Seven Arrested In Bulgaria After Bodies Of 18 Afghan Migrants Found In Abandoned Truck
SOFIA -- Seven people have been arrested in Bulgaria a day after the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants were found in an abandoned truck near the village of Lokorsko outside capital, Sofia, authorities said on February 18.
Atanas Ilkov, director of the Main Directorate of the National Police, said three people were arrested on February 17 in the Sofia area, while the owner of the truck was also detained in Burgas on the same day.
Three additional people were later detained in Burgas, Kableshkovo, and Karnobat, Bulgarian media reported, citing sources.
The Bulgarian Interior Ministry had said the truck was carrying about 52 migrants and that survivors -- some in extremely bad condition -- had been taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
A Bulgarian citizen told BTV he had happened to be passing by the truck and the migrants outside the vehicle asked him for help.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov had arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Authorities said the Afghan migrants likely were traveling from Turkey on their way to Western Europe.
The reports come after EU leaders agreed to measures including initiatives to strengthen the defense infrastructure along the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, including the use of cameras and observation towers, dpa reported.
Leaders of member states met in Brussels on February 16 to discuss actions to deal with the growing number of migrants arriving illegally. About 330,000 border crossing cases were registered last year.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehhammer recently visited the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where he said 2 billion euros were needed to expand the fence along the EU external border to reduce migration pressure to Europe. Failure to deal with migration was cited by Vienna as an obstacle to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen passport-free travel zone.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Hungary Must Bolster Judiciary 'Very Soon' To Recover Billions From EU, Says Top Official
Hungary must bolster the independence of its judiciary "very soon" to stand a realistic chance of getting any of the 15.4 billion euros ($16.5 billion) envisaged for Budapest from the European Union's COVID recovery stimulus, a top official in the bloc said. Hungary can get 5.8 billion euros in free grants and 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.K. Will Help Other Countries Willing To Send Aircraft To Ukraine, Sunak Says
Britain offered to help other countries that were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on February 18, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia. Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops. It has so far refused to send fighter jets, but Sunak said that Britain could help in other ways. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Western Allies Voice Concern At Iran-Russia Defense Ties
The U.S., British, French, and German foreign ministers on February 18 expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications," a U.S. statement said.
Kazakhstan Challenges Large Asset Transfer By Ex-President's Foundation
Kazakh prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the transfer of a local bank's ownership from ex-president Nursultan Nazarbaev's nonprofit foundation to a foreign company, they said on February 16. The foundation established by Nazarbaev used to own Jusan Bank, the sixth-largest lender in the former Soviet republic. But according to a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the company through which the foundation owned the bank transferred its shares to Jusan Technologies, a British company, in 2020, "endangering public interest." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
WFP Boss Says Renewing Black Sea Grain Deal Critical For Africa
The head of the U.N. food agency warned on February 18 that failure to renew a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine. Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, World Food Program (WFP) boss David Beasley said that the initiative's current grain flows were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Explosions Hit West Ukraine As Russia Launches Missiles From Black Sea
At least two civilians were wounded and the windows of several homes shattered in the city of Khmelnytskiy in western Ukraine on February 18 as Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukraine's air force said its air defenses shot down two of the four Kalibr missiles Russia fired from the Black Sea.
According to Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskiy, two explosions were heard in the city, which lies 274 kilometers west of the capital, Kyiv.
"There are three damaged educational institutions and around 10 damaged high-rise apartment blocks. Around 500 windows and balconies have been destroyed," he told Ukraine's national television.
Ukraine's state nuclear company said on February 18 that two Russian cruise missiles flew close to the South Ukraine nuclear plant.
Ukraine briefly issued air-raid alerts nationwide in the morning on February 18 amid the threat of a fresh round of Russian strikes. The sirens went off in all regions with the exception of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava. Most of the alerts were lifted shortly afterward.
The Russian military launched 41 missile strikes on Ukraine during the night on February 16 and Ukrainian air-defense forces shot down 16 of the missiles, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's military.
Russia has launched repeated waves of strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, especially on its energy facilities, since early October, at times leaving millions of people without electricity, heating, and water supplies during the cold winter.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 18 that its forces had captured Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, after an offensive push. The claim cannot be independently verified.
Ukraine's General Staff had said in a briefing note earlier in the day that Hrianykivka was being shelled, but it made no mention of a Russian assault.
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Reza Pahlavi Says He's Attending Munich Conference To Bring The Voice Of Iranians To The World
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says he and other opposition activists attending the Munich Security Conference want to bring the demands of Iranians to the world. Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that due to state pressure, critics in the Islamic republic cannot express themselves freely. "They want us to deliver their message to the world. It’s our duty and our mission," Pahlavi said in a February 18 interview on the sidelines of the annual security forum where Iranian officials have not been invited. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Discusses Future Tank Supplies With Rheinmetall CEO
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 18 he met with the chief executive of German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall to discuss future supplies of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. "I met with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger to focus on ways to increase production for Ukraine and allies," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "We also discussed large projects to boost Ukraine’s tank and armored vehicles capabilities, both short-term and long-term. Rheinmetall is ready to ramp up engagement," he added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Blinken To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan In Munich
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich on February 18, the U.S. State Department said. The talks will mark the first meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev since October. It comes amid escalated tensions between the two nations over a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. To read the original stories from RFE/RL’s Armenian and Azerbaijani services, click here and here.
German Radiation Agency: Risk Of Ukraine Nuclear Calamity Still High
The risk of a disaster at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine due to fighting or the loss of external power remains high despite the threat having fallen from the headlines, the head of Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection said. Inge Paulini said there is considerable risk of an accident occurring that has far-reaching consequences as long as the war continues. Apart from a direct attack on a plant, Paulini said the risk associated with power supply failures is among her top worries.
Russia Proposes February 24 Launch Of Relief Ship After Space Station Leak
Russia's space agency proposed the launch of a ship on February 24 to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the International Space Station, news agencies reported. A pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship delayed the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back the three who had been due to return on February 20. Roskosmos said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there was no threat to the safety of the seven crew onboard. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Taliban Warns Of More Attacks Against Police After Compound Raid
Pakistan's Taliban warned on February 18 of more attacks against law enforcement officers, a day after four people were killed when a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi. The police are often used on the front line of Pakistan's battle with the Taliban and are frequently a target of militants who accuse them of extrajudicial killings. In the evening on February 17, a Taliban suicide squad stormed the Karachi Police Office compound in the southern port city, prompting an hours-long gun battle that ended when two of the attackers were shot dead and a third blew himself up.
Bulgaria Will Not Make It Into Eurozone In January 2024 As Planned
Bulgaria will not adopt the euro from January 1, 2024, as the country planned, Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova said on February 17.
"The date of January 1, 2024, is no longer valid.... The new target date is January 1, 2025," she told a press conference.
The reason for the postponement is that parliament has failed to adopt the necessary legal changes, including reforms on money laundering, and Bulgaria does not meet the criterion for the level of inflation, she said.
"Our European partners believe that Bulgaria is late with the adoption of the legislation," she added.
Bulgaria has been following a strict austerity regime since 1997 whereby the national currency, the lev, is pegged to the euro at a fixed rate.
The decision to postpone joining the eurozone comes as the EU member faces a fifth parliamentary election in two years on April 2. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev dissolved the last parliament at the start of February after just four months.
Successive elections have produced fragmented parliaments in which no party has been able to cobble together a government.
Velkova warned in January that unadopted legal changes could delay Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone. Despite her warning, the measures never came to a vote.
Velkova told the press conference that Bulgaria will not submit a convergence report at the end of February, and with that the deadline of the beginning of 2024 for entering the eurozone is also dropped. The decision was made after talks with European officials.
It was agreed that Bulgaria should strive for a new date, which would be no later than January 1, 2025.
Bulgaria must fulfill its commitment to join the Currency Mechanism II and adopt four draft laws, including the Anti-Money Laundering Measure, a Commercial Bankruptcy Law, and changes to the law regulating insurance.
With reporting by AFP
German MP Notes Significance Of Iranian Activists Representing Iran At Munich Conference
MUNICH -- A German MP in the European Parliament said it is significant that for the first time Iran is not represented by its foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference but by other political figures who have a different vision for the future of Iran.
Hannah Neumann, an MP in the Strasbourg-based Parliament who has been outspoken on Iran and women's rights, told RFE/RL in an interview on February 17 that the presence of the three activists who are representing Iran reflects the "the distance that is clearly growing between the international community and the regime that is currently holding power."
Neumann will join U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey); Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International; Masih Alinejad, an activist, journalist, and founder of the group White Wednesdays; and Reza Pahlavi, an activist and son of the former shah, in a panel discussion at the conference on February 18.
Neumann said it is important to recognize that the three can speak openly about Iran because they live outside the country and they have used this privilege in recent months to create awareness in the international community about what is happening in Iran, where people have been demonstrating against a lack of rights in the biggest threat to the regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty. Hundreds of people have been killed during the unrest, which was touched off by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Neumann said the three activists who will join her on the panel are prominent figures who have decided that they want to take some responsibility for where Iran is heading.
But she said it will be people inside Iran who will have the most to say about its future, and it’s clear that there is "a lot of political activism that is thinking about a different future of Iran."
She credited the protests and the work of activists outside Iran with helping people "understand how bad the regime is how it's terrorizing its own people, how it's terrorizing the region.”
The international community still needs to understand what the alternative could be, and that's why it's encouraging to see such a diverse group "wanting to become part of describing this alternative."
Neumann also commented on the possibility that EU countries could label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying it would be important symbolically because it would mean the IRGC would not be a legitimate partner for negotiations.
The European Parliament, which last month called on the EU and its member states to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, has blamed the IRGC for the repression of protesters and for supplying of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.
"If the demand is that they should be on the terror list, and our assessment is that they behave like terrorists, I think it is important to politically clearly state that and put them in the list," Neumann said.
But she said it can be a very complicated process, and not all EU countries see the issue the same.
She also cast doubt on continuing the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for months.
"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to keep [Iran] from having the nuclear bomb, but the question is, is continuing [talks on the Iran nuclear deal] in this position forever and ever and ever the way to get there? At the moment, I'm not sure if it still is,” she said.
- By RFE/RL
Harris Tells Munich Conference U.S. Concluded Russia Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States has concluded that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in its unprovoked war against Ukraine, with its forces having pursued "widespread and systemic" attacks against civilians in the country.
Harris made the comments in a speech on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference, where she said the United States reached the conclusion after examining evidence.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The U.S. has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity," Harris said, adding that the actions of Russian forces are "an assault on our common value and our common humanity."
Harris cited a list of abuses by Russian forces in Ukraine -- including torture and rape as well as the bombing of a Mariupol maternity hospital, that killed three people, including a child.
"Let us all agree: On behalf of all the victims, known and unknown, justice must be served," Harris said.
She also said the United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also attending the conference, said in a statement that "we reserve crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes."
"As today's determination shows, the United States will pursue justice for the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," Blinken added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the U.S. statement, saying that Russia had started a "genocidal war” against his country.
"Everything that stems from that is crimes against humanity, war crimes, and various other atrocities committed by the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine," he told reporters in Munich.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the conference that Ukraine's Western allies must provide Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia.
"We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe," he told the annual gathering in Germany.
Western support for Ukraine has been top on the agenda at the conference, where heads of states, officials, diplomats, and experts meet to discuss major security topics.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen told the security forum on February 18 that allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine.
"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary [so] that these imperialistic plans of [President Vladimir] Putin will completely fail," she said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed calls on the West to maintain speedy delivery of weapons and other supplies to Ukraine, as he opened the three-day summit by video link on February 17.
The Ukrainian leader said Russia should not be allowed to buy time for its aggression, as the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion approaches its first anniversary.
"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery...speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," Zelenskiy said, speaking from Ukraine.
Ukraine wouldn’t be the last stop of the invasion, and Russia would continue to other former Soviet countries, he warned. Zelenskiy said that while Western countries were haggling over tank deliveries to Ukraine, Putin was contemplating ways to "strangle" Ukraine's neighbor Moldova.
The conference is being attended by about 40 heads of states and governments, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending the gathering along with a large congressional delegation. Harris is scheduled to address the conference on February 18.
"We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation," Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired on February 17.
For the first time in two decades, Russia hasn't been invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will soon be able to send its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine according to an agreement reached in January.
Scholz said his country's support for Ukraine was "designed to last," and he urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks and other supplies promised to Kyiv.
French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the call for allies to "intensify support" for Ukraine, and said now was not the time for dialogue with Russia.
"It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure," Macron said.
Other topics at the conference include the U.S.-China tensions and concerns over climate change.
The situation in Iran and the recent antiestablishment protests were also discussed during a panel on February 18 attended by U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) as well as the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and rights activist Masih Alinejad.
Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that he wanted to bring the demands of Iranians to the world.
Iranian officials have not been invited to the security meeting.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
- By AP
First Group Of Ukrainians Finishes Advanced U.S. Military Training In Germany
The first group of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles, the Pentagon said on February 17. The troops were put through an intense course that prepared them to take Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 Paladins into battle. The training is expected to be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians. A second group of about 710 Ukrainian troops has arrived at the Grafenwoehr training area, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Will Present Peace Resolution To UN, Zelenskiy Says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Kyiv next week will present a resolution to the United Nations on peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy said the resolution would propose a "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and therefore the restoration of the full force of the international order based on rules." Zelenskiy made the comment in an address on February 17 to a summit of the leaders of the Caribbean Commonwealth and called on them to support the resolution. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., Gulf States Urge Iran To Resolve Issues Over Nuclear Program Through Diplomacy
The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country. A joint statement on February 17 by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium had no credible civilian purpose and was seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.
Detention Of Kyrgyz Activists, Journalists For Protesting Uzbek Border Deal Extended
A Bishkek court has extended pretrial detention until late April for 26 Kyrgyz rights activists, opposition politicians, and journalists who were arrested in October for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. The Birinchi Mai district court pronounced its ruling regarding the group's five female members on February 17. The decisions on the others were made on February 15-16. Four people in the case will stay under house arrest; others will remain in custody. They are accused of planning riots over a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Police Station In Karachi Claimed By Pakistani Taliban
At least two soldiers and two militants have been killed in an attack by a group of armed men on the central police station in Karachi, Pakistan.
Karachi police say that in addition to the dead, six rangers and three policemen were injured and transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Murtaza Wahab, a government adviser, confirmed that police and paramilitary forces in a joint operation had cleared the police station within three hours of the attack
"I confirm that the operation against the terrorists is over," said Wahab, according to the AP.
The attack began when gunmen drove up in a white car, shot at the door, and managed to enter the police building, police said.
Officers were seen in television footage surrounding the station as residents reported the sound of explosions and the gunfire.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told the Pakistani media that the attackers first set off an explosion at the gate of the police station and then entered the building.
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed to the media that his office was attacked by "terrorists."
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, in a brief statement, claimed responsibility.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi in a statement condemned the attack, while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to security forces for the successful operation.
Last month, a suicide bombing on the Police Lines mosque in Peshawar killed more than 100 people and injured more than 200. Eyewitnesses told RFE/RL that the suicide bombers were standing behind the imam in the first row when they detonated their explosives.
Sharif said after that attack that terrorism was still the biggest challenge for Pakistan.
The government had been negotiating with the TTP, but the group's leader, Noor Wali Maseed, announced in November that promises made during the negotiations were not fulfilled and told his militants to resume attacks in self-defense.
In response to the attacks, local people have staged protests and demanded stepped-up security in the area.
Amnesty Demands Information On Jailed Russian Activist Pivovarov's Whereabouts
Amnesty International has urged the Russian authorities to provide jailed activist Andrei Pivovarov's relatives and lawyers with information about his current whereabouts and stop what it called his "forced disappearance."
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
His family and lawyers have said that he has been incommunicado since January 18.
Amnesty International said in a February 17 statement that Pivovarov had been kept without contact with the outside world for almost one month.
In late December, Russian authorities said Pivovarov was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern region of Krasnodar to a transit prison in St. Petersburg, from which he was to be sent to an unspecified prison.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons.
"Russian authorities must immediately reveal Andrei Pivovarov's whereabouts, and immediately and without any conditions release him. Also, it is necessary to reform the system of transportation of convicts in the country, making it correspond to the international standards of human rights," Natalya Zvyagina, director of the Amnesty International in Russia, said in the statement.
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
Pakistani University Bans Mixed Gatherings Amid Taliban Influence
A university in Pakistan's northwestern region that was once controlled by the Taliban has banned mixed gatherings of male and female students outside the classroom, amid a resurgence in the influence of the Islamist militia in the area. Gomal University in the city of Dera Ismail Khan ordered female students to confine themselves to classrooms for what it said were security reasons, spokesman Raja Alamzeb told dpa. "But there's no segregation of the classes," Alamzeb said. The city is adjacent to the towns of Waziristan on the Afghan border that long served as headquarters for Islamist militants.
Retired Ukrainian Naval Officer Given Long Prison Term In Russian-Occupied Crimea
A court in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea has sentenced a retired Ukrainian Navy officer to 8 1/2 years in prison on the charge of taking part in activities of an illegal armed group. The Dzhankoy district court sentenced Oleksiy Kiselyov on February 17 after finding him guilty of joining the Noman Chelebidzhikhan battalion of Crimean Tatars that is fighting against Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine. The battalion's founder, Lenur Islyamov, has denied Kiselyov's links to the military group. Kiselyov was abducted in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region in July 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
