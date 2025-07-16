Bulgarians Protest Against Detention Of Varna Mayor On Corruption Charges

Thousands of people demonstrated in the Black Sea city of Varna on July 16 over the arrest of the mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, a week earlier. Kotsev is accused of soliciting a bribe, but one official who gave testimony against him later said he had been pressured into making the statement. Supporters of Kotsev say the Bulgarian government's Anti-Corruption Commission is being used as a political tool against leaders belonging to opposition parties