expects the final results from the census by the end of 2022.



The last census was held in 2011.