Bulgarian voters are electing hundreds of mayors and other local posts in November 5 runoffs. In the capital, Sofia, entrepreneur Vasil Terziev is facing Vanya Grigorova, a trade-union activist with a record of pro-Kremlin statements. Both pledge to fight corruption -- Terziev with decentralization, Grigorova with more centralization.