Bulgaria Says 400 Kilos Of Heroin Found In Cargo From Iran

Bulgarian authorities say they have confiscated more than 400 kilograms of heroin from a ship traveling from Dubai that was transporting construction materials from Iran.



Prosecutor Vladimir Chavdarov said on February 16 that the drugs were divided into 487 packages and hidden among asphalt rollers, which the ship was carrying.



Customs officials in the Black Sea port of Varna valued the seized heroin at about $22 million.



Prosecutors said the owner of the importing company and a customs official had been detained and charged with drug trafficking.



The two men could face up to 20 years in prison, if convicted of the charges.



Bulgarian police believe the heroin was not intended for the domestic market but rather destined to be sold in Western Europe.



Bulgaria is on the so-called Balkan drug-trafficking route, which is used to supply Western Europe with drugs from Asia and the Middle East.

